ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — Schlarman Academy freshman Charles Ludwig had an up and down day at the IHSA state tennis finals on Thursday.
Ludwig started the day with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jacob Britt of Fairfield, but lost to Wheaton Academy's Aidan Hilson 6-2, 6-4 to drop out of the championship bracket.
In the consolation bracket, Ludwig started in the second round and beat Urbana University's Lucas Woods 6-1, 5-7 (7), but lost in the third round to Lake Villa's Gavin Murrie 6-2, 6-2 to end the season.
PREP BASEBALL
Mt. Pulaski 6, Milford 4
MOUNT PULASKI — The Bearcats tied things up at 3-3 in the fourth, but Mount Pulaski scored three runs in the sixth to win a IHSA Class 1A sectional title.
Adin Portwood had two RBIs for Milford, while Trey Totheroh had two hits and one RBI.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Danville boys end season
BLOOMINGTON — The Danville boys track team did not have any state qualifiers after Thursday's IHSA Class 3A sectional at Bloomington High School.
The highest finisher for the Vikings was Semaj Taylor, who took fifth in the shot put with a attempt of 13.82 meters. Matthew Thomas was sixth in the pole vault (3.70m), eighth in the 110 hurdles (16.41 seconds) and 12th in the 300 hurdles (44.83), while Joe Irons was ninth in the discus (40.09m) and the 400 relay team of Micah McGuire, Kaden Young, Davari Boyd and Fontell Shelby was 10th at 47.04.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Local golfers wrap up season
MONTGOMERY, Ind. — Covington's Nolan Potter and Seeger's Dalton Snoeberger battled in Thursday's IHSAA regional at Country Oaks Country Club.
Potter shot a 75 for the day, which was two strokes behind the cut for individuals advancing without a team to next week's state finals.
Snoeberger ended his season shooting a 93 for the day.
PREP WRESTLING
Hoopeston Area 33, BHRAAP 30
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area wrestling team got past Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 33-30 in a dual meet on Thursday.
Talan Gredy-Nelson (113) and Abel Colunga (170) each won by pin for the Cornjerkers, while Hunter Cannon (285) won by decision and Justin Jones (160), Jonathan Herron (182) and Landin Mills (220) each won by forfeit.
The Blue Devils got all of their wins by forfeit by Gada Bryant (106), Taylor Pattison (120), Issac Tabels (132), Kenneth Merrill (138) and Abran Arvizu (152).
COLLEGE TRACK
Kimbro battles at heptathlon
EUGENE, Ore. — Catlin native and University of Iowa athlete Jenny Kimbro was 19th after the first three events of the heptathlon at the NCAA Division I championships.
Kimbro took 12th in the shot put (11.97 meters), 14th in the 100 meter hurdles (13.80 seconds) and 20th in the high jump (1.60m).
The 200 meter dash ended Friday's action and the long jump, javelin and 800 meter dash will take place today.
