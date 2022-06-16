SPRINGFIELD — For the second straight year, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alum Emily Meidel was a recipient of Lincoln Land Community College's Dick Dhabalt Athlete of the Year Award.
Meidel, who is going to Eastern Illinois University this fall, was a first-team All-American, Region 24 Player of the Year and Mid-West Athletic Conference Player of the Year with 17.2 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Loggers, who went 28-5 this past season.
LEGION BASEBALL
Post 210 Speakers 15, Lafayette 4
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a slow start, the Post 210 senior baseball team got rolling late in a 15-4 win over Lafayette on Tuesday.
While the Speakers scored the first run in the second inning, Lafayette scored two runs in bottom of the inning and took a 3-2 lead in the third. But Post 210 scored one in the fourth to tie scored two in the fifth and five runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings.
Andy Onnen had two hits and three RBIs for the Speakers, while Drew Wichtowski and Blake Norton each had two hits and two RBIs, while Dawson Dodd had two hits and a RBI and Tuff Elson, Isaiah Ruch, Drew Pinkston and Josh Young each had one RBI.
Ethan Edwards pitched four innings with a strikeout to get the win, while Elson had three strikeouts in three innings.
The Speakers will start the Best of the Midwest Invitational on Thursday against Washington (Mo.) on Thursday.
BASKETBALL
Smalls league returns
DANVILLE — The Bobo Smalls Junior NBA League will return this summer at the Boys and Girls Club.
The league is for kids ages 9-18 and sign-ups are running now at the Boys and Girls Club through June 28. All participants under the age of 18 must have a parent sign a waiver before being able to play. The season will begin with evaluation days from June 27-28 to assign players to a team for the summer.
During the season, there will be an All-Star Game and there will be team trophies and MVP awards given after the season.
