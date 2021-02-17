ST. JOSEPH — The Oakwood boys basketball team faced its first big test of the season on Wednesday, when they faced St. Joseph-Ogden.
The Comets tried to hang on as much as they could, but lost tot he Spartans 66-52 in non-conference action.
Josh Young led Oakwood with 18 points while Brevin Wells had 16 points, Dalton Hobick had 10 points, Josh Young had eight and Isaiah Ruch added six.
Ty Pence had 40 points for the Spartans, while Evan Ingram added 16.
The Comets are 3-1 and will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Friday.
Watseka 58, Geo-RF 36
WATSEKA — Cole Steinbaugh had 19 points, but it was not enough at the Buffaloes lost to the Warriors.
Kaden Mingee had 10 points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Jace Bina added four.
Illini opener moved to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — The Aer Lingus Football Classic, which was suppsoed to be set in Dublin, Ireland in Aug. 28 between Illinois and Nebraska was cancelled and moved to Champaign.
“This is very disappointing for our athletic program, our team and for the fans who were planning to attend the game in Dublin,” said Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman. “For our players, staff and fans, this would have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We will work diligently with Irish American Events and the Big Ten Conference to find a future opportunity for us to take Fighting Illini Football to the Emerald Isle.”
Ticketholders will be contacted by their purchase provider in the coming days.
No. 9 Maryland 103, Illinois 58
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Early pressure was the key as the Illini could not get untracked against the Terrapins.
Illinois had six turnovers in the first two minutes, 30 seconds as Maryland built an 10-0 lead and went on to a 29-11 first quarter lead and a 54-33 halftime lead.
Jada Peebles had 18 points, while Aaliyah Nye had 11 points, Kennedi Myles and Geovana Lopes each had six rebounds and Jeanae Terry had five rebounds and six assists.
The Illini are 3-14 and 1-12 in the Big Ten Conference and will face Rutgers on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.