COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team made quick work of Covington on Tuesday with a 23-4 win in five innings.
Michael Geller had three hits and five RBIs for the Mustangs, while Owen Acton had four hits and four RBIs, AJ Hall had two hits and three RBIs, Brayden Prickett had two hits and two RBIs, Colton Robinson had two RBIs and Luke Foxworthy, CJ Yager and Cole Garbison each added one RBI.
Jordan Inman had two RBIs for Covington, while Conlan Moore had a RBI.
Seeger 11, South Vermillion 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots made quick work of the Wildcats in six innings.
Cade Walker had three hits and two RBIs for Seeger, while Khal Stephen hit home run and had two RBIs, Drew Holland and Nate Hennessey each had two RBIs and Nick Turner had two hits and a RBI.
Stephen had 15 strikeouts at the mound and only gave up five hits.
The Patriots were coming off Tuesday’s 19-0 win over Frontier where Christian Holland pitched a no-hitter.
Caleb Edwards had four RBIs for Seeger while Drew Holland and Jameson Sprague each had two hits and two RBIs, Peyton Reynolds and Turner each had two RBIs, Nathan Smith, Stephen and Hennessey each had two hits and a RBI, while Luke Pluimer had one RBI.
A-P 8, Oakwood 6
OAKWOOD — Down 6-3 going into the seventh, the Armstrong-Potomac baseball team rallied with five runs to take an 8-6 win over Oakwood on Tuesday.
Gavin Parkerson had a home run with three RBIs, while Gary Jones had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, Kollin Asbury had two hits and a RBI and Rylee Showalter and Cain Buhr each had two hits.
Isaiah Ruch had three RBIs for Oakwood, while Josh Young had a RBI.
Marshall 10, Westville 0
MARSHALL — The Westville baseball team had six hits but could not get any runs as they lost to Marshall 10-0 on Tuesday.
Drew Wichtowski had two hits with double for Westville, while Ethan McMasters had a double.
BHRA 16, Iroquois West 3
ONARGA — The Blue Devils poured on the offense as they picked up their first win of the season.
Mikayla Cox had three hits with four RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Aniston Myers had a home run and three RBIs, winning pitcher Laynee Dickison had three RBIs, Alyvia Jackson had two RBIs and Morgan Miller and Gada Bryant each had one RBI.
Dickison had seven strikeouts on the mound and only gave up five hits for the Blue Devils, who are 1-1.
Unity 6, Westville 0
TOLONO — The Westville softball team could not get a hit as they lost to Unity 6-0 on Tuesday.
All the Tigers could get were walks against Unity pitchers Grace Frye and Ashlyn Miller.
Desi Darnell had three strikeouts on the mound for Westville.
Covington 7, Fountain Central 6
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington softball team lost an early lead but scored in the bottom of the seventh on a passed ball to get the 7-6 win over Fountain Central on Tuesday.
Paige Messmore had three hits and a RBI and winning pitcher Briley Peyton had two hits and a RBI with 11 strikeouts on the mound.
Shelby Marshall and Maddie Medley each had three hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons had two hits and two RBIs and Marley Massey, Kacey Kirkpatrick and Hannah Wood each had two hits.
S. Vermillion 7, N. Vermillion 0
CLINTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team found themselves down 7-0 after three innings and could not recover as they lost 9-2 to South Vermillion on Tuesday.
Emma Eastlund had two RBIs for the Falcons, while Ava Martin had two hits and Emily Fitzwater had seven strikeouts in taking the loss.
Fountain Central 5, Seeger 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team swept Seeger 5-0 on Tuesday in a Wabash River Conference action.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each had wins in singles for Fountain Central , while the teams of Paige Scheurich and Emily Jimenez and Tyler Bowling and Marylee Muniz each won in doubles.
The Mustangs are 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the WRC.
Covington 5, Attica 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team won a singles match and a doubles match along with three forfeits as they beat Attica 5-0 on Tuesday.
Grace Wright won in singles for the Trojans, who are 6-1 overall, and the team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor won in doubles.
Frontier 22, DACC 17
DANVILLE — In a wild offensive contest, the Danville Area Community College baseball team lost a 14-2 lead as they lost 22-17 to Frontier on Tuesday.
Luke Barnes had a grand slam for the Jaguars, while Chase Vinson had two hits and three RBIs, Noah Laurent had three hits with a home run and two RBIs, Jake Andriole and Jonathan Latham each had two hits and two RBIs, Andy Bunton and Dawson Johns each had one RBI and Kyle Bartman had three hits.
The Jaguars will host Heartland Community College on Saturday.
