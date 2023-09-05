CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team made an major first impression in the Wabash River Conference on Saturday.
The Falcons scored 46 points in the first half and went on to beat Covington 53-6 at Gibson Field.
Andrew Botner ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns for North Vermillion, while Cody Tryon had 104 yards on the ground with two scores and Jerome White had 81 yards on the ground for a score and passed for 71 yards and two more scores.
Tryon had three catches for 26 yards and a score, Wyatt Walters had two catches for 25 yards with an 30-yard interception return for a touchdown and Ian Griffin had two catches for 11 yards and a score.
The Trojans scored in the second quarter on a 65-yard pass from Kaden Smith to Max Waddell, but that was the only highlight as Covington went to 2-1 for the season.
North Vermillion is also 2-1 and will hit the road to face South Vermillion on Saturday, while Covington will take on Fountain Central on Friday.
South Fork 66, Schlarman 28
KINCAID — The Hilltoppers dropped to 1-1 after a tough loss on the road on Saturday.
Schlarman Academy will try to regroup on Saturday with a trip to Kirkland (Hiawatha).
Salt Fork 45, HAAP 0
HOOPESTON — The Salt Fork football team rebounded from a first-week loss to defeat Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 45-0 on Friday.
Kam Keller had 96 yards and three touchdowns for the Storm, while Ian Church had 35 yards and two touchdowns. Jameson Remole had 100 yards passing with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Deegan Albert. Albert had three catches for 45 yards and Grant Wilson had four catches and 55 yards.
Ty Smoot added a 25-yard field goal for the Storm, who are 1-1 and will face Watseka next week.
Angel Zamora had 15 yards rushing and 13 tackles on defense for the Cornjerkers, who are also 1-1 and will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Friday.
Oakwood 61, Geo-RF/Chrisman 22
FITHIAN — The Oakwood football team made the most of its home opener on Friday with a 61-22 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
With the win, the Comets are 1-1 overall and in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host Watseka next week.
The Buffaloes are 0-2 and will stay on the road Friday at Clifton Central.
Seeger 58, Attica 6
ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger football team scored early and often as the Patriots beat Attica 58-6.
The Patriots are 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Riverton Parke Friday.
Fountain Central 20, Riverton Parke 8
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team opened Wabash River Conference play with a 20-8 win over Riverton Parke on Friday.
Both the Mustangs and Panthers each scored all of their points in the first half as Issac Gayler had two touchdown receptions for Fountain Central and Nolan Acton had an interception.
The Mustangs are 2-1 overall and will face Covington Friday.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Danville 14th at invite
CHARLESTON — The Vikings took 14th out of 16 teams on Saturday at the Big Trojans Cross Country Invitational.
Andrei Pacheco led the way for Danville with a time of 18 minutes, 53 seconds to take 55th, Revan Bailey was 77th (19:47) and Josiah Williams was 80th (19:52).
All nine runners on the team posted better times than last week for the Vikings, who will be at the First to the Finish meet at Peoria's Detweiler Park on Saturday.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was also there at the meet, but did not have a team score. Devon Stroud led the Blue Devil boys at 69th place (19:27) and Aleah Potter led the girls in 52nd place (22:41).
Local team hits Cowchip Classic
CHRISMAN — Oakwood, and Westville were among the teams at the Chrisman Cowchip Classic.
In the boys meet, Oakwood was 13th with Thomas Wells leading the comets with a 35th place finish (18:58), while Westville was 14th with Nathan Blue taking 38th (19:04).
In the girls race, there were no local team scores. Oakwood's Callie Richardson had the highest local finish at 19th (22:09), while Armstrong-Potomac's Kayla Crull was 38th (23:34) and teammate Cala Reifsteck was 47th (24:48).
Fountain Central hits Harrison invite
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Both Mustang teams raced with top teams at the Lafayette Harrison invitational.
The boys team did not have a team score with Hayden Kler leading the way for Fountain Central with an 87th place finish (18:12). The girls team were led by Brailey Hoagland, who ended up 116th (23:00).
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Covington 3, White River Valley 1
SWITZ CITY, Ind. — The Trojans got their second win of the season with three goals in the second half.
Emma Holycross, Kennedie Cadman and Zoey Anderson each had a goal for Covington, while Rhyane Beck had an assist and Karma Kingery had three saves.
The Trojans return home Thursday against Twin Lakes.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fountain Central wins invite
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The host Mustangs had 15 points to edge out Lafayette Central Catholic's 13 to win the Fountain Central Invitational.
Skyler Hoagland and Ayden Batchelor each went 2-0 in singles for Fountain Central, while the No. 2 doubles team of Wes Jackson-Brayden Prickett went 2-0.
The Mustangs will play South Vermillion on Wednesday in Wabash River Conference action.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville 1-1 at Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE — After losing their first game on Friday, the Vikings went 1-1 in Saturday's second day at the Edwardsville Tournament.
Danville beat Peoria Richwoods 5-4 as Anna Houpt, Maya Towne, Lexi Foley and Samantha Brown won in singles and the team or Foley and Aliya Morgon won in doubles.
The Vikings lost to Belleville East 5-4 as Houpt, Morgan and Brown won in singles and Morgan and Foley won in doubles.
Danville will travel to the Raider Invite on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Salt Fork repeats at Invite
CATLIN — The Storm went undefeated on Saturday to win its second straight Salt For Invitational title.
Salt Fork beat Colfax Ridgeview 23-25, 25-14, 25-11, Arthur Christian 25-24, 12-25, 17-15 and Tuscola 20-25, 28-26, 15-12 to go 3-0 for the day.
The Storm will travel to Cissna Park today.
Seeger 0-3 at invite
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Patriots lost to Sheridan, Clinton Prairie and Lafayette Jefferson at the Clinton Prairie Invite on Saturday.
Chase Lemming had 40 kills and 26 digs for Seeger, while Emilee Neubauer had 44 assists and Rylea Wetz had eight digs and five blocks.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC second at Classic
METAMORA — With a strong second round on Saturday, the Jaguars ended up second at the Cougar Fall Classic.
Blake Arnold led the way at sixth with a 150 for Danville Area Community College, who shot a 293 in the second round to end up with a 606 which is three shots behind Illinois Central College.
Cam Bergman was eighth at 151, Grady Lancaster was 13th (152) and Luke Mettemeyer was 16th (153).
