FITHIAN — After a home win last week, the Oakwood football team made sure to keep the local fans happy on Friday.
The Comets jumped out to a 22-0 first quarter lead and would go on to beat Watseka 67-27 in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
Chase Harrison got things going with a 72-yard touchdown run, followed by a Cameron Black 41-yards run and a 34-yard scoring pass from Jackson Dudley to Harrison.
In the second quarter, Jackson Dudley completed a 12-yard scoring pass to Carsen Dudley, while Black had a 42-yard run and a 81-yard kickoff return for an 46-13 halftime lead.
The Comets ended their scoring in the fourth on a 16-yard run from Harrison, a 40-yard pass from Jackson Dudley to Harrison and Harrison had a 77-yard kickoff return.
Jackson Dudley had 118 yards passing for three touchdowns, while Black ran for 174 yards and Harrison ran for 125 yards and caught two passes for 74 yards.
The Comets are 2-1 and will hit the road Friday to face Clifton Central.
BHRA 43, HAAP 6
BISMARCK — After a loss last week, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team returned home on Friday to face Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac.
In the end, the Blue Devils let out all of their frustration in a 43-6 win in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
After just being up 6-0 after the first quarter, the Blue Devils added to it in a big way with 16 points in the second quarter and 14 in the third to put the game out of reach.
The Cornjerkers scored in the fourth, but BHRA added another touchdown for the final score.
Ayden Larkin ran for 76 yards for HAAP, while Kendrick Sigerill ran for 43 yards and passed for 54, Brady Linares ran for 43 yards and passed for 22 and Kollin Asbury caught four passes for 40 yards.
The Blue Devils are 2-1 and will host Iroquois West Friday, while the Cornjerkers are 1-2 and will travel to Momence Friday.
Salt Fork 27, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — The Salt Fork football team hit the road on Friday and was able to cruise to a 27-0 win over Iroquois West.
Kam Keller ran for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter and had a 12-yard touchdown pass to Grant Wilson to give the Storm a 14-0 halftime lead.
Ian Church ran for a 35-yard score in the third quarter and Pedro Rangel ran for a 15-yard touchdown later in the quarter to finish the scoring.
Church ran for 110 yards for Salt Fork, while Keller Ran for 70 yards and Remole had 45 yards.
The Storm are 2-1 and will take on Watseka Friday at home.
Momence 34, Westville 14
WESTVILLE — The Westville football team entered a major matchup with Momence on Friday for the lead in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
In the end though, it was the Redskins coming away with a 34-14 win over the Tigers.
Drew Wichtowski ran for 100 yards and passed for 98 yards with a touchdown for Westville, while Trent McMasters ran for 72 yards and a score. Ashton Wright caught Wichtowski's scoring pass for 88 yards.
The Tigers are 2-1 and will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Friday.
South Vermillion 40, North Vermillion 35
CLINTON, Ind. — The Falcons were in a battle all game with the Wildcats before losing on a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
Jerome White ran for 97 yards and a touchdown and passed for 191 yards and another score for North Vermillion, while Cody Tryon caught five passes for 51 yards and ran for 27 yards, Daniel Woody caught four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown and Andrew Botner had an 19-yard interception return for a score in the first quarter.
The Falcons are 2-2 and 1-1 in the Wabash River Conference.
Hiawatha 48, Schlarman 0
KIRKLAND — The Hilltoppers could not get untracked as they lost to the Hawks on the road on Saturday.
Schlarman Academy is 1-2 and will start conference play on Saturday with a game against Flanagan at home at 3 p.m.
PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Danville competes in meet
PEORIA — The Vikings had all of its runners have personal bests for the third straight race as they took 60th at the First to the Finish meet at Detweiler Park on Saturday.
Revan Bailey led the Vikings with a time of 18 minutes, 49 seconds, while Josiah Williams had a 19:16, Jesse Grupe was at 20:18, Dominic Bowling ran at 21:48, Brady Ohlmiller was at 22:43, Luis Torres scored a 25:45 and Devin Morris was at 27:43.
Danville will go to the University of Illinois Arboretum cross-country course on Thursday.
Russell wins PBL invite title
PAXTON — Salt Fork's Macie Russell took first in the girls individual race at the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational wit a time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin took third as a team with Aleah Potter taking fifth (20:33), while Oakwood was seventh as Callie Richardson was 16th (21:24). Hunter Haggan was 50th for Hoopeston Area (25:15) while teammate Claire Dixon was 51st (25:25) and Savanna Skinner was 65th (28:16) for Westville.
In the boys race, BHRA had the only team score with an eigth-place finish as Devon Stroud was 28th to lead the team (18:26). Brayden Edwards was 32nd for Oakwood (18:45), Aidan Skinner was 33rd (18:47) for Westville and Keenon Anderson was 39th (19:11) for Hoopeston Area.
PREP BOYS GOLF
BHRA wins triangular
DANVILLE — The Blue Devils were able to beat out Salt Fork and Westville at Turtle Run Golf Course on Monday.
Cooper Carpenter had medalist honors for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin with a 42, while Nathan Fox had a 47, Tyson Smith scored a 49 and Jordan Johnson carded a 52.
The Storm was second as Amelia Birge had a 48, Kendal Shults carded a 51, Cooper Burton had a 52 and Hayden Knight scored a 55.
Austin Shannon and Ben Johnson each had a 57 for the Tigers, while Noah Atwood had a 59 and Jacob McCool had a 64.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Seeger wins quadrangular
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots beat Attica, Crawfordsville and Covington on Monday at RiverCrest Golf Course.
Jayci Halsema had a 46 for Seeger, while Lauren Lloyd had a 47, Joey Salts scored a 50 and Maddie Hays had a 53.
Sydni Crane had medalist honors for Covington with a 43, while Kendall Shumaker had a 61 and Lydia Bennett had a 63.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Danville 3, Schlarman 1
DANVILLE — The Vikings scored two goals in the second half to get the win over the Hilltoppers.
Rylan Anderson had two goals for Danville while Damian Carmona had a goal and Carlos Juarez added an assist.
Marc Villaester had the lone goal for Schlarman Academy with Peyton Kummerle had 26 saves in goal.
Isaiah Patton had two saves in goal for the Vikings, who will face Bloomington today.
Hoopeston Area wins Classic
HOOPESTON — The host Cornjerkers were able to take first place on Saturday at the Cornjerker Classic.
In Saturday's first game, Hoopeston Area beat Covington in penalty kicks after the match was tied 1-1. Owen Root scored in regulation for the Cornjerkers, while Kolton Haymaker scored for the Trojans.
The Cornjerkers would then beat Bishop McNamara 5-1 with Root scoring two goals and getting an assist, while Harrison Woods and Gavin Montez each had a goal and Mason Rush and Owen Root each had an assist.
Hoopeston Area would then win the title with an 1-0 win over Bloomington Central Catholic with Talan Gredy-Nelson scoring the lone goal.
Covington would be third after beating Monticello by penalty kicks after a scoreless match and then beat Arthur Christian 2-1 in overtime on a goal by Haymaker. Josh Kalaba had the other goal for the Trojans.
Oakwood/Salt Fork lost 3-0 to Arthur Christian and 4-1 to Herscher. Tucker Pesek scored the lone goal for the Comets.
The Cornjerkers came back on Monday to get a 8-0 win over Judah Christian. Root had two goals and an assist, Talan Gredy-Nelson had a goal and an assist, Owen Crase had two goals, Gavin Montez and Mason Rush each had a goal and Dylan Judy had an assist.
Hoopeston Area is 9-1 and will play Iroquois West today.
Geo-RF/Westville 8, Blue Ridge 0
FARMER CITY — The Buffaloes had no problems on the road Saturday against Blue Ridge.
Luke Barney had three goals for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, while Zach Russell had two goals, Easton Barney and Nathan Blue each had a goal and assist, and Charlie Richards had his first goal of the season.
Matthew Darling had his fourth shutout in goal for the Buffaloes.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Covington 3, Benton Central 0
OXFORD, Ind. — Haley Holycross had a goal and a assist as the Trojans beat the Bison on Saturday.
Andrea Estes and Emma Holycross each had a goal, while Karma Kingery had eight saves in goal for Covington.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Seeger wins invitational
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — With 20 team points, the Patriots were able to hold off Fountain Central, Northview and Rossville in Saturday's Seeger Invitational.
Christian Holland, Thomas Lemming and Zachary Reynolds each won singles titles with undefeated records for Seeger, while the doubles teams of Peyton Reynolds and Dylan Walters and Garrett Cooksey and Macyn Hughes also won titles.
The Mustangs were second with Gabe McCollum and Ayden Batchelor taking second in singles and Skyler Hoagland taking third while the team of Wesley Jackson and Brayden Prickett was second in No. 2 doubles.
Seeger and Fountain Central would face off on Monday, with the Patriots winning 4-1. Holland, Lemming and Reynolds won in singles for Seeger, while the team of Reynolds and Walters won in doubles. Jackson and Prickett won in doubles for the Mustangs.
Covington 8th at tourney
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Urban Roarks took fifth at No. 1 singles with a 2-0 record as the Trojans were eighth at the Lafayette Jefferson Tournament on Saturday.
Covington will host Southmont today.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville competes at Invite
BLOOMINGTON — The Vikings had two top three finishes at the Raider Invite on Saturday.
At No. 1 singles, Anna Houpt was 3-1 and would end up in third place, while Reese Rundle also went 3-1 and took second at No. 2 singles.
The Vikings would rebound on Monday with 5-0 wins over St. Thomas More and Schlarman Academy. Against the Hilltoppers, Houpt beat Maya Jenny 6-3, 6-2 and Aliya Morgan beat Anna Lehmann 6-1, 6-1 in singles, while Rundle and Maya Towne, Lexi Foley and Samantha Brown and Liv Scaggs and Mareh Ocampo won in doubles.
Against the Sabers, Rundle and Morgan won in singles, while the teams of Houpt and Foley, Brown and Towne and Scaggs and Raena Anderson won in doubles.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westville wins Tiger Slam
WESTVILLE — The Tigers hosted and won the Tiger Slam Tournament without losing a set on Saturday.
Lainey Wichtowski had 70 assists with five aces for Westville for the day, while Ella Miller had 34 kills, eight digs and four aces, Maddie Appl had 17 kills, five blocks and four aces, Maddy Doggett had 13 kills and four bocks and Carlee Miller had 11 kills and 11 aces.
Covington 2-2 at Classic
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Trojans beat Lowell and Rochester and lost to Harrison and Covenant Christian at the Lafayette Harrison Classic on Saturday.
Alex Sutherlin had 29 kills and 28 digs for the day for Covington, while Maddix Minick had 27 kills and six blocks, Peyton Brown had 77 assists and eight aces and Ashlyn Akexander had 38 digs.
The Trojans are 13-4 and will travel to Benton Central today.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC third at invite
MONTGOMERY, Ind. — Blake Arnold took second as the Jaguars ended up third as a team at the Vincennes University Invitational.
Arnold shot a 140 to tie up with Campbellsville's Kobe Hill, but Hill would win the playoff. Grady Lancaster and Cameron Bergman were tied for ninth at 147, Luke Mettemeyer was 26th at 155, Zane Douglas carded a 163 to tie for 36th and Maddix Walker was 52nd with a score of 182 as an independent player.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC sixth at meet
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Lady Jaguars took sixth out of seven teams at the St. Mary Of The Woods' meet at Idle Creek Golf Course.
Payton Armstrong carded a 200 to take 29th for Danville Area Community College, while Aimee Pickel was 30th (201), Cassadi Parks was 31st (202) and Jacqueline Wilson was 33rd (223).
