FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team were able to beat Chrisman 62-25 on Friday.
Dalton Hobick led the Comets with 19 points, while Tanner Pichon had 15, Josh Young had eight and Gaven Clouse added seven.
Marion Cronkhite had six points to lead the Cardinals, while Karson Lewsader had five and Dyas Miller added four points.
Milford 68, A-P 34
MILFORD — The Milford boys basketball team hit 14 3-pointers as it defeated Armstrong-Potomac 68-34 on Wednesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Adin Portwood had 20 points for the Bearcats, while Andrew White had 19, Sawyer Laffon had 11, William Teig had eight and Iver Krogstad added six.
Seth Johnson and Luke Gordon each had 11 points for the Trojans, while Cain Buhr had six points and Cole Bailey added three points.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salt Fork 52, Geo-RF 24
GEORGETOWN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team took a 30-13 halftime lead and did not let up as it beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 52-24 on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison had 23 points for the Storm, while Macie Russell had 14 and Karlie Cain added 11.
Sydney Spesard had 11 points for the Buffaloes, while Addie Spesard had seven and Bailee Whittaker added four.
Oakwood 52, Chrisman 13
FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team's offense was on point in the first half against Chrisman as the Comets beat the Cardinals 52-13 on Thursday.
Ashlynn Pinnick had 19 points for Oakwood, who had a 36-5 halftime lead, while Addie Wright had 18, Karsen Rupp had six and Kalie Tison added four.
Makenzie Mitchell led the Cardinals with three points.
The Comets will host Milford on Monday, while the Cardinals will play Schlarman Academy on Jan. 13.
Hoopeston Area 46, Milford 41
MILFORD — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team hit the road and picked up a 46-41 win over Milford on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Tori Birge had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Cornjerkers, while Payton Armstrong had 11 points and Klaire Pilcher had seven points and 13 rebounds.
The Cornjerkers will return home to host Arcola on Saturday.
Watseka 60, Schlarman 5
DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy girls basketball team lost to Watseka 60-5 on Thursday.
Makayla Blurton had three points, while Mia Martinez added two points for the Hilltoppers, who will host Hoopeston Area on Monday.
Clinton Prairie 62, Seeger 60
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team had a tough battle with Clinton Prairie on Thursday and lost 62-60 in two overtimes
Aubry Cole had 26 points for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader had 12, Paige Laffoon had nine and Anna Moore and Addison Shrader each had six.
Fountain Central 41, Indiana Deaf 35
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fountain Central girls basketball team got past the Indiana School for the Deaf 41-35 on Thursday.
Jerzi Hershberger had 10 points, nine assists and six steals for the Mustangs, while Hannah Prickett ha 10 points and five rebounds and Larissa Bowers had 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Mustangs will stay on the road on Tuesday for a game against Covington.
PREP WRESTLING
BHRAAP 59, Urbana 11
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team made the most of its depth on Thursday as it beat Urbana 59-11.
Evan Parish (132) won by technical fall for the Blue Devils, while Tyson Smith (182) won by pin. Landen Toellner (106), Graham Abbed (113), Brendan Whitney (120), Ayden Golden (126), Taylor Carpenter (138), Kenny Merrill (145), Nathaniel Gnaden (220) and Hunter Wilson (285) won by forfeit.
Crawfordsville 42, Fountain Central 27
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team fell to Crawfordsville 42-27 on Thursday.
Waylon Frazee (126 pounds), Brandon Pigg (132) and Andrew Woodrow (138) won by pin for the Mustangs, while Austin Pickett won by decision and Steven Remero (182) won by forfeit.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ohio State 90, Illinois 69
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Illini returned to Big Ten action and lost to the Buckeyes on Thursday.
Kendall Bostic had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Illinois, who out-rebounded Ohio State 48-33, while De'Myla Brown had 13 points.
The Illini, who was playing their first game in 15 days, are 5-8 overall and will face Wisconsin on Sunday.
