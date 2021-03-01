FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team rebounded on Monday with a 62-31 win over Chrisman.
Aaliyah Denius had 16 points to lead the Comets, who had a 41-14 halftime lead, while Karsen Rupp and Addie Wright each had 14 and Ashlynn Pinnick added eight.
Olivia Radke led Chrisman with 15 points.
The Comets were coming off a 54-38 loss to Salt Fork on Saturday. In that game, Wright had 24 points, while Pinnick added three.
Carsyn Todd had 20 points for the Storm, while Olivia Chew added eight.
Hoopeston Area 57, BHRA 26
BISMARCK — Lexie Breymeyer had 23 points as the Cornjerkers beat the Blue Devils.
Ali Watson had 10 points for Hoopeston Area, while Bre Crose had nine, Adasyn Jones had seven and Amma Glotzbach added six.
Sophia Rome had eight points for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Emma Myers had six and Mikayla Cox added five.
The Blue Devils are 1-7 overall and 1-6 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Wednesday.
A-P 62, Westville 28
WESTVILLE — Kyla Bullington had 19 points as the Trojans cruised past the Tigers.
Carlyn Crozier had 13 points for Armstrong-Potomac, while Lily Jameson had 11 and Mattie Kennel added eight.
Lydia Gondzur had nine points for Westville, while Hadley Cox had seven and Kierra Cox added four.
Geo-RF 66, Chrisman 39
GEORGETOWN — Cale Steinbaugh had 23 as the Buffaloes beat the Cardinals.
Kaden Mingee had 17 points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Justice Arthur had 13 and Cameron Ford added six.
Colton Brazelton had 16 points to lead Chrisman.
The Buffaloes were coming off a 52-38 win on Saturday against Martinsville. Steinbaugh had 20, while Mingee added 16.
Cobb-Griffin wins national honor
KANSAS CITY — After a strong first game, former Salt Fork and current Roosevelt University wide receiver Blaize Cobb-Griffin won the NAIA and Mi-States Football Association Midwest League Offensive Player of the Week.
Cobb-Griffin had 10 caches for 141 years and four touchdowns as the Lakers beat the University of St. Francis 28-20.
Rend Lake 84, DACC 64
INA — Lewis Richards had 15 points with five rebounds and three assists, but the Jaguars lost to Rend Lake on the road on Sunday.
Tyshay Epps had 11 points and eight rebounds for DACC, while Drew Reifsteck had nine points with four rebounds, Kameron Barnett and William Keno each had seven and Raymond Terry and David Gorman each added six points.
Lake Land 57, DACC 47
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars were up 43-41 going into the fourth quarter, but was outscored 16-4 in the quarter as they lost to the Lakers.
Alexus Mobley had 17 points and 15 rebounds for Danville Area Community College , while Asaya Bulgin ahd 13 poitns and six rebounds, Hunter Edwards and Rylee Dowers each had six points with Dowers getting 10 rebounds and Artigas getting four assists.
Meidel wins honor
SPRINGFIELD — Former BHRA and current Lincoln Land College player Emily Meidel won the NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball player of the week last week.
Meidel had 25 points against Lewis & Clark College and averaged 31 points and eight rebounds over the two-game stretch.
Purdue 70, Illinois 66
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Illini had a strong rally, but could not get the win against the Boilermakers.
Jada Peebles had 13 points for Illinois, while Geovana Lopes had 12 points, all in the fourth quarter, and Eva Rubin added 10 points.
The Illini are 3-17 and 1-16 in the Big Ten and will face Minnesota for their final home game on Friday.
Louisville 78, Notre Dame 61
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples ahd sevne points with seven rebounds as the Irish lost to the Cardinals on Sunday.
With the loss, Notre Dame ends the regular season at 10-9 and 8-7 in the ACC with the ACC tournament set to start this week.
Murray State 68, Tennessee Tech 67
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 16 points with 12 rebounds as the Racers pulled out a win on Saturday.
With the win, Murray State goes to 15-10 overall and 12-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Illini men end up ninth
GENEVA, Ohio — Oakwood alum Jon Davis took 12th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 14:08.64 on Saturday as the Illini men ended up ninth in the Big Ten Indoor meet.
Danville native Phillip Hall was part of the distance medley relay along with Davis as they finished in second place with a time of 9:36.55.
EIU 1-3 at UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Panthers had one highlight in their weekend at UAB and that was a 6-2 win over Alabama State on Saturday.
Danville native Megan Burton had a home run and three RBIs for Eastern Illinois, who would lose the other three games, 3-1 and 8-0 to UAB and 4-0 to Nicholls State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.