FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team took an big early lead and built it to beat Westville 49-21 on Monday.
Ashlynn Pinnick had 13 points for the Comets, while Karsen Rupp and Addie Wright each had nine points, Kalie Tison had eight points and Nikita Taylor and Jaydah Arrowsmith each had five points.
Hadley Cox had eight points for the Tigers, while Lydia Gondzur had four points and Lani Gondzur added three.
Peoria Notre Dame 72, Danville 16
DANVILLE — The Vikings could not get things going against the Irish on Saturday in Big 12 action.
Soriah Gouard had 11 points for Danville, who played Hoopeston Area on Monday.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Westville 73, Illinois Lutheran 46
WATSEKA — Kamden Maddox had 21 points as the Tigers beat Illinois Lutheran on Saturday at the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
Cole Maxwell had 16 points for Westville, while Quentin Bina had 11 and Bryce Burnett added nine.
Hoopeston Area 55, Cissna Park 49
WATSEKA — Ben Brown and Anthony Zamora each had 14 points on Saturday as the Cornjerkers beat the Timberwolves at the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
Nick Hofer had 12 points, while Owen Root added seven for Hoopeston Area, who will play Peotone today in the fifth place game of the tournament.
On Friday, the Cornjerkers beat Tri-Point 52-49. Hofer and Zamora each had 17, while Brown had 11.
LCC 63, Covington 50
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys basketball team had a tough first half and could not recover as it lost to Lafayette Central Catholic 63-50 on Friday.
Alan Karrfalt had 18 points for the Trojans, who outscored the Knights 36-34 in the second half after being down 29-14 at halftime, Savion Waddell had 14 with 11 rebounds and three steals, Duncan Keller added eight and Neil Ellmore had eight rebounds.
The Trojans will host Western Boone on Tuesday.
Fountain Central 55, Western Boone 54
THORNTOWN, Ind. — Issac Gayler had 14 points as the Mustangs got past the Stars on Saturday.
Will Harmon had 12 points for Fountain Central, while Imanol Barradas had nine points, Koby Wolf had seven and Luke Foxworthy added six.
PREP WRESTLING
North Vermillion competes at invite
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Falcons went 0-3 for the day in Saturday's Seeger Invitational, but had four individual champions.
Wyatt Walters (113), Dalton Burch (120), Landon Baker (160) and Aidan Hinchee (220) each won titles for North Vermillion.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern Illinois 66, Illinois 51
CARBONDALE — Adalia McKenzue had 14 points, but the Illini could not get the win on the road against the Salukis.
Jayla Oden had eight points off the bench for Illinois, while Kendall Bostic, Jada Peebles, and Solape Amusan each had six points with Bostick getting 11 rebounds.
The Illini are 5-6 and will play the Braggin' Rights game vs. Missouri on Wednesday at noon at the State Farm Center.
Notre Dame 85, Pittsburgh 59
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had two steals and three rebounds as the Irish beat the Panthers on Sunday in ACC action.
The Irish are 10-2 and 2-0 in the ACC and will face DePaul on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Dayton 71, High Point 64
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Schlarman Academy grad Capria Brown had four points as the Flyers won at the West Palm Beach Invite.
Dayton is 7-3 and will face Clemson today.
Mercer 71, UAB 62
MACON, Ga. — Danville High School grad Erin Houpt made her first start for the Bears and had nine points with two steals and two rebounds on Sunday.
The Bears are 7-5 and will face UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 28.
Toledo 66, SIUE 57
EDWARDSVILLE — Danville High School grad Mikala Hall had two points and two rebounds, but the Cougars lost to the Rockets on Sunday.
SIUE is 4-6 and will face Arkansas State on Wednesday.
Bowling Green 72, Oakland 60
LAS VEGAS — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had a rebound and a assist but the Golden Grizzlies lost at the Holiday Hoops Classic on Sunday.
Oakland finished the tournament on Monday against Marshall.
Murray State 74, Lipscomb 50
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood grad Katelyn Young had 23 points with six rebounds, two blocks and two assists as the Racers cruised to a win on Saturday.
Murray State is 8-2 and will face Florida today in Gainsville, Fla.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats lose two
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats lost 6-1 to the Peoria Rivermen on the road Saturday and 5-4 to the Quad City Storm on Sunday in overtime at the David S. Palmer Arena.
On Saturday, Houston Wilson scored the only goal for the Bobcats, while Ryan Devine and Skyler Smutek each had a assist and Ben Churchfield had 39 saves in goal.
On Sunday, Michael Mercurio had two goals for Vermilion County, while Devine and Egor Borshchev each had one goal and Devine, Wilson, Dante Juris, Smutek and Nick Papandrea each had one assist.
Corbin Kaczperski had 31 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will face Peoria again on Sunday.
