CHAMPAIGN — Luke Altmyer will be the starting quarterback for Illinois when it opens the season at home against Toledo on Sept. 2, coach Bret Bielema announced Monday.
Altmyer transferred to Illinois in January after two seasons at Mississippi, where he started one game and appeared in three others last season. He beat out Ball State graduate transfer John Paddock and Donovan Leary for the Illini job.
Altmyer appeared in nine games in two seasons at Mississippi, and 247Sports ranked him as the No. 10 transfer quarterback entering 2023. He was a consensus four-star recruit in 2021 out of Starkville, Mississippi.
The Illini are picked fourth in the Big Ten West in the preseason media poll. Last season they were 8-5 and tied for second in the West at 5-4 — their most overall and conference wins since 2007.
PREP FOOTBALL
Southmont 49, Fountain Central 19
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs could not keep up with the Mounties on Saturday in their season opener.
Eli Foxworthy passed for 155 yards and a touchdown for Fountain Central, while Dawson Blue ran for 56 yards.
The Mustangs will host Crawfordsville on Friday.
Covington 34, Tri-County 16
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington football team got a 34-16 win over Tri-County on Friday in the first game for new Trojans coach Justin Wheeler.
The Trojans jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead and was able to go from there to win for Wheeler.
Wyatt Moncrief had 231 yards passing with a touchdown and ran for 103 yards and another score for Covington, while Cian Moore had 16 carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns and Max Waddell had four catches for 135 yards.
Covington will stay at home Friday to face South Newton.
N. Vermillion 42, North Central 22
FARMERSBURG, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team started the season with a 42-22 win over North Central in non-conference action on Friday.
Jerome White passed for 110 yards and a touchdown and ran for 140 yards and another score for the Falcons, while Cody Tryon had 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Matthew Dawson had a 79-yard fumble return, while Andrew Botner had a 13-yard scoring run as North Vermillion beat Thunderbirds for the eighth straight time.
The Falcons will travel to the other side of the state line Friday for a game with Paris.
Lafayette CC 35, Seeger 8
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Seeger football team started the season on the wrong foot on Friday, losing to Lafayette Central Catholic 35-8.
The Patriots will try to regroup next week when they host Benton Central in their home opener.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Seeger girls win at Grand Prix
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Patriots took the first two individual spots to win the team title at the Fountain Central Grand Prix on Saturday.
Hadessah Austin won with a time of 18 minutes, 52 seconds while Caleigh Purcell was second at 21:16, Hayden Frodge was fourth (21:53) and Adara Austin was fifth (21:54).
Fountain Central was sixth with Brailey Hoagland taking 13th (23:38).
In the boys race, Seeger was fourth with Ethan Guminski taking fifth (17:24). Fountain Central did not have a team score with Hayden Kler taking 39th (20:11).
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Seeger 5, Lafayette CC 0
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Patriots started the season on Friday with a 5-0 win over the Knights.
Christian Holland, Thomas Lemming and Zachary Reynolds won in singles for Seeger, while the doubles teams of Peyton Reynolds and Dylan Walters and Garrett Cooksey and Macyn Hughes each had wins.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville plays in Centennial tourney
CHAMPAIGN — After a busy day on Friday, the Lady Vikings played the Charger Invite on Saturday.
Anna Houpt ended up in fourth place at No. 1 singles and Reese Rundle was third in No. 2 singles for Danville.
The Vikings started the season on Friday with a 5-4 win over Belleville East and a 6-3 loss to Belleville West at the Danville Tennis Club.
Against Belleville East, Houpt, Aliya Morgan, Lexi Foley and Samantha Brown won in singles for the Vikings, while the doubles team of Brown and Morgan also won.
Houpt and Morgan won in singles against Belleville West, while Houpt and Rundle won in doubles.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Covington 2, Hoopeston Area 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans made quick work of the Cornjerkers, who were starting their season on Monday.
Brooke Rottman had three kills, seven digs and four aces for Covington, while Katie Drollinger had four kills and three aces, Lilly Hacquet had three kills and seven digs and Alex Sutherlin had four kills and six digs.
The Trojans are 3-0 and will face West Vigo today, while the Cornjerkers will host Paxton-Buckley-Loda today.
Seeger 1-2 at tourney
ROACHDALE, Ind. — The Patriots beat Attica 25-14, 25-15, but lost to Mooresville and Crawfordsville in Saturday's North Putnam Tournament.
Chase Lemming had 33 kills, 25 digs and 10 aces for Seeger, while Emilee Newubauer had 54 assists and Rylea Wetz had 11 kills and six blocks.
The Patriots will face Fountain Central today.
