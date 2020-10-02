VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Two of the top local boys tennis teams made it through semifinal action on Friday to set up for a sectional final matchup today.
Host Fountain Central swept Seeger 5-0 as Carson Eberly and Cody Linville each won by 6-0, 6-0 scores in singles and Sawyer Keeling won 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles, Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager won 6-3, 6-4 and Brent Myers and Brayden Prickett won by a score of 6-1, 6-1.
Covington defeated Attica 4-1 as Calvin Springer wins his singles matc 6-2, 6-1 and Evna Norton won 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. In doubles, the team of Nolan and Myles Potter won 6-0, 4-1 (default), while Peyt Shumaker and Emmett Reynolds won 6-3, 6-4.
Dusty Marlatt won his singles match 6-3, 6-3 for Attica, who ends up at 4-10.
Covington is 13-5 and Fountain Central is 12-2 and both teams will face off at 10 a.m. EST today for the sectional title.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Covington 3, Attica 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team made quick work of Attica on Thursday with a 25-5, 25-9, 25-9 win in Wabash River Conference action.
Amber Cruser had 11 kills and two aces for the Trojans, while Lauren Vale had seven kills, Micah Stonecipher had five kills and Karsyn Engle had 26 assists and 11 digs.
Covington is 15-7 and 4-1 in the WRC and will face Riverton Parke on Monday.
Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team was dominant throughout as they swept Riverton Parke on Thursday 25-10, 25-13, 25-19 in Wabash River Conference action.
Paige Laffoon had 11 kills for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader had eight kills, Avery Cole had seven Kills and 10 digs and Sophia Ashby added 33 assists.
The Patriots are 11-9 overall and 5-2 in the WRC.
Fountain Central 3, N. Vermillion 0
CAYUGA, Ind. — Larissa Bowers had eight kills as the Fountain Central volleyball team beat North Vermillion 25-11, 25-23, 25-18 on Thursday.
Lillie Fishero had 11 assists and five kills for the Mustangs, while Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons had seven aces, Marley Massey had 25 digs, Trinity Lindquist had eight assists and Chloe Golia had four kills.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois, Arizona delay game
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini and the Wildcats agreed to delay a game that was scheduled for Dec. 12 at the State Farm Center.
With the announcement, the game will be moved to the 2021-2022 season.
BULLETIN BOARD
Nextgen Skills Clinic
DANVILLE — The Illinois Basketball Club will host the Nextgen Skills Clinic from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Schlarman Academy.
The clinic will consist of a chapel and a huddle from the Vermilion Valley Fellowship if Christian Athletes, a Grind Session Training class from Schlarman girls basketball coach OJ Harrison and a round-robin basketball tournament where each player will play and there will be three games per team.
The clinic is for middle school boys in grades 6-8 and high school boys in grades 9-12. The registration fee is $50 per player and space is limited to only 50 players with the registration deadline being Oct. 7. Illinois Covid-19 guidelines will be enforced.
To register and for more information, go to www.ilbasktetballclub.com/clinics.
GRF football looking for assistants
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm football team is looking for assistant coaches for the upcoming Spring 2021 season.
If anyone is interested or if there are any questions, please contact Stan Wienke at swienke@gobuffaloes.org.
