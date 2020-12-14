FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Danville native Kendle Moore and the Colorado State men's basketball team finally got on the court this weekend.
The Rams beat Colorado State-Pueblo 89-77 on Saturday and Northern Arizona 91-52 on Monday.
Moore had 13 points with two steals and three assists on Saturday, while he had 12 points, four steals and four assists on Monday.
The Rams will take on St. Mary's (Calif.) on Saturday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Murray St. 94, N. Alabama 80
FLORENCE, Ala. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 22 points with seven rebounds as the Racers won on the road.
The Racers are 3-2 and will face Austin Peay on Saturday.
Georgia Tech 82, Notre Dame 67
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had six points with three rebounds, but the Irish lost their ACC opener to the Yellowjackets.
Notre Dame is 2-3 and will face Virginia Tech on Thursday.
IUPUI sweeps PFW
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jaguars swept the Mastodons in a weekend series on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, IUPUI beat Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-36. Fountain Central alum Macee Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Jaguars while Sierra Bell ha six points for the Mastodons.
Williams would have 22 points with 10 rebounds on Sunday as the Jaguars won 80-59. Bell had 13 points for the Mastodons.
Oakland sweeps UIC
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard and the Grizzlies swept the Flames in a weekend series.
Gouard had two steals and a block in Saturday's 76-70 win while she had seven points with seven rebounds and two steals in a 81-55 victory.
UMKC 89, SIUE 81
EDWARDSVILLE — While the Cougars lost on Saturday, Danville native Mikala Hall made the most of a starting shot.
Hall had 16 points with four steals for SIUE, who will face Eastern Illinois on Friday.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seeger 61, F. Central 22
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Seeger had three players score in double figures as the Patriots defeated the Fountain Central Mustangs 61-22 in a Wabash River Conference girls basketball game on Saturday.
Seeger, which improves to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the WRC, led from start to finish.
Macy Kerr scored 12 of her team-high 16 points in the first half for the Patriots, including a 10-point second quarter. Riley Shrader and Aubry Cole each finished with 13 points for Seeger.
Dakota Borman was the leading scorer for Fountain Central with a game-high 18 points. The Mustangs fall to 2-4 on the season and 0-2 in the WRC.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin Lakes 85, F. Central 50
MONTICELLO, Ind. — The Mustangs lost to Twin Lakes on the road on Saturday.
The Mustangs travel to Attica on Friday.
PREP SPORTS
IHSA discusses timeline
BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA board of directors made some key decisions for the discussions of a winter sports timeline in its Monday meeting.
The board moved Girls Badminton to winter as soon a the current Tier 3 mitigations are lifted.
Also, the board permitted the allowance of contact days for out of season IHSA sports when mitigations are lifted. Contact days will be restricted to six hours per student-athlete per sports each week and can included practice, drills and scrimmages under IDPH guidance.
The board plans to meet with representatives from the IDPH and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's office prior to January to develop a timeline for the resumption of winter sports. Following that meeting, the board will call a special meeting to finalize scheduling for the winter, spring and summer sport seasons.
