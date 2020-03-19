FRISCO, Texas — In an free agency period that has seen a lot of turnover, Danville’s Justin March decided to stay put.
The fifth-year linebacker has come to terms with a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday and is scheduled to sign the new deal today.
March had 10 tackles on defense for the Cowboys but was ranked third on the team with seven special teams tackles.
Hoskins named honorable mention
DANVILLE — Danville’s Nathaniel Hoskins was named to the IHSA Class 3A honorable mention team by the Associated Press.
Hoskins averaged 18 points per game for the Vikings, while getting 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals. The junior guard also kept the team going through a period where fellow junior Tevin Smith was out with an injury.
Dashers players receive honors
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two Danville Dashers were named among the top players in the Federal Professional Hockey League for their efforts this past season.
Danville’s Fred Hein was named as one of the top forwards in the FPHL. Hein had 29 goals and 27 assists for the team during the season.
Dashers’ goaltender Jesse Gordichuk was named one of the top goaltenders. Gordichuk had a 19-13 record with over 1,100 saves in the shortened season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.