ST. JOSEPH — The Oakwood boys basketball team advanced to its second tournament final in this young season on Friday.
The Comets defeated Schlarman Academy 48-36 at the Toyota of Danville Classic, remaining unbeaten for the season and the tournament, and will play for the tournament title today at 5:30 p.m.
Brody Taflinger had 12 points to lead Oakwood, while Jackson Dudley and Alec Harrison each had nine, Dalton Hobick had eight and Tanner Pichon added six points.
Jerry Reed led the Hilltoppers with 10 points, while Keison Peoples had seven, Jerrius Atkinson and Jamarrea McNeal each had six points and C. L. Dye added five.
Oakwood is 8-0 this season. Schlarman will also play in action on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Joe-Ogden 44, Danville 14
ST. JOSEPH — The Danville girls basketball team hit the road to face St. Joseph-Ogden and took a 44-14 loss on Thursday.
Layla Johnson had five points to lead the Vikings, who was down 29-8 at halftime, while Amara McFarland, Gianna Winston and Cheyenne Walls each had two points.
The Vikings will try to regroup at home on Monday, when they will have their Big 12 Conference opener against Champaign Centennial.
Oakwood 50, Rantoul 21
FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team hit double figures for each quarter as the Comets beat Rantoul 50-21 on Thursday.
Addie Wright had 16 points for the Comets, who had a 29-15 lead at halftime, while Nikita Taylor had 11 points, Jaydah Arrowsmith had 10 and Cherokee Hanner added six points.
The Comets will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday.
Westville 39, Chrisman 37
CHRISMAN — The Westville girls basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter and hung on for a 39-37 win over Chrisman on Thursday.
Lydia Gondzur had 13 points to lead the Tigers, while Maddie Appl had 10 points, Aubrie Jenkins had seven and Ariel Clarkston added six points.
Alivia Brinkley had 11 points to lead the Cardinals, while Olivia Radke added nine points.
Covington 39, N. Montgomery 35
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington girls basketball team scored 14 points to hold off a late run by North Montgomery to get a 39-35 win on Thursday.
Sydni Crain had 11 points to lead the Trojans, while Emma Holycross and Brooke Kirkpatrick each had six points, Peyton Brown had five points, Kali Pettit had four points, Lilly Hacquet had six rebounds and to steals, while Alex Sutherlin added seven rebounds.
Covington will play Clinton Central on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.