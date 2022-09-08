DANVILLE — The Oakwood boys golf team defeated Danville and Westville on Wednesday at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Nate Stewart had a 47 to tie at medalist honors for the Comets, who had a 209, while Mason Goodner had a 51, Kyle McFarland had a 52 and Riley Whaling added a 59.
Collin Lomax also had a 47 for the Vikings, who had a 215, while Ryan Jaruseki had a 49, Jordy Martinez had a 52 and Jadyn Streck added a 67.
Jackson Priest had a 51 to lead the Tigers, who had a 240, while Garyson McBride had a 58, Caleb Howe had a 63 and Jacob McCool carded a 67.
St. Thomas More 175, BHRA 192
DANVILLE — Leighton Meeker had a 45, but the Blue Devils were outpaced by the Sabers at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Cruz Dubois had a 46 for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Ayden Golden had a 49 and Jordan Johnson had a 52.
BHRA was coming off a quadrangular win on Tuesday against Westville, Salt Fork and Oakwood at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Dubois won medalist honors with a 44 for the Blue Devils, while Cooper Carpenter had a 46, Golden had a 48 and Meeker added a 49.
Salt Fork was second with Amelia Birge leading the way with a 47 and Brockton Wantland, Brent Hackman and Kendal Shults each getting a 54.
Nate Stewart led Oakwood with a 51, while Mason Goodner had a 55, Kyle McFarland carding a 57 and Gage Warren getting a 59.
Westville was fourth with Ty Williamson getting a 46, Garyson McBride got a 56, Jackson Priest had a 57 and Caleb Howe got a 61.
The Blue Devils will be in a meet on Friday with Hoopeston Area, Judah Christian and Iroquois West at Hubbard Trail Country Club.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Fountain Central competes in meet
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — While the Mustangs did not have a team score, Rya Jackson shot a personal best 60 in Wednesday's triangular meet with Attica and North Montgomery.
Autumn Payne had a 55 and Allie Dotson shot a 66 for Fountain Central, who was coming off a third-place finish in a quadrangular on Tuesday. Payne led the Mustangs with a 52, while Dotson had a 64, Hannah Parks had a 65 and Jackson shot a 66.
Seeger third in meet
OXFORD, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team was third in a meet with Benton Central and Rensselaer at Oak Grove Golf Course on Tuesday.
Jayci Halesma had a 48 for the Patriots, while Macy Kerr, had a 50, Maddie Hays had a 54 and Joey Salts scored a 56.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Oakwood/SF 8, Geo-RF/Westville 0
OAKWOOD — Reef Pacot had three goals as the Comets shut out the Buffaloes.
Grant Powell had a goal and three assists for Oakwood/Salt Fork, while Brody Taflinger, Ty Smoot, Jacob Pricer and Thomas Wells each had a goal, Saul Carrillo had a assist and Macen Phillips had two assists.
Eli Davis had six saves and Matthew Darling had three saves in goal for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
Hoopeston Area 3, Schlarman 1
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team scored the first three goals of the game and went on to a 3-1 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Owen Crase, Talan-Nelson Gredy and Owen Root each had a goal for the Cornjerkers, while Gavin Montez and Cameron Zorns each had a assist.
Liam Rome scored the lone goal for the Hilltoppers with Chris Brown getting the assist. Schlarman will play Watseka on Thursday.
Hoopeston Area is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin today.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fountain Central 5, South Vermillion 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Skyler Hoagland, Gabe McCollum and Noah Armstrong each won in singles as the Mustangs swept South Vermillion.
The teams of Brayden Prickett and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Lukas Miller won in doubles for Fountain Central, who is 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Danville, Ind. today.
Covington 4, N. Montgomery 1
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team won all of its singles matches to beat North Montgomery on Tuesday.
Evan Norton, Urban Roarks and Emmett Reynolds won in singles for the Trojans, while the doubles team of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell also won.
The Trojans are 9-2 overall.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Schlarman 9, St. Joseph-Ogden 0
DANVILLE — The Hilltoppers swept through the Spartans at the Danville Tennis Center.
Maya Jenny, Vivian Ludwig, Madi Watson, Lilli Perez, Anna Lehmann and Teresa La won in singles for Schlarman Academy, while the teams of Jenny and Ludwig, Watson and Perez and La and Karlee Belton won in doubles.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westville 2, A-P 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team had two tough sets with Armstrong-Potomac, but won 25-20, 25-21 on Tuesday.
Ella Miller had 18 kills, eight digs and a ace for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 27 assists and seven digs, Maddison Appl had six kills two digs and two blocks and Lydia Gondzur had 15 digs.
The Tigers are 8-1 and will face Hoopeston Area today.
BHRA 2, Heritage 0
BROADLANDS — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team went on the road and swept Heritage 25-16, 26-24 on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils will host Oakwood today.
Hoopeston Area 2, St. Anne 0
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team was able to beat St. Anne 25-14, 25-15 on Tuesday.
The Cornjerkers will face Westville on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Paris 2, Geo-RF 0
PARIS — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team hit the road and lost to Paris 25-18, 25-18 on Tuesday.
Kendall Roberts had six kills for the Buffaloes, while J'Lynn Waltz had three kills and eight digs and Addie Spesard had 13 digs.
The Buffaloes will play Milford on Thursday.
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 0
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team remained unbeaten in the Wabash River Conference with a 25-8, 25-14, 25-16 win over Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
Alex Sutherlin had nine kills and eight digs for the Trojans, while Lauren Vale had eight kills, Ashlyn Alexander had 14 digs and Peyton Brown had 33 assists and seven digs.
Covington is 8-0 and 3-0 in the WRC and will face South Vermillion on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.