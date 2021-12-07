FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team rebounded from a loss on Saturday to defeat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 51-31 on Monday.
Addie Wright had 20 points for the Comets, while Ashlynn Pinnick had 12, Karsen Rupp had 10 and Kalie Tison added seven.
Natalie Clapp had 11 points for the Blue Devils, while Sophia Rome had six and Aubrey Peters, Ella Myers and Mikayla Cox each added four.
Oakwood was coming off a 65-25 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden on Saturday. Tison had nine and Wright added seven.
The Comets will host Champaign Centennial on Wednesday, while the Blue Devils will play Covington today.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakwood third in Classic
ST. JOSEPH — The Comets ended up third in the Toyota of Danville Classic on Saturday with a 45-36 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Josh Young had 12 points for Oakwood, while Dalton Hobick had 11, Grant Powell had 10 and Josh Ruch added eight.
Cole Steinbaugh had 20 points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Cameron Steinbaugh and Zack Roach each had seven.
In the fifth-place game, LaSalette Academy beat Schlarman Academy 48-47.
Jeo Martin had 19 points for LaSalette, while Joe DeArtola had 15 points.
C.L. Dye had 19 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jason Craigh had 12 and Caleb Kelly added eight.
Dye, Young and Steinbaugh were named to the All-Tournament team as St. Joseph-Ogden ended up winning the tournament.
On Monday, the Hilltoppers lost to Iroquois West 55-44 as Due had 15 points and Kelly added 11.
Prairie Central 68, BHRA 48
BISMARCK — Braden Sackett had 14 points for the Blue Devils, but they lost at home at Saturday.
Brett Meidel and Asa Ray each had 11 points for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who will face Cissna Park today.
Clifton Central 55, Hoopeston Area 42
CLIFTON — Anthony Zamora had 10 points, but the Cornjerkers could not get the win on the road on Saturday.
Nick Hofer had nine points for Hoopeston Area, while Preston Van DeVeer had eight points.
The Cornjerkers will host St. Joseph-Ogden today.
Fountain Central 55, N. Montgomery 30
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Will Harmon had 19 points as the Mustangs won at home on Saturday.
Mason Larking had 14 points for Fountain Central, while Issac Gayler had six points and Koby Wolf and Luke Foxworthy each had five points.
PREP WRESTLING
Local teams compete in Invite
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Host Fountain Central, Seeger and North Vermillion were among six teams the compete in the Fountain Central Invitational o n Saturday.
While South Vermillion won the team title with a 5-0 record, Seeger was third at 3-2, Fountain Central was fourth at 2-3 and North Vermillion was sixth at 0-5.
Kaden Stonebreaker (106 pounds) and Brady Ashby (145) won individual titles for Seeger, while Waylon Frazee (126) and Austin Pickett (152) won titles for Fountain Central and Wyatt Walters (113) won for North Vermillion.
BHRAAP competes at Invite
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Blue Devils went 2-3 at the Covington wrestling Invitational on Saturday.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac beat Lafayette Central Catholic 54-27 and Tri-County 43-42, but lost to host Covington 45-36, Benton Central 42-39 and Parke Heritage 48-36.
Hunter Wilson (285 pounds) went 5-0 for the Blue Devils, while Evan Parish (132), Christian Walton (170) and Ayden Golden (126) each went 4-1.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 95, SE Illinois 59
DANVILLE — Drew Reifsteck had 15 points with three rebounds and three assists as the Jaguars cruised to a win on Saturday.
Kendall Taylor and Tyshay Epps each had 13 points, while Donell Carter had 12 and Ahmoni Weston added 10.
The Jaguars will host the Olivet Nazarene junior varsity on Thursday.
Colorado State 74, Saint Mary's (Calif.) 58
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Danville High School grad Kendle Moore had seven points with two steals as the Rams won at home on Saturday.
Colorado State is 9-0 and will face Mississippi State on Saturday as part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.
Texas State 71, Denver 58
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Danville High School grad Tevin Smith had nine points and four rebounds, but the Pioneers lost on the road on Sunday.
Denver is 3-7 and will play New Mexico on Thursday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 71, E. Kentucky 57
CHAMPAIGN — Kendall Bostic had 12 points with 22 rebounds as the Illini won at home on Sunday.
Aaliyah Nye led Illinois with 16 points, while Jada Peebles had 12 points and six assists, Geovana Lopes had 10 points and De'Myla Brown added eight.
The Illini are 4-4 and will open up Big Ten Conference play on the road Thursday against Michigan State.
UConn 73, Notre Dame 54
STORRS, Conn. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had three rebounds and three steals, but the Irish could not keep up with the No. 3 Huskies on Sunday.
Notre Dame drops to 7-2 and will face Valparaiso on Wednesday.
Dayton 78, Illinois St. 67
NORMAL — Schlarman Academy grad Capria Brown had a rebound as the Flyers beat the Redbirds on Sunday at Redbird Arena.
Dayton is 6-2 and will face Florida on Wednesday.
Mercer 71, Tennessee St. 70
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Danville High School grad Erin Houpt had six points and a assist as the Bears won in overtime on Sunday.
Mercer is 6-4 and will host Central Florida on Sunday.
Virginia 62, Geo. Washington 53
WASHINGTON, D.C. —Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had three points, three assists and two rebounds as the Colonials lost to the Cavaliers on Sunday.
George Washington is 5-4 and will play Georgetown on Thursday.
IUPUI 74, Oakland 49
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had two rebounds and a assist but the Golden Grizzlies lost to the Jaguars on Saturday.
Oakland is 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the Horizon League and will face Central Michigan today.
Samford 75, Murray St. 66
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Oakwood High School grad Katelyn Young had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists but the Racers lost to Samford on Saturday.
Murray State is 6-2 and will face North Alabama on Dec. 14.
St. Thomas 62, Chicago State 57
CHICAGO — Schlarman Academy grad Janiah Newell had eight points and six rebounds, but the Cougars lost at home on Saturday.
Chicago State is 1-8 and will face Wisconsin-Green Bay on Thursday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Schlarman 1-1 at State
ASSUMPTION — The Schlarman seventh grade girls basketball team started play in Saturday's IESA Class 7A state tournament with a 32-11 win over Kewanee Visitation in the quarterfinals.
Jada Bell had 21 points for the Hilltoppers, while Alexis Murillo had six points and Shalayla Briggs added four.
But in the semifinals, Schlarman suffered its first loss of the season with a 34-31 loss to Ottawa Marquette. Murillo had 16 points and Bell had 13.
The Hilltoppers will battle for third place against Lincoln West Lincoln-Broadwell on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Assumption Central A&M Middle School.
Also on Saturday, Armstrong-Ellis played in the quarterfinals and lost to Sigel St. Michael's 46-7. Aleyah Carey had four points, while Ashlyn Ackerman had three and Kayla Crull added two points.
Armstrong-Ellis ends the season at 15-5 while Siegel St. Michael's will play Ottawa Marquette for the title at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
SPHL HOCKEY
Huntsville 6, Vermilion County 2
DANVILLE — The Bobcats saw themselves down 3-0 at the end of the first period and could not recover as they lost to the Havoc on Saturday.
Egor Borschev and Houston Wilson each scored goals for Vermilion County, while Mitch Atkins, Wilson, Joey Strada and Dominick Horvath each had one assist.
Evan Moyse had 23 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will host the Birmingham Bulls on Friday at the David S. Palmer Arena.
