FRISCO, Texas — Danville native Kendle Moore and the Colorado State Rams are a couple of games away from an NIT Championship.
The Rams beat N.C. State on Thursday in quarterfinal play 65-61. Moore had 16 points with three rebounds and two steals for the Rams, while Isaiah Stevens had 18 points with four assists and two steals and David Roddy had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Colorado State is 20-6 overall and will face Memphis today at 11 a.m. in a semifinal. If the Rams win, they will move on to Sunday’s championship, where they will take on the winner of today’s 2 p.m. game between Mississippi State at Louisiana Tech. If the Rams lose, they will take part in the third-place game on Sunday.
Hoopeston Area 3, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — Ben Brown scored all of the goals for the Hoopeston Area soccer team as they defeated Schlarman Academy 3-0 on Thursday.
Owen Root and Nick Hofer each had an assists for the Cornjerkers while Derek Drayer had nine saves in goal for his second shutout of the year.
Jamal Taylor had 26 saves for the Hilltoppers.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
BHRA 2, Geo-RF 0
GEORGETOWN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-22, 25-12 on Thursday.
Trinity Collins had five kills and six digs for the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had four kills and four assists, Gentry Howard had eight digs and Makaelyn Lagacy had five assists and two aces.
Hoopeston Area 2, Oakwood 0
FITHIAN — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team picked up the win on the road on Thursday, beating Oakwood 25-14, 25-13.
The Cornjerkers are 2-3 and will play Danville on Monday.
Dodd, SEMO beats EIU
CHARLESTON — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alum Dylan Dodd had eight strikeouts and gave up seven hits in 7 2/3 innings as the Redhawks beat the Panthers.
Danny Wright, Tyler Wilber and Austin Blazevic each had a RBI for Southeast Missouri, while Ryan Knernschield had two RBIs for Eastern Illinois.
Dodd’s former BHRA teammate, Chase Rademacher, didn’t play for the Panthers, but he will have plenty of time to do so as both teams will play a doubleheader today.
Akron 6, Bowling Green 3
AKRON, Ohio — Georgetown-Ridge Farm alum Conor Steinbaugh had nine strikeouts in seven innings as the Zips won at home.
Steinbaugh went to 2-1 for the season for Akron, who is 9-3 and 3-2 in the MAC and will play Bowling Green again today.
EIU splits with Tennessee Tech
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Megan Burton had two home runs for the day as the Panthers split a doubleheader with the Golden Eagles.
Burton hit a home run with two RBIs in the first game, but Eastern Illinois lost to Tennessee Tech 6-4.
But the Danville native and the Panthers would rebound in the second game. Burton hit a home run with two more RBIs as the Panthers won 10-4.
Both teams will play each other again today.
