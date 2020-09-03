VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team kept their unbeaten start to the season going with a 4-1 win over Benton Central on Wednesday.
The doubles teams of Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager and Sawyer Keeling and Brayden Prickett each won for the Mustangs, while Carson Eberly and Brent Myers won in singles.
Fountain Central is 5-0 and will play Lafayette Central Catholic today.
Crawfordsville 3, Covington 2
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Trojans were able to tie the game, but would lose their first match of the season on a late Athenians’ goal on Tuesday.
Rico Mandolini and Savion Waddell each had a goal for Covington, while Layton Wooster had an assist.
Jack Stewart had tow saves in goal for the Trojans, who will next play Sept. 17 against Western Boone.
