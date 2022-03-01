LOGAN, Utah — Danville native and Colorado State University senior guard Kendle Moore reached a major milestone on Saturday.
Moore had 23 points and got over the 1,000-point mark as the Rams beat Utah State 66-55.
Moore also had six rebounds for Colorado State and had a personal 8-0 at one point in becoming the 33rd Ram to join the 1,000 point club.
Colorado State is 23-4 and 13-4 in the Mountain West Conference and will host Boise State on Saturday in the regular season and home finale.
Denver 83, Western Illinois 77
MACOMB — Danville native Tevin Smith had 12 points with three assists and two steals as the Pioneers beat the Leathernecks on Saturday.
Denver is 11-20 overall and end Summit League play at 7-11. The Pioneers are seeded seventh and will play No. 2 North Dakota State on Saturday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rutgers 66, Illinois 56
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team ended the regular season on Sunday with a 66-56 loss to Rutgers at the State Farm Center.
The Illini had a 27-25 halftime lead and was up by seven midway through the third, but the Scarlet Knights ended the third period ion a 14-5 run and did not look back.
De'Myla Brown had 15 points to lead the Illini, while Aaliyah Nye had 12 points and Kendall Bostic had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Illini end the regular season at 6-19 and 1-13 in the Big Ten and is the 14th seed in the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament. Illinois will start against No. 11 seeded Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. and the game will be featured on the Big Ten Network.
Young wins eighth POTW award
MURRAY. Ky. — Oakwood native and Murray State sophomore forward Katelyn Young was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week Monday for the eighth time this season.
The win tied UT-Martin's Chelsey Perry, who had eight in the 2019-20 season, for most POTW wins in a single season.
After getting 15 against Belmont early in the week, Young had 29 points with seven rebounds in a 86-54 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.
The Racers are 21-8 and ended 13-5 in the OVC and will start OVC tournament play on Thursday against either UT-Martin or SIUE.
Louisville 86, Notre Dame 64
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had nine points with two steals and two rebounds, but the Irish lost their regular season finale to the Cardinals.
Notre Dame ends the regular season at 21-7 and 13-5 in the ACC. The Irish are seeded third in the ACC Tournament and will start in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Mercer 64, Samford 55
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Danville native Erin Houpt had eight points and three rebounds as the Bears won their final regular season game on Saturday.
Mercer ends the regular season at 20-6 and won the Southern Conference regular season title with a 13-1 mark. The Bears will start the SoCon Tournament on Thursday against Western Carolina.
SIUE 94, Morehead St. 77
EDWARDSVILLE — Danville native Mikala Hall had 15 points in her senior day game as the Cougars won on Saturday.
SIUE ends the regular season with a 12-17 record and 8-10 in the OVC and is seeded seventh in the OVC Tournament. The Cougars start the tournament on Wednesday against UT-Martin.
Oakland 51, Wright St. 40
FAIRBORN, Ohio — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had four points with nine rebounds as the Golden Grizzlies won their regular season finale on Saturday.
Oakland ends the regular season at 13-14 and 11-9 in the Horizon League and is seeded seventh in the Horizon League Tournament. The Golden Grizzlies will rematch with No. 10 Wright State today.
IUPUI 73, Robert Morris 40
INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Central grad Macee Williams had 14 points with eight rebounds as the Jaguars won on Senior Day on Saturday.
IUPUI is 21-6 and won the Horizon League regular season title at 18-4. The Jaguars will start in the Horizon quarterfinals on Thursday.
Dayton 60, Rhode Island 46
DAYTON — Schlarman Academy grad Capria Brown played a minute on Saturday as the Flyers won the Atlantic 10 regular season title on Saturday.
Dayton is 23-4 and ended A-10 play at 14-1. The Flyers will start quarterfinal play on Friday.
New Mexico St. 80, Chicago St. 71
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Schlarman grad Janiah Newell had 12 points and four assists, but the Cougars lost on the road on Saturday.
Chicago State is 4-21 overall and 3-13 in the WAC and will face California Baptist University on Wednesday.
La Salle 62, Geo. Washington 55
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Schlarman Academy grad had two points, but the Colonials lost on Senior Day on Saturday.
George Washington ends the regular season at 11-17 and 4-11 in the Atlantic 10. The Colonials are seeded 12th and will face No. 13 St. Bonaventure on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK
Danville teams open at invite
KANKAKEE — The Danville boys and girls track teams opened the indoor part of the season on Saturday at the Olivet Nazarene Invitational.
The girls team ended up 14th as Neveah Jones was seventh in the 60 hurdles (10.66 seconds), while Mariyah Brown was seventh in the high jump (1.40 meters), Karena Mayfield was eighth in the shot put (8.73) and Allison Thompson was 10th in the 800 (2:44.96).
The boys teams was 11th at Matthew Thomas took second in the 60 meter hurdles (8.89) and the pole vault (4.20), while Davari Boyd was seventh in the long jump (5.83) and Semaj Taylor took 10th in the shot put (12.64).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC swept by SWIC
JACKSONVILLE — The Jaguars started the season losing two close games to Southwestern Illinois College on Sunday.
In the first game, Jackson Michaels had two home runs and four RBIs for Danville Area Community College in a 7-6 loss and Jacob Mote had two hits and two RBIs.
In the second game, DACC scored two runs in the top of the ninth, but could not finish the rally in a 5-4 loss. Jaden Miller had two hits and a RBI, while Dustin Dupont had a home run and Angel Lobo and Isaiah Ruch each had a RBI.
The Jaguars start their spring trip on Sunday with games against Penn State-Dubois and Mid-Michigan College.
SPHL HOCKEY
Peoria 5, Vermilion County 0
PEORIA — The Bobcats could not get on track on Sunday as they were shutout against the Rivermen.
Vermilion County will stay on the road today against the Quad City Storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.