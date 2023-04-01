BROADLANDS — The Oakwood baseball team had 13 hits as the Comets beat Heritage 18-0 on Thursday.
Brody Marcinko had seven strikeouts on the mound and two hits at the plate for the Comets, while Josh Ruch and Chase Harrison each had four RBIs, Grant Powell had three hits and two RBIs, Dalton Hobick had two hits and two RBIs and Alec Harrison had one RBI.
The Comets were coming off an 11-4 win over Marshall at home on Wednesday. Travis Tiernan had three hits and three RBIs, while Ruch had two hits and two RBIs, Matthew Miller had two RBIs, Hobick had two hits and a RBI and Brody Taflinger had a RBI.
BHRA 11, Fisher 1
FISHER — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team scored six runs in the first inning and went on to beat Fisher 11-1 on Thursday.
Winning pitcher Tuff Elson had 12 strikeouts in six innings with an RBI at the plate for the Blue Devils, while Caden Keleminic and Enrique Rangel each had two hits and two RBIs, Jordan Johnson and Ethan Dubois each had two RBIs and Chaz Dubois had two hits and a RBI.
The Blue Devils were coming off a 12-1 win over Rantoul on Wednesday. Elson had three hits with five RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Amani Stanford had two hits and three RBIs and Chaz Dubois, Owen Miller and Rangel each had one RBI.
The Blue Devils will play Oakwood on Monday.
Westville 13, GCMS 0
WESTVILLE — After a loss on Wednesday, the Westville baseball team scored 10 runs in the fourth inning as the Tigers went on to a 13-0 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Thursday.
Winning pitcher Landon Haurez had six strikeouts on the mound and gave up only two hits. He also had four RBIs at the plate. Cade Schaumburg had three RBIs, while Kamden Maddox had two hits and two RBIs, Ethan McMasters had two hits and a RBI, Easton Barney and Matthew Darling each had one RBI and Drew Wichtowski had two hits.
The Tigers were coming off a 7-2 loss to Maroa-Forsyth on Wednesday. Maddox had two hits with a double and a RBI for Westville, while Barney and Zach Russell each had one hit.
The Tigers will play Hoopeston Area on Monday.
Hoopeston Area 5, Ridgeview 4
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team rallied late on Thursday to beat Colfax Ridgeview 5-4.
Zach Huchel had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh for the Cornjerkers, while Ethan Steiner had two hits and two RBIs and Cole Miller had a RBI.
The Cornjerkers are now 2-3.
PREP SOFTBALL
Salt Fork 5, Paris 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team took the lead early and held on to a 5-0 win over Paris on Thursday.
Kendyl Hurt had five strikeouts on the mound for the Storm and was helped by two runs in the first and two more in the third.
Kailey Frischkorn had two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Karli McGee had a RBI, Hurt had three hits and Alexa Jamison and Macie Russell each had two hits.
The Storm are scheduled to play at the LeRoy Invitational on Saturday.
Westville 13, Centennial 1
CHAMPAIGN — The Westville softball team got 14 hits as they beat Champaign Centennial 13-1 on Thursday.
Abby Sabalaskey had 12 strikeouts and gave up a hit on the mound for the Tigers and had three hits and two RBIs. Laney Cook and Madison Jones each had three hits and one RBI, Ariel Clarkston and Jazmyn Bennett each had two RBIs and Lilly Kiesel, Izzy Silva and Karma Chism each had one RBI.
GCMS 11, Hoopeston 6
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area softball team lost 11-6 on Thursday in 11 innings to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Riley Miller had two hits with two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Macy Warner, Maddie Barnes and Alexa Bailey each had one RBI and Jersey Cundiff had two hits.
Casey-Westfield 11, Geo-RF 1
CASEY — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team were down all game as the Buffaloes lost to Casey-Westfield 11-1 in five innings.
J'Lynn Waltz had two hits and a RBI for the Buffaloes, while Peyton McComas had two hits.
St. Joe-Ogden 12, BHRA 0
ST. JOSEPH — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team lost 12-0 to St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday.
Ellie Tittle had two hits with a double for the Blue Devils, while Ava Acton had a hit.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Danville 6, University High 1
DANVILLE — The Lady Vikings made the most of their home match with Urbana University with a 6-1 win on Thursday.
Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne each had a goal and two assists for Danville, while Lili Dowers, Maya Towne, Lexi Foley and Lindsey Porter each had a goal.
The Lady Vikings will play Peoria Notre Dame on Wednesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
DACC sweeps Kishwaukee
DANVILLE — After a 25-1 win in the first game, the Lady Jaguars finished the sweep of Kishwaukee with an 8-0 win.
Ashlynn McTagertt had four hits and five RBIs for Danville Area Community College in the first game, while Beth Pavy and Ashlynn McPeak each had three hits with three RBIs, Raven Morrison had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, Rylee Richey and Danielle Shuey each had three hits and two RBIs, Kyleigh Weller and Ella Wolfe each had two RBIs and Amaria Wall and Hayden Smith each had one RBI.
Richey had nine strikeouts in four innings to get the win.
Kelsey Martlage had a home run and three RBIs in the second game, while Pavy, Weller and Shuey each had two hits and one RBI, Smith and McTagertt each had one RBI, McPeak had three hits and Wall had two hits.
The Lady Jaguars are scheduled to face Lincoln Land today.
