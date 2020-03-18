CAYUGA, Ind. — While most schools and activities in the area have kept hope of continuing schools and play at the end of the month, North Vermillion has extended its break.
The school announced that it will not open up now until April 10. The Falcons’ sports programs are suspended until further notice or at least until an announcement from the IHSAA, who has postponed the state basketball tournament and the start of the spring season.
FPHL announces awards
After suspension of the season on Monday, the Federal Professional Hockey League is giving out its year end awards for the next few days.
On Tuesday, the league gave awards to the the Danbury Hat Tricks broadcast teams as Broadcaster of the Year and the Founder’s Award to Danbury’s John Krupinsky and Port Huron’s Joe Pace, Jr.
On Wednesday, Elmira Enforcers’ forward Ahmed Mahfouz was named Most Valuable Player. Mahfouz, a former Danville Dashers, had 87 points for the Enforcers.
Watertown Wolves’ forwards Ryan Marker was named Rookie of the Year, while Danbury head coach Bill McCreary was named Head Coach of the Year and Columbus’ Jeff Croop was named Executive of the Year.
More awards will be given out during the week.
