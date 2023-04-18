OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team had 12 hits as they beat Hoopeston Area 20-1 in four innings on Monday.
Travis Tiernan got the win on the mound and four RBIs for Oakwood, while Dalton Hobick had three hits and three RBIs, Matthew Miller had a two-run home run, Chase Harrison had two hits and two RBIs and Bryson Myers, Loudyn Hughes, Joshua Ruch, Alec Harrison and Grant Powell each had one RBI.
Wyatt Eisenmann had a triple and the lone RBI for Hoopeston Area, while Ethan Steiner had two hits.
Oakwood was coming off a 12-1 over Attica on Saturday.
Grant Powell had two hits and three RBIs for the Comets, while Ruch had two hits and two RBIs, Chase Harrison had two RBIs and Tiernan and Bryson Myers each had one RBI. Brody Marcinko had six strikeouts on the mound and only gave up two hits.
The Cornjerkers were coming off getting swept 10-0 and 17-2 against Unity on Saturday.
Grant Morgan and Preston VanDeVeer each had a hit for the Cornjerkers in the first game, while Steiner had one RBI in the second game.
BHRA 6, Centennial 4
BISMARCK — Down 2-1 after the first inning, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team scored five runs in the second and went on to beat Champaign Centennial 6-4 on Saturday.
Chaz Dubois, Cruz Dubois, Tuff Elson and Owen Miller each had one RBI for the Blue Devils, while Enrique Rangel had two hits.
Westville 13, Danville 2
WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team scored in four straight innings on Saturday and were able to beat Danville 13-2.
Drew Wichtowski had two home runs and four RBIs for the Tigers, while Ethan McMasters had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, Matthew Darling had two RBIs, Jonah Smith had two hits and a RBI and winning pitcher Zach Russell had a RBI.
Jonathan Ireland had two RBIs for the Vikings, while Cameron Feuerborn and Payton Young each had two hits.
Fountain Central sweeps N. Vermillion
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team turned up the runs on Saturday in a sweep of North Vermillion.
In the first game, Lukas Miller pitched a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts as the Mustangs won 21-0.
Luke Foxworthy had four hits and four RBIs for the Mustangs, while Nolan Acton had three hits and three RBIs, Cole Garbison had two hits and three RBIs, Kyle Slinker had two hits and two RBIs, Owen Acton had two hits and a RBI and Brayden Prickett, Zach Guerin and Andrew Woodrow each had one RBI.
The Mustangs scored 11 runs in the first inning to get a 20-9 win in the second game.
Prickett and Foxworthy each had two hits and three RBIs, while Owen Acton, Nolan Acton, Guerin and Woodrow each had one RBI.
Aidan Hinchee had a home run and three RBIs for North Vermillion, while Noah Scott had three hits and a RBI, Gavin Bean and Harrison Holtkamp each had one RBI and Andrew Botner had three hits.
The Mustangs will host Seeger on Tuesday while the Falcons will travel to South Vermillion on Tuesday.
Seeger splits with Riverton Parke
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team cruised to a 13-2 win in its first game with Riverton Parke on Saturday but lost 11-9 in the final game.
Noah Stephen had four RBIs for the Patriots in the first game, while Caleb Edwards had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, Peyton Reynolds and Landon Walker each had two RBIs, Gatlin Swaney had two hits and a RBI and Dylan Walters added a RBI.
In the second game, the Patriots were down 11-1, but rallied late. Walker had two RBIs, while Christian Holland had three hits and a RBI and Jace Ware, Stephen and Xavier Lang each had one RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
BHRA 7, Geo-RF 0
BISMARCK — Eva Ronto had four strikeouts and gave up only three hits as the Blue Devils shut out the Buffaloes.
Ella Myers had three hits and two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Raeghan Dickison had three hits and one RBI, Ava Acton had two hits and a RBI, Mikayla Cox had a solo home run, Ella Acton and Elli Tittle each had one RBI.
J'Lynn Waltz, Hadlee Hayes and Kaydence Kraus each had hits for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Hoopeston Area 7, Oakwood 6
OAKWOOD — Macy Warner had three RBIs with three stolen bases as the Cornjerkers beat the Comets.
Alexa Bailey had two hits and a RBI for Hoopeston Area, while Jersey Cundiff and winning pitcher Maddie Barnes each getting one RBI.
Audrey Schnaus had three RBIs for Oakwood, while Bella Bradford, Sam Dunavan and Karleigh Nelson each had one RBI and Lacey Harrison had two hits.
The Cornjerkers rebounded from a 16-1 loss to Lexington on Saturday.
Bailey had a RBI for the Cornjerkers while Kayla Recker had a double and Barnes had two stolen bases.
Unity 13, Salt Fork 3
TOLONO — The Salt Fork softball team took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Unity scored three runs in the bottom of the inning and went on to win 13-3 on Saturday.
Kendyl Hurt had two hits and a RBI for the Storm, while Karli McGee and Kailey Frischkorn each had one RBI.
Fountain Central sweeps N. Vermillion
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team swept through North Vermillion in a doubleheader on Saturday.
In the first game, the Mustangs won 15-8 as Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett, Jackie Weber and winning pitcher Kacey Kirkpatrick each had three hits with Sami Krout hitting her first homer of the season and Weber stole four bases.
Foxworthy-DeJournett had two home runs in the second game as the Mustangs won 8-3. Weber, Kirkpatrick and winning pitcher Lilly Bennett each had two hits with Weber and Kirkpatrick each hitting a home run.
The Mustangs are 4-5 and 2-4 in the Wabash River Conference and will play the Indiana School of the Deaf on Monday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Covington wins invite
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team beat out three other teams on Saturday to win the Covington Invitational.
Peyton Brown win the No. 1 Singles Championship for the Trojans, beating Emily Walsh of North Newton 6-0, 6-0 and Syrenia Hardy of Hanover Southwestern 7-5, 5-7, 10-5.
The other two titles for the Trojans were in the doubles, where No. 1 team Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet beat out South Putnam's Alie Newby and Madie Newby 6-0, -61 before beating Hanover Southwestern's Autumn Gross and Natalie LaRue 7-5, 6-1.
The No. 2 team of Isabella Lynch and Trinity Cope beat Hanover Southwestern's Raygan Crawford and Kaylee Hite 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 before beating South Putnam's Amelia Jester and Courtney Huff 6-2, 7-5 in the final.
The Trojans will travel to Western Boone on Tuesday.
PREP GIRLS TRACK
Danville 10th at invite
BLOOMINGTON — The Danville girls track team ended up 10th in the Bloomington Invitational on Friday.
Nickiya Shields won the 100 (14.97 seconds) and 300 (46.73) hurdles and triple jump (11.38m) for the Vikings, while Mariyah Brown was third in the shot put (10.62m) and Allison Thompson was ninth in the 800 (2:33.44) and 1,600 (5:36.58) runs.
The Lady Vikings will next host Champaign Central, Champaign Academy and Urbana on Tuesday.
Westville, Salt Fork competes at Invite
TOLONO — The Westville and Salt Fork girls track teams took part in the Unity Girls Invitational on Friday.
Westville took ninth as Ella Miller took second in the triple jump (10.04m) and was fourth in the 300 hurdles (53.18). Lilly Meeker was fifth in the shot put (9.70m) and Lainey Wichtowski took sixth in discus (27.84m).
Shelby McGee was third in the triple jump (9.66m) and 100 hurdles (17.27) for the Storm, while Callaway Cox was third in the long jump (4.65m), Macie Russell was seventh in the 400 (1:07.36) and Brycie Hird was ninth in the 100 (13.84) and 200 (28.97).
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC ninth at invite
PEORIA — The Danville Area Community College men's golf team ended up ninth at the Blueboy Invitational after shooting a 306 in the second round on Saturday.
Grady Lancaster was ninth for the Jaguars with a two-day score of 143, while Caleb Lavender was 45th (154), Rocco Page took 48th (155), Cameron Bergman was 58th (159) and Luke Mettemeyer was 61st (159).
The Jaguars will travel to Vincennes University on Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
DACC splits with ICC
PEORIA — After being edged out 4-3 in the first game, the Danville Area Community College softball team rebounded to win 10-1 in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday with Illinois Central College.
In the first game, Ashlynn McPeak had a home run and two RBIs for the Lady Jaguars, while Danielle Shuey had a two hits with a solo home run.
In the second game, Ashlynn McTagertt had two hits with three RBIs, while Kyleigh Weller had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, Ella Wolfe had two hits and two RBIs and Shuey had one RBI.
The Lady Jaguars will face Illinois Central College again on Wednesday at home.
