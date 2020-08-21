VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — A day after Seeger announced its season football opener was cancelled, Fountain Central joined the club.
The Mustangs cancelled their game against Southmont that was scheduled for today among concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fountain Central also cancelled its Aug. 31 matchup with Riverton Parke.
All other sports at the school have not been affected.
Also on Thursday, Seeger announced that it will cancel its game on Aug. 28 against Benton Central.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Covington 2, Faith Christian 1
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Trojans rallied in the second half with two goals to get the win against Faith Christian.
Bradley Lewsader and Logan Pinkerton each had a goal for Covington, while Anibel Perez assisted on both goals.
Cole McLain had five saves in goal for Covington, who is 2-0 and will host Greencastle on Saturday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Western Boone 3, Covington 2
THORNTOWN, Ind. — Calvin Springer had the lone singles win, but the Trojans lost to the Stars.
The doubles team of Nolan and Myles Potter also won for Covington, who drops to 1-1.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Covington 3, Seeger 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — Nai'a Pettit had 10 kills and 11 digs as the Trojans won 25=22, 25-13, 25-11.
Holly Linville had eight kills and Amber Cruser had seven kills and nine aces for Covington, who is 2-0 and 1-0 in the Wabash River Conference.
Avery Cole had five kills for Seeger, while Aubry Cole and Paige Laffoon each had four kills and Sophia Ashby had three kills and 14 assists.
The Patriots are 1-1 and 0-1 in the WRC.
Fountain Central 3, Delphi 1
DELPHI, Ind. — The Lady Mustangs rallied to win the last two sets to beat Delphi.
Fountain Central will face Seeger on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.