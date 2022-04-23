OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team took Salt Fork's best early shot and came back big.
The Storm scored the first two runs of the game and tied the game at 3-3 in the second inning. But the Comets would score three runs in the third to take the lead and scored six in the fifth and would go on to win 14-4 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Friday.
Brody Taflinger had three hits and three RBIs for Oakwood, while Grant Powell, Josh Young and Matthew Miller each had two RBIs and Dalton Hobick added three hits.
Hayden Prunkard, Brayden Maskel and Derrick Richards each had an RBI for Salt Fork, who were coming off a 9-0 win over Schlarman Academy. Blake Hettmansberger had nine strikeouts on the mound and drove in a run, while Jameson Remole had two hits and two RBIs, Evan Hageman had two RBIs and Deegan Albert, Prunkard,and Hayden Chew each had one RBI.
Oakwood was coming off a 16-3 loss to Seeger on Thursday. Travis Tiernan had two RBIs for the Comets, while Miller had two hits.
Peyton Reynolds had four RBIs for the Patriots, while Noah Stephen had three hits and three RBIs, Jace Ware had three RBIs, Caleb Edwards had two hits and two RBIs and Nick Turner, Drew Holland and Matt Taylor each had one RBI.
Westville 11, A-P 0
POTOMAC — Zach Russell and Cade Schaumburg combined to give up two hits and six strikeouts as the Tigers won in six innings.
Landon Haurez, Drew Wichtowski and Luke Johnson each had two hits and two RBIs for Westville, while Russell had two RBIs, and Ethan McMasters, Bryce Burnett and Schaumburg each had one RBI.
The Tigers were coming off a 12-4 win over Iroquois West on Thursday. McMasters and Kamden Maddox each had three hits and two RBIs, while Haurez and Schaumburg each had two hits and two RBIs and Wichtowski, Burnett and Russell each had one RBI.
BHRA 12, Watseka 0
BISMARCK — Tuff Elson and Dane Dillion combined for a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Blue Devils win in five innings.
Asa Ray had two hits and two RBIs, while Dawson Dodd, Drake Nelson, Amani Stanford, Chaz Dubois, Karson Stevenson and Jordan Johnson each had one RBI.
The Blue Devils were coming off a close 3-2 loss to Prairie Central on Thursday. Dodd and Nelson each had a RBI for the Blue Devils. Dodd had six strikeouts on the mound in the defeat.
PREP SOFTBALL
Oakwood 4, Salt Fork 3
FITHIAN — Alainia Rothwell hit a home run on a full count in the bottom of the seventh to give the Comets the win over the Storm.
Rothwell had two RBIs for Oakwood, while Karsen Rupp had two hits and a RBI, Savannah Nevitt had three hits and Samantha Dunavan added two hits.
Rozlyn Maring had a two-run home run for the Storm, while Macie Russell had three hits.
Oakwood was coming off a 10-0 win over Heritage on Thursday. Karsen Rupp and Gracie Enos teamed up to give up four hits and eight strikeouts on the mound, while Savannah Nevitt had two hits and two RBIs for the Comets, Samantha Dunavan and Bella Bradford each had two hits and a RBI and Rupp, Rothwell and Olivia Fegett each had one RBI.
Westville 17, A-P 0
ARMSTRONG — Abby Sabalaskey pitched a on-hitter with five strikeouts as the Tigers cruised in three innings.
Sabalaskey had three hits with two RBIs at the plate for Westville, while Ariel Clarkston, Desi Darnell, Madison Jones and McKynze Carico each had two RBIs, Lydia Gondzur had three hits and a RBI, Lani Gondzur had two hits and a RBI and Rylee Jones and Aubrie Jenkins each had one RBI.
Sabalaskey was coming off a perfect game with 11 strikeouts in a 16-0 win over Iroquois West on Thursday. The Tigers had 15 runs in the first inning with Jones getting three RBIs, Jenkins and Carico getting two RBIs and Sabalaskey, Clarkston, Darnell and Lydia Gondzur each getting one RBI.
The Trojans were coming off a 18-1 loss to Rantoul on Thursday as Laney Duden had one RBI.
BHRA 6, Watseka 2
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils scored three runs in each of the first two innings and cruised from there against the Warriors.
Jacey Wendell had three hits and a RBI for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Draycee Nelson had a RBI.
Geo-RF 23, Chrisman 1
CHRISMAN — The Buffaloes scored 12 runs in the top of the first and cruised to a four-inning win against the Cardinals.
Lilli Hutson and Claire Renaker each had two hits and three RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Bailee Whittaker, Aubrey Roberson and Jaiden Stelzer each had two RBIs and Trinity Collins, Chelsea Johnson, Makelyn Lagacy, Ashlyn Spesard and Addison Spesard each had one RBI.
Milford 4, Hoopeston Area 2
MILFORD — The Hoopeston Area prep softball team hit the road to play Milford and lost out 4-2.
Maddie Barnes had two hits and a RBI for the Cornjerkers, while Riley Miller and Payton Armstrong each had two hits.
The Cornjerkers are 7-11 and will play Watseka on Monday.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Peoria Notre Dame 8, Danville 0
PEORIA — The Danville girls soccer team lost to Peoria Notre Dame 8-0 on Thursday in Big 12 Conference action.
Aniya Parker had 20 saves in goal for the Vikings, who will face Urbana on Tuesday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
St. Thomas More 4, Danville 3
DANVILLE — The Danville boys tennis team lost a close 4-3 decision to St. Thomas More on Thursday.
Jayden Brown and Aiden Cox won in singles for the Vikings and teamed up in No. 1 doubles to win as well.
The Vikings will go to the Springfield Invitational today.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central 5, Greencastle 0
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team cruised to a 5-0 win over Greencastle on Thursday.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez all won in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Emily Jimenez and Alydia Mellady and Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett also won.
The Mustangs are 5-0 and will play at the Western Boone Invitational on Saturday.
PREP TRACK
Danville girls win at own invite
DANVILLE — The Danville boys and girls track teams hosted the Danville Invite on Thursday at the Wayland-Young Athletic Complex.
The girls team won the team title as Lynae Ward won the 100 meter hurdles (17.17 seconds) and triple jump (10.29m), Allison Thompson won the 3,200 run (12:29.01), Nickiya Shields won the 300 hurdles (50.48), Karena Mayfield won the discus (27.80m) and the 400 relay team of Amyah Laws, Diamond Landfair, Shields and Ward won in 53.27.
The boys team was second to Mattoon as Matthew Thomas won the 110 hurdles (15.96), the 300 hurdles (42.78) and the pole vault (4.11,), Antuan Lee won the 100 dash (11.36), Davari Boyd won the long jump (6.15m), Kaden Young won the triple jump (11.80m) and the 400 team of Lee, Young, Ronald Pole and Martez Rhodes won in 44.58.
NV girls win at invite
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion track teams hosted six other schools at the North Vermillion Invitational on Thursday.
The Falcon girls team won the team title as Tycee Crabtree won the shot put (33 feet, 1 inch) and the discus (94-8) and Megan Davis won the long jump (15-0).
Westville was third with Savannah Tyler winning the 100 meter dash (13.10 seconds), the 200 (27.82) and the 400 (1:10.62), Ella Miller won the 300 hurdles (55.56) and Jasmyn Meeker won the high jump (4-6). The 400 relay team of Abbi Acord, Meeker, Olivia Hutchins and Miller won in 54.22, the 1,600 team of Madison Peslee, Lilly Meeker, Taylor Miles and Hadley Jones won in 5:04.19 and the 3,200 team of Lilly Meeker, Jones, Savanna Skinner and Mianna Sawyer won in 12:48.41.
Armstrong-Potomac was sixth with Bailey Christine taking third in the 200 and 400 and Gracie Gordon was third in the 100 hurdles. Sophia Biddle was third in the 1,600 for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, who was seventh with Savana Cunningham taking fourth in the 200 and 400.
Westville was second in the boys team race to South Vermillion as Aiden Vice won the 400 (55.94), Tyler Miller won the 300 (44.35) and Andre Johnson won the long jump (20-2). The 400 team of Reese Weber, Vice, Miller and Johnson won in 46.11.
North Vermillion was third as Jeremiah Zeibart won the discus (143.11) and Carter Edney was second in the shot put (42-4) and discus (131-5).
GRFC was fifth with Karson Lewsader winning the high jump (6-6).
Seeger sweeps Bi-County
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Seeger boys and girls track teams beat out the rest at Thursday's Bi-County meet.
The boys team had 102 points, beating out Fountain Central's 57, Covington's 43 ant Attica's 25.
Rayce Carr won the 100 (11.32 seconds) and 200 (23.35) for the Patriots, while Gabe Coffman won the long jump (20 feet, 3 3/4 inches), Brock Thomason won the discus (138-9), Ethan Hernandez won the 400 (54.89), Peyton Chinn won the 300 hurdles (47.67) and Nathan Odle won the 1,600 run (5:22). Also the 1,600 (3:44) and 3,200 (9:06.95) relay teams won for Seeger.
Hayden Kler won the 3,200 (10:57) for the Mustangs, while the 400 relay team won in 47.17.
Bradley Lewsader won the high jump (5-6) and 800 run (2:16.54) for Covington, while Nick Ferati won the 100 hurdles (18.65).
The Patriot girls had 123 points, while Covington had 55, Fountain Central had 27 and Attica had six.
Paige Laffoon won the 200 (27.54), the long jump (14-9 3/4) and high jump (4-10) for Seeger, while Saige Knosp won the shot put (30-3) and discus (96-2 1/2), Jennifer Romeron won the 1,600 (6:10) and 3,200 (11:40), Dessie Austin won the 800 (2:31.59), Avah Watson won the 400 (1:08.23) and the 1,600 (4:45) and 3,200 (11:28) relay teams also won.
Ashlynn Livengood won the 100 hurdles (18.03) and the 400 relay team (54.10) won for Covington, while Brailey Hoagland won the 100 (13.06) and 300 hurdles (53.16) for Fountain Central.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC 24, Spoon River 21
DANVILLE — The Jaguars and Snappers combined for 44 hits and seven home runs in the first game of a doubleheader with the Jaguars holding on to win.
Dustin Dupont and Jackson Micheels each had four hits and four RBIs for Danville Area Community College, while Kyle Bartlman had three hits and four RBI, Jacob Mote had two hits and three RBIs, Isaiah Ruch, Angel Lobo and Nic Ancelet each had two RBIs, Jaden Miller had three hits and a RBI and Noah Laurent had two hits.
The second game was unfinished.
