SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Danville native Kendle Moore found his next destination for his career.
Moore announced on Twitter on Thursday that he will play his fifth season for Missouri State.
Moore averaged 6.5 points per game this past season and had 153 career steals and 172 3-pointers in his career for Colorado State. He decided to leave Colorado State for the transfer portal earlier this month.
Missouri State, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, was 23-11 and 13-5 in the MVC last season and made it to the NIT.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team won the Wabash River Conference regular season title on Friday with a 5-0 win over Attica.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each won in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Emily Jimenez and Alydia Mellady and Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett also won.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westville 19, Salt Fork 0
CATLIN — The Tigers had 23 hits as they beat the Storm in four innings.
Abby Sabalaskey pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts for Westville and had four hits with a home run and two RBIs. Lydia Gondzur and Desi Darnell each had three hits and three RBIs, Izzy Silva had two hits and three RBIs, Lani Gondzur had three hits with a RBI, Aubrie Jenkins and Madison Jones each had two hits and two RBIs, Ariel Clarkston had two hits and a RBI and Rylee Jones had two hits.
Kendyl Hurt had four strikeouts to take the loss for Salt Fork.
Geo-RF 7, Watseka 0
WATSEKA — The Buffaloes had 13 hits as they shut out the Warriors.
Bailee Whittaker had five strikeouts on the mound and had three hits and a RBI for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Lilli Hutson had three hits and a RBI, Claire Renaker had two RHIs and Ashlyn Spesard had one RBI.
BHRA 10, Milford 0
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils scored six runs in the first and went on to beat the Bearcats in five innings.
Jacey Wendell had three hits with a RBI for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Addison Wallace, Krislynn Kizer and Ava Action each had two RBIs, winning pitcher Raeghan Dickison and Ella Myers each had two hits with a RBI and Mikayla Cox had one RBI.
Jossalin Lavicka had two hits for Milford.
Normal West 12, Danville 1
TILTON — The Danville softball team had six hits, but could not keep up with Normal West as the Vikings lost 12-1 on Thursday.
Karli Johnson had two hits for the Vikings while Kaleah Bellik had a double.
Oakwood 14, Chrisman 1
FITHIAN — The Oakwood softball team made quick work of Chrisman on Thursday with a 14-1 win.
Alaina Rothwell had two hits with four RBIs for the Comets, while Samantha Dunavan, Savannah Nevitt and Ashlynn Pinnick each got one RBI.
Covington 5, Fountain Central 3
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington softball team got its second straight win over Fountain Central this week with a 5-3 win on Thursday.
Emily Holycross had four hits and two RBIs for the Trojan, while Briley Peyton had two strikeouts and gave up four hits on the mound.
Covington is 6-5 and 4-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will play Crawfordsville today.
N. Vermilllion 15, Dugger 5
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team had 15 hits as they beat Dugger Union 15-5 on Thursday.
Jenna Bailey had three hits with two RBIs for the Falcons, while Cami Pearman and Addi Burns each had two hits and two RBIs, Tera Thompson had two RBIs and Olivia Baker, Alexis Brink and Bailee Starkey each had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
Hoopeston Area 18, Schlarman 0
HOOPESTON — Ryker Small pitched his second no-hitter of the season as the Cornjerkers beat the Hilltoppers.
Grant Morgan had four hits and two RBIs and two stolen bases, Derek Drayer had three RBIs, Wyatt Wisenmann had two RBIs, Dylan Judy had two hits with four RBIs and two stolen bases, Nick Hofer had two hits with two RBIs and two stolen bases. Wyatt Eisenmann had two RHIs, and Keygan Field had two hits and and a RBI.
The Cornjerkers were coming off a 6-2 loss to Watseka on Thursday. Nick Hofer and Ben Brown each had an RBI for the Cornjerkers.
Milford 4, BHRA 0
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils were no-hit by Beau Wright, who had nine strikeouts as the Bearcats got the win.
Adin Portwood had two RBIs for Milford, while Nicholas Warren had one RBI and Owen Halpin had two hits.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin were coming off a 8-6 loss to Champaign Centennial on Thursday
Owen Miller had three hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Garrett Huls had two hits and two RBIs, Tuff Elson had two hits and a RBI, Dane Dillon had a RBI, Dawson Dodd had two hits, Amani Stanford had three hits and Asa Ray added four hits.
Geo-RF 12, Watseka 6
WATSEKA — The Buffaloes had 11 hits as they beat the Warriors on the road.
Kaden Mingee had four hits with a home run and four RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Cale Steinabaugh and Cameron Steinbaugh also hit a home run and Cohen Cavanaugh had one RBI.
Lebanon 4, Fountain Central 2
LEBANON, Ind. — The Mustangs had the lead for most of the game, but Lebanon scored three runs in the fifth to get the win.
Lukas Miller had an RBI for Fountain Central, while Luke Foxworthy had two hits.
The Mustang were coming off a 5-1 win over Covington on Thursday. Owen Acton and Kyle Slinker each had two hits and a RBI for the Mustangs, while Foxworthy and Miller each had one RBI.
Dane Gerling had the lone RBI for the Trojans, while Harden Knapp had two hits.
Oakwood 12, Cissna Park 2
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team had 14 hits as they beat Cissna Park 12-2.
Josh Young had three hits with two doubles and two RBIs, while Dalton Hobick had three hits and two RBIs, Josh Ruch had two hits and a RBI, Matthew Miller, Bryson Myers and Noah Phillips each had one RBI and Grant Powell had three hits.
Travis Tiernan had six strikeouts in four innings to get the win on the mound for the Comets.
