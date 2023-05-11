TUSCOLA — The Salt Fork baseball team had a 10-run third inning as the Storm went on to beat Tuscola 15-5 on Wednesday in five innings.
Hayden Prunkard had two hits with a home run and four RBIs for the Storm, while Deegan Albert and Pedro Rangel each had three hits and one RBI, Brayden Maskel had two hits and a RBI, Blake Norton, Derrek Richards, Jameson Remole, Hayden Chew and Evan Hageman each had one RBI.
It was the second straight five inning win for the Storm. Salt Fork beat Heritage 11-1 as Albert had eight strikeouts on the mound and gave up only one hit on the mound for Salt Fork, while Richards and Norton each had two hits and two RBIs and Prunkard had two hits and a RBI.
The Storm are 19-9 overall and will face St. Joseph-Ogden on Saturday.
Schlarman 10, Blue Ridge 2
FARMER CITY — The Hilltoppers scored four runs in the first inning and went on to beat Blue Ridge on the road.
Dillon Hemker, Liam Billings and Lincoln Cravens each had a RBI for Schlarman Academy, while Jerrius Atkinson had two triples and Grayson Kruger had two hits.
Miles Crosby and Ricky Soderstrom combined for 14 strikeouts for the Hilltoppers, who will face Cissna Park on Saturday.
Westville 19, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — The Tigers had 14 hits as they beat the Raiders in four innings.
Landon Haurez had three hits with a home run and four RBIs for Westville, while Kamden Maddox had a home run and three RBIs, Easton Barney had four hits and two RBIs, Zach Russell had two hits and two RBIs, winning pitcher Ethan McMasters had two RBIs and Drew Wichtowski, Cade Schaumburg, Matthew Darling and Jonah Smith each had one RBI.
McMasters had eight strikeouts and gave up two hits on the mound for the Tigers, who will play Marshall on Friday.
Oakwood 13, Tri-County 3
KANSAS — The Comets had 15 hits as they beat Tri-County in six innings.
Dalton Hobick had three hits with two doubles and three RBIs for Oakwood, while Grant Powell had two hits and three RBIs, Matthew Miller and Travis Tiernan each had two RBIs and Cort Vermillion, Chase Harrison and Brody Taflinger each had two hits and a RBI.
The Comets were coming off a 11-2 win over Covington on Tuesday. Tiernan had two hits and two RBIs for the Comets, while Hobick had two hits and one RBI and Josh Ruch, Brody Marcinko, Grant Powell, Bryson Myers, Harrison and Taflinger each had one RBI.
Cian Moore had two hits for the Trojans, while Gage Pearman and Kyven Hill each scored a run.
GCMS 11, A-P 1
GIBSON CITY — The Trojans fell behind 9-0 after three innings and could not recover as they lost in five innings to the Falcons.
Kollin Asbury had the lone RBI, while Lane Morgan had a double for Armstrong-Potomac.
Riverton Parke 9, North Vermillion 3
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Falcons only had one hit as they lost to the Panthers.
Brody Rice had the lone hit for North Vermillion, while Noah Scott and Andrew Botner each had one RBI.
The Falcons were coming off a 13-1 loss to Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
Keygan Field had 13 strikeouts and gave up only five hits on the mound and had three RBIs at the plate for the Cornjerkers. Zach Huchel had two doubles and a triple with four RBIs, while Ryker Small had two hits and two RBIs, Cole Miller had two RBIs, Grant Morgan had three hits and a RBI, Ethan Steiner had a RBI and Preston Van De Veer and Wyatt Eisenmann each had two hits.
Brody Rice had the lone RBI for the Falcons, while Noah Scott had two hits.
BHRA 14, Geo-RF 0
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team had 14 hits as the Blue Devils beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
Caden Keleminic and Dane Dillion combined for a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts on the mound for the Blue Devils, while Chaz Dubois and Amani Stanford each had two hits and three RBIs, Jordan Johnson had three hits and a RBI, Keleminic had two hits and a RBI and Enrique Rangel, Cruz Dubois and Owen Miller each had one RBI.
Jackson Pratt took the loss on the mound for the Buffaloes, who will play Rantoul on Friday.
The Blue Devils will play Hoopeston Area on Monday to start a Class 2A regional.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westville 16, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — Abby Sabalaskey pitched her second straight no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Tigers beat the Raiders in four innings to end the regular season.
Ariel Clarkston had two hits and two RBIs for Westville, while Jazmyn Bennett had two RBIs, Lilly Kiesel had three hits and a RBI and Mia Lane and Laney Cook each had a RBI.
Sablaskey had 16 strikeouts on Tuesday in a 5-0 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. McKynze Carico had two hits, Izzy Silva had two RBIs and Kiesel had a RBI.
The Tigers end the regular season at 25-5 and will face Teutopolis on Wednesday in regional play.
S. Vermillion 18, N. Vermillion 5
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Falcons had 11 hits, but could not get much offense against the Wildcats in five innings.
Addie Burns had three hits and one RBI for North Vermillion, while Callie Naylor had two hits and one RBI, Bailee Starkey, Shaylyn Starkey and Raena Campbell each had one RBI.
The Falcons were coming off a 8-3 loss to Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
Kayla Recker had two hits and two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Jersey Cundiff had two hits and a RBI and Tobi West, Alexa Bailey and Riley Miller each had one RBI.
Burns had two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons, while Tera Thompson had one RBI.
Salt Fork 13, A-P 8
ARMSTRONG — The Salt Fork softball team used an 8-run fifth inning to pull away and beat Armstrong-Potomac 13-8 on Tuesday.
Kendyl Hurt had a home run and three RBIs for the Storm, who was only up 5-4 before the fifth inning, while Sailor Pacot had a triple and two RBIs, Alexa Jamison had three hits and a RBI, Macie Russell, Karli McGee and Ava Ringstrom each had two hits and a RBI, Karlie Cain and Kailey Frischkorn each had one RBI and Kenzie Childs had two hits.
Tori Parkerson had three RBIs for the Trojans, who scored four runs in the seventh to make the game close, while Kyla Bullington, McKenna Ackerman and Brynn Spencer each had one RBI.
The Storm will play Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Thursday.
Covington 2, Benton Central 1
OXFORD, Ind. — The Covington softball team scored a run in the top of the eighth as the Trojans beat Benton Central on Tuesday.
Tyra Hammer had three hits and a RBI for the Trojans, while Lilly Pigg had two hits and a RBI.
The Trojans will play South Vermillion on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central 5, Clinton Prairie 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Haley Webb, Alydia Mellady and Josie Harshbarger each had singles wins as the Mustangs beat Clinton Prairie.
The doubles teams of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett and Kendall Eberly and Laney Hoagland also won for Fountain Central, who was coming off a sweep of South Putnam on Tuesday and will play Benton Central today.
Covington 5, Clinton Prairie 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team cruised to a 5-0 win over Clinton Prairie on Tuesday.
Peyton Brown, Halle Grady and Kendall Shumaker each won singles matches for the Trojans, while the doubles teams of Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet and Trinity Cope and Isabella Lynch each won.
The Trojans are 9-6 overall and will start play in the Wabash River Conference Tournament preliminaries on Saturday.
