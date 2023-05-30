LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team made the final of an IHSAA Class 1A sectional on Monday.
In the final, the Mustangs lost to home team Lafayette Central Catholic 13-0 in five innings.
Owen Acton and Kyle Slinker each got a hit for Fountain Central, while Luke Foxworthy had two strikeouts in an 1 1/3 innings.
The Mustangs got to the final with an 3-0 win in the semifinals over Riverton Parke.
Foxworthy had an RBI double for Fountain Central, who took advantage of two Panther errors to get the win, while Lukas Miller had six strikeouts to get the win.
Covington lost 7-2 to Lafayette Central Catholic in the other semifinal. Gage Pearman had two hits and a RBI for the Trojans, while Dane Gerling had two hits and Cian Moore, Shea Springer and Conor Winn each had a hit.
Henry-Seachwine 3, Milford 2
BLOOMINGTON — The Bearcats scored two runs in the sixth inning, but could not finish the comeback in an IHSA Class 1A Supersectional.
Carson Shields had two hits and a RBI, while Caleb Clutteur had an RBI for Milford, who finished 17-12-1 and won its first sectional championship in school history and its third straight regional championship.
COLLEGE GOLF
Illinois advances to match play
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Illini battled to be in a tie for second at the NCAA Championships to stay in the hunt for a national title.
Jackson Buchanan led Illinois with a 274 to finish in a tie for second, while Tommy Kuhl and Adrien Dumont de Chassart are each at a 279 to tie for seventh.
Match Play starts today and will end on Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
EIU wins OVC title
MARION — Coached by Danville native Jason Anderson, the Panthers were able to beat No. 1 seed Morehead State 6-5 on Saturday for the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.
Eastern Illinois went to 38-19 after the OVC tournament, which has set a new single-season record that had stood since the 1998 team.
On Monday, the Panthers found out who they were going to play in NCAA regional play. They will play Vanderbilt on Friday. The Commodores host the regional and are ranked No. 4 in the nation with a 41-18 record.
