CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois football coach Bret Bielema went to an old friend to run the Illini offense on Saturday.
Bielema hired Barry Lunney, Jr. as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the team with the contract pending approval by the Board of Trustees.
Lunney, who spent five years as the tight ends coach for Bielema at Arkansas, was associate head coach/offensive coordinator at UTSA the last two seasons including this past season as the Roadrunners got to No. 15 in the Top 25 poll and won their first 11 games of the season.
"I am so excited to bring Barry Lunney to the University of Illinois family and put him in a position to lead our offense," said Bielema. "He has had success at every level he has coached and has a system that will help take our offense to a new level of success. He is a great teacher, communicator, and leader that our staff and players will gravitate to. His wife Janelle and family will be a great addition to our campus and community."
Lunney also spent three seasons at Tulsa (2000-02), two at San Jose State (2003-04), nine as the offensive coordinator at Bentonville (Ark.) High School (2005-13), and nine combined years at Arkansas (1998-99, 2013-19).
Gardner named to College HOF
CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois defensive lineman Moe Gardner was named to the College Football Hall of Fame 2022 Class on Monday.
Gardner is arguably the best defensive tackle in Fighting Illini history. He was a two-time consensus All-American star and helped Illinois to three consecutive bowl games, a Citrus Bowl victory over Virginia in 1989, and a share of the 1990 Big Ten Championship. Gardner earned All-Big Ten honors all four seasons from 1987-90, including first-team recognition his final three years in Champaign. He was a finalist for the 1990 Rotary Lombardi Award and 1989 Outland Trophy.
Gardner was the 1990 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, 1989 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and finished his Illinois career as the school-record holder with 57 TFLs. He was named to the Illinois All-Century Team in 1990 as an active player and inducted to the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020. Gardner was drafted in the fourth round of the 1991 NFL Draft and played six seasons for the Atlanta Falcons (1991-96).
Gardner will be the 13th Illinois player to be inducted in the Hall and the 18th Illinois football person overall.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 77, Olive-Harvey 55
DANVILLE — The Jaguars started the new year with a big win against Olive-Harvey.
Day'Len Davis-Williams had 12 points and six rebounds for Danville Area Community College while Veljko Culibrk had 10 rebounds and six rebounds, Ahmoni Weston, Dameriz Merriweather and Lewis Richards each had nine points and Xavier Evans added seven.
The Jaguars will travel to Illinois Central College on Wednesday.
San Diego State 79, Colorado State 49
SAN DIEGO — Danville native Kendle Moore had two points with three rebounds as the Rams lost their first game of the season on Saturday against the Aztecs in Mountain West Conference action.
The Rams are 11-1 and 1-1 in the MWC and will face Utah State on Wednesday.
Denver 93, North Dakota 74
DENVER — Danville native Tevin Smith had five points as the Pioneers won at home on Saturday.
Denver is 6-11 and 2-2 in the Summit League and played North Dakota State on Monday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 81, Olive-Harvey 40
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars scored 31 points in the third quarter as they would double up Olive-Harvey on Saturday.
DyJhanik Armfield had 19 points for Danville Area Community College, while Alexus Mobley had 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals, Candela Nevares had nine points with six assists and four steals, Laia Vidaller had eight, Sarhara Kubwalo and Maria Dobany each had six and Carsyn Todd and Carla Bastida each added five.
The Lady Jaguars will hit the road on Wednesday to play Illinois Central College.
Illinois 68, Wisconsin 47
CHAMPAIGN — Aaliyah Nye tied the Illinois record for 3-pointers in a game with seven as the Illini beat the Badgers on Sunday.
Nye had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Illini, while Jada Peebles had 16 and Adalia McKenzie added 10. Kendall Bostic had 14 rebounds and Erika Porter had seven rebounds and four blocks.
The Illini are 6-8 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten will host Northwestern on Thursday.
Mercer 69, Chattanooga 52
MACON, Ga. — Danville native Erin Houpt had 12 points as the Bears won at home on Saturday.
Mercer goes to 8-5 and 1-0 in the Southern Conference and will face UNC-Greensboro on Thursday.
Murray State 70, Tennessee Tech 45
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Oakwood graduate Katelyn Young had 19 points with four assists and three steals as the Racers beat Tennessee Tech.
Murray State is 10-4 and 2-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will face Tennessee State on Thursday.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Lanark (Eastland) 53, BHRA 37
ST. JOSEPH — The Blue Devils was only down 28-23 at halftime, but was outscored 25-14 in the second half against Eastland at the St. Joseph-Ogden Shootout on Saturday.
Brett Meidel had 12 points, while Ned Hill had 10 and Ayden Ingram added seven for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who will host Armstrong-Potomac today.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tri-County 40, Salt Fork 28
CATLIN — The Storm was only down 12-10 after the first quarter, but that was as close as they got as they lost at home on Saturday.
Alexa Jamison had 14 points for Salt Fork, while Macie Russel added eight points.
PREP SWIMMING
Fountain Central competes at Delphi invite
DELPHI, Ind. — The Mustangs boys team took second, while the girls team was third at the Delphi Invitational on Saturday.
In the boys meet, Chase Witsman won the 50 freestyle (23.04), 100 freestyle (52.34)for Fountain Central, while Noah Fruits won the 200 individual medley (2:24.59) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.85) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Fruits, Eli Davis, Riley Nelson and Witsman won in 3:50.77.
In the girls meet, Alydia Mellady was second in the 100 butterfly (1:16.18), while Mary Rice was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.36).
PREP WRESTLING
North Vermillion fourth at meet
CLINTON, Ind. — The Falcons had three individual winners as they took fourth at the South Vermillion eight-way tournament on Saturday.
Wyatt Walters (113 pounds), Landen Baker (160) and Brayden Schrader (195) each went 3-0 to win titles for North Vermillion, while Aidan Hinchee was 2-1 and took second at 220, while Dalton Burch (120) and Bruce Rossiter (145) each took third.
Also, at Ellettsville, Ind., North Vermillion 106-pounder Aylah Ross qualified for the IHSGW State Finals in the 98-pound class by taking fifth in an meet. She will next wrestling in the state finals on Saturday in Kokomo, Ind.
Fountain Central 1-4 at Owen Valley
SPENCER, Ind. — The Mustangs beat Triton 42-36, but lost 60-18 to North Putnam, Bishop Chatard 42-24, Batesville 36-27 and Owen Valley 56-18 on Saturday.
Waylon Frazee (126) and Andrew Woodrow (138) were each 5-0 for Fountain Central, who will wrestle Southmont today.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats 0-2 for the weekend
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats started the weekend at home in a 4-1 loss to the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday and lost on the road to the Knoxville Ice Bears 4-1 on Saturday.
In Saturday's game, Connor Graham scored the lone goal for the Bobcats with Ray Pigozzi getting the assist and Ben Churchfield had 32 saves in goal.
In Friday's game, Pigozzi scored the first goal of the game for Vermilion County with assists from Graham and Dakota Ulmer.
Churchfield had 28 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will go on the road on Friday to play the Peoria Rivermen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.