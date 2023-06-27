VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The 16th annual McTagerrt Tennis Tournament brought along a lot of first-time winners.
There were eight first-time champions during the weekend tournament at Fountain Central High School in the 19 divisions that were played.
Joel Miller won the Boys 14 singles in his first appearance in the tournament, while Gabe McCollum won the Boys 16 singles title and Christian Holland won the Boys 18 singles title. It was McCollum's and Holland's first singles titles.
Elise Webb won her first and second singles titles, winning both the Girls 14 and 16 singles titles, while the team of Addy Shrader and Chase Lemming won the Girls 16 doubles title. Shrader would team with Thomas Lemming to win the first Youth Mixed Doubles title.
Luis Loera won his first singles title in Men's Open Singles and teamed with Travis Shoaf to win the men's 35 Doubles title. Shoaf would win his first Men's 35 Singles title. The team of Brock Mitchell and George Munoz won their first Men's Open Doubles by dethroning the two-time defending champions Evan Norton and Myles Potter.
Lillie Fishero won her first adult McTagertt championship by winning the Women's Open Singles title.
The Boys 18 Doubles team of Noah Armstrong and Gabe McCollum won their second straight title by winning the Boys 18 doubles after winning the Boys 16 doubles title last year.
Haley Webb won the Girls 18 singles title, which she added to her Girls 14 and 16 title in her career and teamed up with Marylee Muniz to win the Girls 18 Doubles title and would later team up with Chris Webb to win their second straight Mixed Doubles title.
In the Family Doubles, the team of Eddie Heinold and Mike Heinold won the A title for the third straight year and the team of Jeff McTagertt and Levi McTagertt won the B title for the second straight title.
Proceeds from the tournament fund the Evan McTagertt Memorial Scholarship, the Levi McTagertt Trust Fund, and the Fountain Central Youth Tennis program.
BULLETIN BOARD
Original Danville Tournament
DANVILLE — The Original Danville Basketball Tournament will take place at the Mary Miller Gym at Danville Area Community College from July 20-23.
Team registration is now until July 8. To register, call 474-8071 or e-mail dalvin1149@gmail.com or DALsGAL26@gmail.com to receive a registration packet.
