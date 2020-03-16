DANVILLE — Not only did the NJCAA cancel the Division II National Tournament scheduled for the Mary Miller Complex on Monday, but the organization also made the painful decision to cancel all spring competition.
“In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO in an official release from the organization. “As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes.”
Spring competition includes all practices, regular season, postseason, and national championship play.
Regarding eligibility for spring sports, no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation.
Along with the cancellation of competition, all on and off-campus recruiting for all sports will be halted until April 15 with further evaluation to be assessed at that point in time.
The NJCAA will explore the opportunity to expand allowable Letters of Intent for spring sports for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years under the recommendation of the NJCAA Eligibility Committee.
The NJCAA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.
FPHL cancels 2019-20 Season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Federal Prospects Hockey League and its Board of Governors have voted that the 2019-20 season will be cancelled effective immediately.
Member clubs were informed of the decision on Monday afternoon.
This is a decision that the FPHL does not take lightly but in keeping with the protocols set by medical experts at the federal, state and local levels there was no course of action that made sense from any standpoint to continue the season when it would eventually be allowed to go on.
The FPHL would like to thank its fans for their incredible support of the league and its member teams and we look forward to having a successful 2020-21 season.
