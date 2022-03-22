NORMAN, Okla. — The Notre Dame women's basketball team has gotten through the first two rounds of the Women's NCAA Tournament, beating Massachusetts 89-78 on Saturday and Oklahoma 108-64 on Monday.
Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had two points with four rebounds in Saturday's game and had four points, four rebounds and three assists in Monday's game.
The Irish are 24-8 overall and will play top seed North Carolina State in the Sweet 16.
UConn 83, Mercer 38
MANSFIELD, Conn. — Danville native Erin Houpt had eight pints and two rebounds, but the Bears' season ended on Saturday against the Huskies.
Mercer ends the season at 23-7 with Houpt, the Southern Conference's Newcomer of the Year, getting 9.1 points per game and hitting 40 percent from the 3-point line.
Oklahoma 78, IUPUI 72
NORMAL, Okla. — Fountain Central grad Macee Williams had 17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals, but the Jaguars could not pull off the upset on Saturday.
IUPUI ends the season at 24-5 and Williams ends her senior season aith 18.7 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game.
PREP BASEBALL
Mahomet-Seymour 16, Danville 0
MAHOMET — The Vikings were no-hit as they lost to the Bulldogs in four innings.
Tyler Finley had two strikeouts in two innings for Danville.
Unity 12, Oakwood 1
TOLONO — The Comets found a way to score without getting a hit, but they could not get the win against the Rockets.
Grant Powell had the only run for Oakwood, while Lucas Huchel had six strikeouts on the mound.
Champaign Central 14, BHRA 0
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils had two hits as they lost to the Maroons in five innings.
Dawson Dodd and Enrique Rangel each had a hit for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Paris 14, Westville 7
WESTVILLE — The Tigers took a 5-3 lead after three innings, but Paris would pour on more offense to get the win.
Zach Russell had two hits and three RBIs for Westville, while Drew Wichtowski had three hits and a RBI, Luke Johnson had two hits and a RBI and Ethan McMasters had a RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
Salt Fork 7, Oakwood 6
CATLIN — The Storm scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh to get the win over the Comets.
Karlee Cain had two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Kendyl Hurt and Brynlee Keeran each had a RBI and Rozlynn Maring had two hits.
Bella Bradford had two RBIs for Oakwood, while Karsen Rupp had two hits and Samantha Dunavan and Gracie Enos each had one RBI.
Charleston 3, BHRA 0
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils had one hits as they could not get past Charleston at home.
Draycee Nelson had the lone hit for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Geo-RF 10, Tri-County 2
GEORGETOWN — Bailee Whittaker had a home run with five RBIs as the Buffaloes beat Tri-County.
Lilli Hutson had three hits and two RBIs while Makelyn Lagacy had two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
A-P 13, Blue Ridge 2
POTOMAC — The Trojans had 13 hits as they beat Blue Ridge in five innings.
Shay Eichelburger had two hits and three RBIs for Armstrong-POtomac, while Carlyn Crozier and Brynn Spenser each had two hits and two RBIs, Laney Duden had two RBIs, Kelsey Blackford and Kaydence Bridgeman each had one RBI and Cami Saltsgaver had three hits.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wilson sets personal mark
ORLANDO, Fla. — Danville native and University of Michigan athlete Ameia Wilson set a new personal mark in the long jump on Saturday at the UCF Black and Gold Invitational.
Wilson had a jump of 6.43 meters, which is one of the best marks in the nation so far. Wilson also teamed up with Hanna Hearn, Hannah Waller and BreeAna Bates to win the 400 relay in 45.11 and also took 15th in the 100 dash (11.77).
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats 0-3 for weekend
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats did not have a successful homestand over the weekend.
The Bobcats lost 3-2 to the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday. Brent Jones and Connor Chilton scored goals for the Bobcats, while Connor Graham, Troy Murray and Dominick Horvath each had one assist and Chase Perry had 34 saves in goal.
Vermilion County lost to the Ice Flyers on Saturday 3-1 as Mitch Atkins scored a goal with Davis Kirkendall getting the assist and Perry getting 37 saves.
The Bobcats ended the weekend on Sunday with a 5-0 loss to the Quad City Storm with Ben Churchfield getting 34 saves in goal.
Vermilion County will hit the road this weekend with two games against the Macon Mayhem.
