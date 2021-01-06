VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team continued a busy and strong week on Wednesday with a 42-33 win over Clinton Central.
Dakota Borman led the way for the Mustangs with 31 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, Jerzi Hershberger had seven points, Gracie Foxworthy had 11 rebounds and Larissa Bowers had nine rebounds.
Fountain Central was coming off a 49-37 win over Western Boone on Tuesday.
Borman had 17 points to lead the Mustangs while Foxworthy had 11 points, Hershberger had 10 points, Kacey Kirkpatrick had seven points and 11 rebounds off the bench and Bowers had four points. Borman and Marley Massey combined for 16 steals.
The Mustangs are 7-5 and will host the Indiana School for the Deaf today and South Newton on Saturday.
S. Newton 31, N. Vermillion 30
KENTLAND, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team lost a close 31-30 match by criteria to South Newton on Tuesday.
Keigun David won by pin for the Falcons at 220 pounds, while Wyatt Walters (106), Landon Baker (145), Tony Tucker (160) and Josh Latoz (170) won by forfeit.
North Vermillion will next compete at the South Vermillion Tournament on Saturday.
North Vermillion makes changes
CAYUGA, Ind. — With Vermillion County in the red matrix, North Vermillion will limit fan attendance to two parents or guardians per athlete and essential personnel.
Also, the Falcons will postpone Friday’s boys basketball game with Attica to Feb. 9. They will play Parke Heritage on Friday, moving up a game that was scheduled on Jan. 22.
North Vermillion boys will also add a game on Saturday when they will travel to Tri-County.
North Vermillion girls will now travel to Faith Christian on Saturday and the wrestling match with South Putnam scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. The Falcon wrestlers will now be part of a triangular meet with South Putnam and North Putnam on Jan. 19.
Also, Fountain Central has postponed the Bi-County swim meet from Jan. 16 to Jan. 26. The Mustangs also canceled a boys basketball game with North Montgomery that was set for Jan. 19.
