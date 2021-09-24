DANVILLE — In Thursday's Vermilion Valley Conference golf meet, it was a showcase for the newcomers.
Watseka would win the team title with a score of 359 in its first time at the meet at Harrison Park Golf Course with fellow newcomer Iroquois West in second.
The medalist was Watseka's Jordan Schroeder with a score of 83.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was tied with Milford at third with a 397. Leighton Meeker had a 98 for the Blue Devils, while Nick Garmon and Cooper Carpenter each had a 99 and Tyson Smith had a 101.
Schlarman Academy was fifth with Deuce Provost leading the way with a 91, Hoopeston Area was sixth with Ben Brown shooting a 89, Salt Fork took seventh with Brock Wantland shooting a 108, Westville was eighth with Ty Williamson carding a 95 and Oakwood was 10th with Case Kopacz getting a 90.
Brown, Kopacz and Provost collected All-VVC boys honors.
In the girls meet, Watseka won with a score of 431, but the lowest girls score belonged to Salt Fork's Ameila Birge with a 96. Joining her on the All-VVC girls honors list was Hoopeston Area's Payton Armstrong, who shot 100.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Hoopeston Area 3, Oakwood/SF 1
HOOPESTON —The Hoopeston Area soccer team put some distance between them and Oakwood/Salt Fork in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a 3-1 win on Thursday.
The Comets took the early lead on a goal from Carlie Thompson on an assist from Saul Carrillo, but Isaias Diaz tied things up late in the first half.
In the second half, the Cornjerkers took over as Ben Brown and Kayden Wallace scored.
Talen Gredy had a assist and Derek Drayer had 10 saves in goal for Hoopeston Area, who are 13-4-1 overall and 9-0 in the VVC and will play Blue Ridge on Monday.
Geo-RF/Westville 4, BHRA 2
ROSSVILLE — Luke Barney had two goals and a assist as the Buffaloes defeated the Blue Devils on Thursday.
Wes Curry and Seth Brown each had a goal for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, while Nathan Blue had two assists and Jace Bina had an assist.
Hayden Rice and Liam Oxendine each had a goal for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Evan Cole had an assist and Garret Huls had seven saves in goal.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 2
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team ended the regular season 11-0 as they got past Parke Heritage 3-2 on Thursday.
Evan Norton and Calvin Springer won in singles for the Trojans, while the team of Nolan Potter and Myles Potter won in doubles.
Covington will compete in the Wabash River Conference tournament starting today.
Fountain Central 4, Greencastle 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team beat Greencastle 4-1 in nonconference action on Thursday.
Gabe McCollum and Wes Jackson won in singles for the Mustangs, while the teams of Carter Merryman and Brayden Prickett and Noah Armstrong and Lukas Miller won in doubles.
The Mustangs end the regular season at 8-4 and will host the Wabash River Conference tennis tournament, which will start today with the semifinals and finals set for Monday.
BHRA 2, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team cruised to a 25-10, 25-22 win over Iroquois West on Thursday.
Ravyn Davis had five kills for the Blue Devils, while Kaitlyn Myers and four kills, Ella McFarland had eight assists and Macy Danner added four aces.
The Blue Devils will travel to Fountain Central on Monday.
Watseka 2, Schlarman 0
WATSEKA — The Schlarman Academy volleyball team fell to Watseka 25-11, 25-10 on Thursday.
The Hilltoppers will next play Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
Salt Fork 2, Geo-RF 0
GEORGETOWN — Alexa Jameson had eight kills as Salt Fork beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday.
Gentry Howard had six kills for the Buffaloes, while Trinity Collins had three kills and Bailee Whittaker had two aces.
Cissna Park 2, A-P 0
CISSNA PARK — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team lost 25-18, 25-17 to Cissna Park on Thursday.
Lily Jameson had three kills, seven assists, four digs and a block for the Trojans, while Kyla Bullington had two kills and five blocks, Gracie Gordon had two kills and two blocks and Cami Howie added 10 digs.
The Trojans are 10-6 and will play in the Arcola Tournament on Saturday.
Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 0
MILFORD — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team lost 25-10, 25-8 on Thursday to Milford.
The Cornjerkers will travel to Rantoul on Monday.
Crawfordsville 3, Fountain Central 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team lost to Crawfordsville 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 on Thursday.
Larissa Bowers had eight kills for the Mustangs, while Chloe Golia had seven kills and 18 digs, Lillie Fishero had 12 assist and Jerzi Hershberger had 21 digs.
The Mustangs will take part in the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
