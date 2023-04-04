WESTVILLE — Ethan McMasters pitched a no-hitter with five strikeouts as the Westville baseball team beat Hoopeston Area 15-0 on Monday.
McMasters had two hits with a triple and four RBIs, while Zach Russell and Easton Barney each had two hits and two RBIs, Cade Schaumburg had a triple and two RBIs and Jonah Smith had two RBIs.
Ethan Steiner took the loss for the Cornjerkers.
The Tigers are scheduled to play Cissna Park on Wednesday.
Milford 4, Geo-RF/C 0
GEORGETOWN — The Buffaloes took a 2-0 lead in the third, but the Bearcats scored three runs in the seventh to get the win.
Brayden Nale had two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, while Adin Portwood had two hits and a RBI and Tanner Schunke added an RBI.
Riverton Parke 13, Fountain Central 10
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Mustangs lost on the road to the Panthers on Monday.
Brayden Prickett and Luke Foxworthy each had two hits and three RBIs for Fountain Central, while Kyle Slinker, Lukas Miller and Andrew Woodrow each had a RBI.
The Mustangs will face Riverton Parke again today at home.
North Putnam 17, N. Vermillion 7
ROACHDALE, Ind. — The Falcons scored three runs in the top of the first, but North Putnam evened that in the bottom of the inning and went from there on Saturday.
Quintin Holt had two hits and three RBIs for North Vermillion, while Gavin Bean and Aidan Hinchee each had three hits and a RBI and Brody Rice had two hits and a RBI.
The Falcons will play Parke Heritage on Wednesday.
Seeger loses two
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots lost to Norwell 21-10 and Jennings County 8-0 on Saturday.
Against Norwell, Christian Holland had two hits with four RBIs for Seeger, while Jace Ware and Gatlin Copas each had one RBI and Landon Walker had two hits.
Copas and Peyton Reynolds each had a hit against Jennings County for the Patriots, who travels to Armstrong-Potomac today.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westville 11, Hoopeston Area 1
HOOPESTON — Abby Sabalaskey had 15 strikeouts on the mound and had three hits as the Tigers beat the Cornjerkers in six innings.
Jazmyn Bennett and Izzy Silva each had two hits and two RBIs, Ariel Clarkston had two RBIs and Laney Cook, Madison Jones and McKynze Carico each had one RBI.
Alexa Bailey had two hits and a RBI for Hoopeston Area
Westville is 6-1 and is scheduled to play North Vermillion today.
Salt Fork 7, A-P 0
CATLIN — Kendyl Hurt had 13 strikeouts and gave up only two hits as the Storm shut out the Trojans.
Kailey Frischkorn had two RBIs for the Storm, while Hurt had three doubles and Karli McGee had one RBI.
Tori Parkerson and Laney Duden each had a hit for Armstrong-Potomac.
The Storm were coming off two games at LeRoy on Saturday. The Storm lost to the host team 7-3 as Hurt had 11 strikeouts and two hits, but rebounded for a 9-4 win over Argenta-Oreana as Hurt had two hits and three RBIs, Ava Ringstrom had two hits and two RBIs, Alexa Jamison had three hits and a RBI, Macie Russell and McGee each had two hits and a RBI and Karlie Cain had a RBI.
BHRA 14, Oakwood 4
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils cruised to a five-inning win over the Comets on Monday.
Ella Myers had two hits with two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Natalie Clapp ahd two hits an a RBI, Ellie Tittle had two RBIs and Eva Ronta fave up only three hits with three strikeouts on the mound.
Lacey Harrison had two hits and one RBI for Oakwood.
BHRA will travel to Chrisman on Friday.
Milford 15, Geo-RF 2
GEORGETOWN — The Buffaloes scored the first run in the second inning, but the Bearcats would lower the boom to get the win.
Kaydence Kraus had a solo home run for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Jordan Silvey had a RBI.
Lillie Harris had a home run and three RBIs for Milford, while Brynlee Wright had two hits with three RBIs.
The Buffaloes will play Hoopeston Area on Friday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC wins three of four
DANVILLE — The Jaguars took three games out of four in a series with Spoon River on Sunday and Monday.
On Sunday, Danville Area Community College won the first game 9-1 as Adam Evans had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, Brew Pinkston had three hits and two RBIs, Mason Rice had three RBIs and Lucas Coyl and Shea Zbrozek each had one RBI.
In the second game, the Jaguars scored four runs in the first inning and held on to a 5-4 win. Coyl had two RHIs while Evans and Jackson Raaf each had one RBI.
On Monday, the Jaguars won the first game 8-7 but lost the second game 12-8.
The Jaguars will travel to South Suburban on Wednesday.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC wins Region 24 preview
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Jaguars beat out Rend Lake by nine shots to win the Region 24 preview tournament at Pfau Course at Indiana University.
Caleb Lavender shot a 74 for the lowest score of the tournament for Danville Area Community College, while Grady Lancaster was second at 77, Cameron Bergman was tied for seventh at 79 and Luke Mettemeyer was tied for 10th with an 80.
