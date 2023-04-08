OAKWOOD — Dalton Hobick had 15 strikeouts and gave up only two hits as the Oakwood baseball team beat Iroquois West 5-0 on Friday.
Brody Marcinko had three hits and a RBI for the Comets, while Hobick had two hits and a RBI, and Josh Ruch and Travis Tiernan each had one RBI.
The Comets will take on Watseka on Monday.
Geo-RF/C 5, Hoopeston Area 3
HOOPESTON — The Buffaloes were able to outgun the Cornjerkers in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
Mason Rush had two hits and two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Keygan Field and Grant Morgan each had two hits.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman was coming off a 12-3 win over Heritage on Thursday. Ryley Heck and Cohen Cavanaugh each had two hits for the Buffaloes, while Jase Latoz, Brayden Nale, Trenton Ryan, Jackson Pratt and Owen Clark each had one RBI and Cameron Steinbaugh had five stolen bases and scored three runs.
Hoopeston Area lost to Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-0 on Thursday. Cole Miller was the only Cornjerker to get on base with a walk against PBL's Noah Steiner, who had seven strikeouts.
Parke Heritage 6, N. Vermillion 3
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Falcons led for most of the game, but the Wolves scored four runs to win at the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
Brody Rice had two hits for North Vermillion, while Gavin Bean had the only RBI for the team.
The Falcons will play in the third-place game at the tournament today.
Seeger 6, N. Montgomery 5
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots built a 5-0 lead and was able to hang on to beat North Montgomery.
Noah Stephen had two hits with three RBIs for Seeger, while Landon Walker had two hits and two RBIs and Jace Ware had one RBI.
Salt Fork 16, Villa Grove 10
VILLA GROVE — The Salt Fork baseball team broke a 3-3 tie with six runs in the fourth and went on to beat Villa Grove 16-10 on Thursday.
Blake Norton had a home run and four RBIs for the Storm, while Blake Hettmansberger had four hits and three RBIs, Pedro Rangel had four hits with two RBIs, Hayden Prunkard had two hits with a home run and two RBIs and Derrek Richards had a solo home run.
Hettmansberger got the win on the mound for the Storm, who will play at the Tuscola Showcase today.
Westville 11, Watseka 1
WATSEKA — The Westville baseball team scored six runs in the top of the first and went on to beat Watseka 11-1 in six innings on Thursday.
Easton Barney had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Drew Wichtowski had two hits and two RBIs, Ethan McMasters had three hits and one RBI, winning pitcher Landon Haurez and Matthew Darling each had one RBI, Cade Schaumburg had two hits and Zach Russell had three hits.
The Tigers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman on Monday.
BHRA 14, Cissna Park 0
CISSNA PARK — Tuff Elson had 10 strikeouts and gave up only one hit as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team beat Cissna Park 14-0 on Thursday.
Amani Stanford had three hits and three RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Chaz Dubois had two hits and two RBIs, Elson and Enrique Rangel each had two hits and a RBI, Jordan Johnson, Ethan Dubois, Owen Miller, Caden Keleminic and Owen Crawley each had one RBI.
The Blue Devils will host Maroa-Forsyth today.
N. Montgomery 8, F. Central 5
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team saw themselves down 8-0 early as the Mustangs lost 8-5 on Thursday to North Montgomery.
Zach Guerin and Brayden Prickett each had two RBIs for the Mustangs, who will face Crawfordsville on Monday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Hoopeston Area 20, Geo-RF 0
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers had 18 hits as they beat the Buffaloes in four innings.
Aubreyana Inman had three hits with three RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Alexa Bailey had two hits and five RBIs, Macy Warner and Tobi West each had two hits and three RBIs, Kayla Recker had two hits and two RBIs, Riley Miller had two RBIs and Addyson Kelnhofer and Melina Vogel each had one RBI.
J'Lynn Waltz had two hits for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Salt Fork 10, Covington 8
CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team took a 9-3 lead after three innings, but held on to beat Covington 10-8 on Thursday.
Kendyl Hurt had wo hits with three RBIs for the Storm, while Alexa Jamison had two hits and two RBIs, Kailey Frischkorn had two RBIs and winning pitcher Karlie Cain and Sailor Pacot each had a RBI
Hannah Holycross had four hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had two hits and two RBIs, losing pitcher Emma Holycross, Tyra Hammer and Elli Williamson each had one RBI.
The Storm will face Hoopeston Area on Monday, while the Trojans will play North Newton today.
Westville 12, Watseka 2
WATSEKA — The Westville softball team took an 11-1 lead after two innings and would go on to win 12-2 in five innings Thursday against Watseka.
Abby Sablaskey had nine strikeouts and gave up two hits on the mound for the Tigers, while Lilly Kiesel had two solo home runs, Mia Lane had three RBIs, Ariel Clarkston had two RBIs, Madison Jones had two hits and a RBI, Sabalaskey had one RBI and Laney Cook had two hits.
The Tigers are 10-1 and 2-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.
F. Central 18, Crawfordsville 4
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team picked up its first win of the season on Thursday with an 18-4 win over Crawfordsville.
Kacey Kirkpatrick had a home run and got the win on the mound for the Mustangs, while Zoe DeJournett had a hit, three walks and set a school record with six stolen bases. Jackie Weber, Kyra Kiger and Kearney DeJournett each had two hits.
The Mustangs are 1-2 and will host South Vermillion on Monday.
Covington 5, Attica 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team evened its record at 1-1 on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Attica.
Peyton Brown, Halle Grady and Kendall Shumaker each had singles wins for the Trojans, while the teams of Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet and Trinity Cope and Isabella Lynch each won in doubles.
The Trojans will face Fountain Central on Monday.
