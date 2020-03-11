DANVILLE — Brian Hensgen, the tournament chairman for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, announced on Wednesday night that the tournament banquet scheduled for Monday night at the Beefhouse has been cancelled because of the growing concern of the spread of COVID-19.
That, as of right now, is the only change for the tournament to be held on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Complex on the campus of Danville Area Community College.
Coaches will still be required to attend an informational meeting on the tournament, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Bremer Theater at Danville Area Community College.
Games are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday with the the 2020 NJCAA Division II National Champion being crowned on Saturday, March 21.
Lincoln 60 Decatur MacArthur 41
LINCOLN — The Rail Splitters rolled past the Generals in a sectional semifinal on Wednesday night.
Lincoln (32-2) will play Springfield Lanphier, who beat Urbana 46-44 on Tuesday, for the sectional title on Friday night.
DACC rained out at Lincoln Trail
ROBINSON — The Danville Area Community College Jaguars were scheduled to play its first game in Illinois on Wednesday at Lincoln Trail College, but the weather and wet field conditions forced the game to be cancelled.
Up next for the Jaguars (4-3) will be their conference opener this weekend. DACC is scheduled to host John Wood Community College on Saturday and Sunday at Danville Stadium.
Tim Bunton, DACC athletics director and baseball coach, acknowledged that changes could be announced as soon as today.
