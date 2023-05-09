OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team rolled to the Vermilion Valley Conference title on Monday with a 8-0 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Dalton Hobick had two hits and three RBIs for the Comets, while Matthew Miller and Josh Ruch each getting two hits and two RBIs. Travis Tiernan gave up only four hits with 10 strikeouts.
Ryley Heck had two hits for the Buffaloes.
The Comets are 21-6-1 and 11-0 in the VVC and will face Covington today. The Buffaloes will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin today.
BHRA 17, Schlarman 1
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils had 14 hits as they were able to beat the Hilltoppers in four innings.
Enrique Rangel had three hits and three RBIs, while Chaz Dubois and Owen Miller each had two hits and two RBIs. Tuff Elson had two RBIs, Cruz Dubois had two hits and one RBI and Jordan Johnson and Caden Keleminic each had one RBI.
Jerrius Atkinson had two triples and Owen Jones had a RBI for Schlarman Academy, who will play Blue Ridge on Wednesday.
Westville 5, LeRoy 4
WESTVILLE — Down 3-0 after the first inning, the Tigers fought back to get the win at home.
Ethan McMasters had two hits and two RBIs for the TIgers, while Matthew Darling and Cade Schaumburg each had one RBI and Kamden Maddox had two hits.
The Tigers will face Marshall on Friday.
North Putnam 9, Fountain Central 4
ROACHDALE, Ind. — The Mustangs saw themselves down 8-0 after four innings and could not recover against North Putnam.
Kyle Slinker had two hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Uriah Wildman had a RBI.
Covington sweeps Riverton Parke
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans won the first game 5-3 and the second 15-1 to sweep the Panthers.
Conor Winn had two hits with a home run and four RBIs for Covington in the first game, while Kyven Hill had two hits and a RBI and Dane Gerling and Jackson Kindell each had two hits.
Tanner Schaffer had two hits and four RBIs in the second game, while Gage Pearman had two hits and three RBIs, Winn had three hits and two RBIs, Cian Moore had two hits and two RBIs, Karver Fye had two hits and a RBI, Gerling had two RBIs and Kindell had a RBI.
Seeger sweeps Parke Heritage
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots won the first game 7-4 and the second game 10-1 in a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.
Christian Holland and Peyton Reynolds each had two RBIs for Seeger in the first game, while Landon Wlaker had two hits and a RBI and Luke Plumier and Jace Ware each had one RBI.
In the second game, Walker had three hits and three RBIs, while Caleb Edwards had three hits and two RBIs, Noah Stephen had two RBIs and Christian Holland had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
Danville 17, Peoria Manual 0
DANVILLE — The Lady Vikings had 14 hits as they beat the Rams on Saturday.
KaLeah Bellik, Anna Houpt and Gracie Briggs each had multiple hits for Danville, who is 5-10 and 5-2 in the Big 12 Conference and will host St. Joseph-Ogden today.
Oakwood 9, Geo-RF 7
MUNCIE — The Comets scored three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings as they got the win over the Buffaloes.
Gracie Hanner had three hits and two RBIs for Oakwood, while Rylee Wright and Olivia Fegett each had two RBIs, Sam Dunavan had two hits and a RBI and Audrey Schnaus and Gracie Enos each had one RBI.
Chloe Winslow had two hits and two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Aubrey Roberson had two hits and one RBI and Peyton McComas had two hits.
BHRA 12, Seeger 1
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils had 10 runs in the first inning to beat the Patriots in five innings.
Ava Action had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, while Ella Myers had a home run and three RBIs, Natalie Clapp had two hits and two RBIs, Mikayla Cox had two RBIs, Raeghan Dickison had two hits and a RBI, Elli Tittle had a RBI and Addison Wallace had two RBIs.
Chloe Sheets had the lone RBI for Seeger, while Macy Kerr had two hits.
Salt Fork 6, Iroquois West 2
GILMAN — The Storm was able to take down Iroquois West on the road.
Kendyl Hurt and Ava Ringstrom each had a RBI for Salt Fork, who will play Armstrong-Potomac today.
Westville 1-1 at Casey
CASEY — On Saturday, the Tigers lost 5-2 to Teutopolis, but rebounded to a 2-1 win over Mater Dei at Casey-Westfield.
Abby Sablaskey had 15 strikeouts on the mound in the win for Westville and had two hits and two RBIs. In the first game, Lilly Kiesel had an RBI double.
The Tigers are 21-5.
Urbana 8, Hoopeston Area 4
URBANA — Maddie Barnes had four hits but the Cornjerkers lost to the Tigers on Saturday.
Barnes had a home run and three RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Alexa Bailey had a RBI.
The Cornjerkers will host North Vermillion today.
West Vigo 18, Covington 6
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans ha an 4-2 lead after the second inning, but West Vigo had seven runs in the third and four in the fourth to clinch a five-inning win.
McKenzie Gassoway, Hannah Holycross, Alex Sutherlin and Kourtney Hooks each had one RBI for Covington, while Lauryn Kampen had two hits.
The Trojans were coming off getting swept by Riverton Parke on Saturday.
Karma Kingery had two hits and two RBIs for Covington in a 13-3 loss in the first game while Sutherlin had a RBI. Kingery and Gassoway each had two RBIs in a 14-9 loss in the second game as Kempen had two hits and a RBI and Holycross had an RBI.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Covington wins invite
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Trojans beat out the rest to win the North Montgomery Girls Tennis Invitational on Saturday.
Covington beat Seeger 3-2 with the doubles teams of Lilly Hacquet and Addison Streuer and Isabella Lynch and Trinity Cope winning and Kendall Shumaker winning in singles. Addison Shrader and Chase Lemming won in singles for the Patriots.
After that, the Trojans beat North Montgomery 5-0 and Danville (Ind.) 4-1. Shumaker and the team of Streuer and Hacquet ended up winning all of their matches.
Seeger ended up second with 5-0 wins over Danville (Ind.) and North Montgomery with Shrader and Lemming going through the tournament undefeated.
Rossville 3, Fountain Central 2
ROSSVILLE, Ind. — Haley Webb and Alydia Mellady won in singles, but the Mustangs lost on the road on Monday.
Fountain Central will try to regroup against South Putnam today.
PREP GIRLS TRACK
Danville tied for third at Big 12
CHAMPAIGN — The Danville girls track team ended up in a tie for third with Peoria Richwoods at the Big 12 Girls Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Nickiya Shields won the 100 (14.75 seconds) and 300 (44.88) hurdles and the triple jump (11.50 meters) for the Lady Vikings, while Neveah Jones won the high jump (1.58m).
Mariya Brown was second in the shot put (11.21) and third in the high jump (1.53), while Allison Thompson was third in the 1,600 (5:34.49) and 3,200 (11:54.87) and Taniyah Reynolds was fourth in the 100 (12.55) and seventh in the 200 (26.97). The highest relay finish was with the 800 team of Shields, Reynolds, Serenity Reed and Da'Sani Lewis, who finished fourth (1:49.37).
The Lady Vikings will go to Bloomington on Thursday for an IHSA Class 2A sectional.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC swept by ICC
PEORIA — The Jaguars lost the first game 10-2 and the second game 12-2 to the Cougars on Saturday.
Cruz Fuentes had two hits and a RBI for Danville Area Community College in the first game, while Kody Morton had a RBI. Morton had the lone RBI for the Jaguars in the second game.
The Jaguars will face Kankakee Community College today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.