SOUTH BEND, Ind. — After a close loss in its opener, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team was able to rebound on Sunday.
The Irish defeated Miami (Ohio) 88-68 in the home opener for the team at the Joyce Center.
Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had 14 points and led the team with 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals for Notre Dame, Destinee Walker led the team with 24 points, Maddy Westbeld had 19 and Abby Prohaska added 10.
The Irish are 1-1 and will take on Michigan on Thursday.
Toledo 71, Oakland 59
TOLEDO — The Golden Grizzlies are still searching for their first win after losing to the Rockets on Sunday.
Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard had two points with seven rebounds for Oakland, while Alona Blackwell led the team with 22 points and Kahlaijah Dean added 15 points.
The Golden Grizzlies are 0-2 and will face Chicago State on Friday.
IDNR to host archery event
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host a mentored archery deer hunting opportunity for adults and youth at Kickapoo State Recreation Area from Dec. 14 through Jan. 3
Participating hunters will be provided access to sections of Kickapoo SRA otherwise closed to archery deer hunting. Adult and youth hunters with less than three years of deer hunting experience may apply, which will be verified by IDNR license records.
Hunters drawn in the lottery will be assigned a hunting location and allowed to hunt Tuesday through Sunday within the same week. IDNR will determine hunt locations, which will be filled equally with adult and youth hunters. Hunters will be limited to taking one deer.
All hunters must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult mentor who can assist and advise them during the hunt. All accompanying mentors must be 21 years of age or older and must have a current Illinois hunting license. Hunters must provide their own mentor and hunting equipment, except that ground blinds will be provided.
To apply, fill out the online application at this web link address: https://illinoisaces.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9KVI95zVPu6A6l7
Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
