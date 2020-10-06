VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central senior Carson Eberly avenged a loss earlier this week to Covington's Calvin Springer and in the process helped the Mustangs claim their fourth consecutive sectional championship with a 3-2 win over the Trojans.
On Monday, Springer defeated Eberly 6-1, 6-2 to win the Wabash River Conference singles title. It was the second time this year that Springer had defeated Eberly also claiming a 6-3, 6-2 win earlier this season in the Bi-County Tournament.
But on Saturday, Eberly gutted out a 7-5, 7-5 win over Springer. His victory along with those of Sawyer Keeling at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-3) and Brent Myers and Brayden Prickett at No. 2 doubles allowed the Mustangs (13-2) to advance to today's IHSAA regional tournament in Crawfordsville, Ind.
Covington's No. 1 doubles team of Myles Potter and Nolan Potter, who won their match on Saturday 6-0, 6-3, will also advance to the regional tournament. The Trojans (13-5) other win on Saturday came from Evan Norton at No. 2 singles as he pulled out a three-set affair with Cody Linville, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.
PREP FOOTBALL
Seeger 28, Sheridan 14
SHERIDAN, Ind. — On Friday, the Patriots continued the best start since 2006 with a 28-14 win over Sheridan.
After a scoreless first quarter from both teams, Seeger scored three times on three touchdown passes from Owen Snedeker to Khal Stephen. The first pass was a seven-yard score, the second was a 20-yard pass and the third was five-yard score.
Stephen added a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter as the Patriots would hold on.
Snedeker passed for 252 yards on 15-of-29 passing with Stephen catching nine passes for 154 yards, Rayce Carr had four catches for 80 yards and Jameson Sprague had two catches for 18 yards.
On the ground, Snedeker ran for 37 yards, while Hunter Thomas ran for 38 and Stephen added 28 yards.
The Patriots are 5-1 and will play South Vermillion Friday in Wabash River Conference action.
Parke Heritage 62, N. Vermillion 28
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — On Friday, the Falcons could not find any answers against the Wolves.
After only being down 35-21 at halftime, the Falcons were outscored 28-7 in the second half.
North Vermillion took an early 7-0 lead, but Parke Heritage would score twice to end the quarter up 14-7.
Evan Naylor ran for 22-yard score in the second quarter to tie things up at 14-14, but the Wolves would score three touchdowns in a row before Landon Naylor caught a 20-yard scoring pass with under a minute left in the first half.
In the second half, the Wolves would pull away with 14 points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth before the Falcons scored on a 56-yard run with six minutes left.
Parke Heritage scored later to end the scoring and get the program's first win against North Vermillion ever.
The Falcons are now 1-6 and will face Fountain Central Friday. The Mustangs lost to South Vermillion on Friday 47-0 and are 0-5 for the season.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Thompson helps Vikes to second
ALTAMONT — In a very competitive girls race, the Danville Lady Vikings took second in a meet at the Ballard Nature Center in Altamont.
Allison Thompson led the way for Danville with a fifth-place finish in a time of 21 minutes, 10 seconds, while Erin Houpt was seventh with a time of 21:18.
Champaign Central claimed the girls title with 45 points, while Danville was second with 52, Effingham was third with 57 and Champaign Centennial finished fourth with 61 points.
Rounding out the Danville scorers on the girls side were Kaitlyn Parker (23:33) in 17th, Kira Dudley (23:50) in 19th and Anna Stanley (23:58) in 20th.
On the boys side, Danville was fifth out of six teams. Olney Richland County easily won the team competition with all five of its runners placing in the top 10.
The Vikings top runner was Micah McGuire, who finished 16th in a time of 18:02. Rounding out the Danville scorers were Tyler Suprenant (18:13) in 19th, Nolan Spangler (18:16) in 21st, Moise York (19:21) in 30th and John Blakely (20:46) in 36th.
New times set for IHSAA championships
INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA announced new times for the state cross country championships set for Oct. 31 at Terre Haute, Ind.
The girls race will start at 11:30 a.m. EST with the boys race set for 3 p.m. EST.
Gates at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course will open at 9 a.m. EST and all tickets for the event must be purchased in advance digitally via GoFan.co for $10 per person. Spectators may then show their purchase verification on their mobile phone to gain admittance at the gate. No cash purchases will be available. All spectators will be encouraged to wear masks and to continue social distancing while at the complex.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville 7, Watseka 2
WATSEKA — The Vikings won five of the six singles matches and two of three doubles matches to clinch a win over the Warriors.
Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Brooklynn Behrens, Kedzie Griffin and CiCi Brown each won in singles for Danville, while the teams of Towne and Hotsinpiller and Behrens and Brown won in doubles.
Danville was coming off Saturday's Purple-Gold Invitational in Bloomington. Behrens took second in No. 2 singles.
The team of Towne and Hotsinpiller lost in No. 1 doubles action. It was the first loss of the season for Hotsinpiller.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
North Putnam 2, Covington 1
INDIANAPOLIS — The Trojans fell in the first round of sectionals against North Putnam.
Layton Wooster had the only goal for Covington, while Jack Stewart had three saves .
"Tonight did not turn out how we imagined it or had hoped it would," Covington coach Ryan Sowers said. "We had many opportunities throughout the game but didn't capitalize. North Putnam had a handful of chances and found the net when it counted. Tonight was a heartbreaker in numerous ways."
The Trojans end the season at 9-4.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Covington 3, Riverton Parke 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — Holly Linville had 13 kills as the Trojans beat the Panthers 25-9, 25-12, 25-7.
Micah Stonecipher had five kills for Covington, while Haley Harmeson had two kills and three blocks and Karsyn Engle had 29 assists and two aces.
The Trojans are 16-7 overall and 5-1 in the Wabash River Conference and will face South Vermillion today.
North Putnam 3, Fountain Central 0
ROACHDALE, Ind. — The Mustangs had no answer for the Cougars, losing 25-11, 25-16, 25-14.
Larissa Bowers had four kills for Fountain Central, while Trinity Lindquist had three aces and seven assists, Lillie Fishero had three kills and six assists, Chloe Golia had three kills and Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons and Hayleigh Elkins each had 10 digs.
The Mustangs will take on Riverton Parke today.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Emerald Coast Classic cancelled
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' trip to Florida for the Emerald Coast Classic has been cancelled.
The Classic, set for Nov. 27 and Nov. 29, would have seen the Illini take on Florida in the first night.
"We were looking forward to playing in the Emerald Coast Classic," added Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. "It's a great tournament. We hope to return in the near future."
The Emerald Coast Classic will resume play Nov. 26-27, 2021 with CBS Sports Network televising exclusive coverage of the tournament.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Illini to offer cutouts for games
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois is offering fans a chance to have their image inside Memorial Stadium this fall for Fighting Illini football.
According to a Big Ten Conference mandate, only families of players and staff members along with working personnel can attend football games this season.
But as seen in other professional and collegiate venues during the Covid-19 Pandemic, Illinois is giving fans an opportunity to have an image of themselves placed in the stands for all four home games.
The cutouts, which are limited to one person and the individual must be in Illinois or neutral apparel, will be placed in the main stands on the east side or the end zones sections.
The three packages available are Prime Seats, which is from Sections 104-106, is $99, the Sideline Seats, which will be sections 101-103 and 107-109, is $77 and the End Zone packages, either Horseshoe of Student Section, is $50.
Those who purchase Fighting Illini Fan Cutouts will be in the drawing for weekly prize packs and an image of the cutout in the stadium will be sent by e-mail to see its placement.
Fans can add a Lovie Smith signature to the cutout for $50, which covers shipping back to the purchaser after the season concludes. The additional money will be donated to the Bobby Roundtree Trust to assist in covering his ongoing medical expenses.
Orders purchased by Oct. 16 will be guaranteed placement for the first home game on Oct. 31 against the Purdue Boilermakers.
For more information or to purchase a cutout go to www.fightingillini.com.
