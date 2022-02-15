Local wrestlers wrestled in four different places on Saturday for a chance to get to a state meet next week.
In Illinois, Danville went to Mahomet-Seymour for sectional action with both of its wrestlers falling short. At 170 pounds, Dalton Brown won both of his matches on Friday, but lost in semifinal action and lost in the consolation semifinals on Saturday. At 182, Phillip Shaw lost in quarterfinal action on Friday and battled through two consolation rounds before losing in a consolation semifinal.
At Stanford Olympia, Oakwood/Salt Fork will have four wrestlers going to Champaign next week. Reef Pacot (132) and Joe Lashuay (160) each won their individual titles for the Coments, while Pedro Rangel (126) and Bryson Capansky (138) each took fourth to qualify.
Along with the OSF qualifiers, Hoopeston Area will have two wrestlers in as Abel Colunga took second at 182 and Hunter Cannon was third at 220 and Hunter Wilson will go in for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac after taking second at 285.
In Vandalia, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm only got one wrestler out as Rylee Edwards took second at 182.
All of the wrestlers that qualified will start action at the State Farm Center on Thursday.
In Indiana, Fountain Central's Waylon Frazee was the only local wrestler in a semi-state meet at New Castle, Ind. Frazee won his first match at 126, but lost in the quarterfinals.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Hoopeston Area 57, A-P 47
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team found a way to get past Armstrong-Potomac 57-47 on Saturday.
Ben Brown led the Cornjerkers with 22 points, while Nick Hofer had 14 points, while Anthony Zamora had 10 and Preston Van de Veer added six.
Brody Howard led Armstrong-Potomac with 24 points, while Evan Schluter had 11 points and Luke Gordon added six.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakwood 30, BHRA 27
PAXTON — The Comets scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to get past the Blue Devils in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
Addie Wright had eight points to lead Oakwood, while Ashlynn Pinnick had seven, Kalie Tison had six, Jaydah Arrowsmith had five and Karsen Rupp added four.
Natalie Clapp had nine points for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Ella Myers and Mikayla Cox each had six and Aubrey Peters and Sophia Rome each had three.
The Blue Devils beat Westville 42-29 on Saturday to advance.
Rome had 13 points for the Blue Devils, while Peters had 10, Cox had nine points and Myers added six.
Hadley Cox had 11 points to lead the Tigers, while Hadley Jones had 10 points.
The Comets will face either host Paxton-Buckley-Loda or Hoopeston Area on Thursday for the regional title.
Geo-RF falls in semifinal
HUME — After breaking a playoff win drought on Saturday, the Buffaloes could not get past Tri-County on Monday, losing 74-18.
On Saturday, Georgetown-Ridge Farm beat Villa Grove 40-35. With the win, the Buffaloes broke an eight-game, nine-year streak of losing in the playoffs with their last win being a 50-46 win over Westville on Feb. 5, 2013.
Kendall Roberts had 13 points to lead the Buffaloes in the win, who was down 26-25 entering the fourth quarter, while Sydney Spesard had nine and Bryleigh Collom and Addi Spesard each got seven.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 73, ICC 69
DANVILLE — After honoring the past, the Danville Area Community College men's basketball team continued to build on the present.
The Jaguars rebounded from a loss to Parkland on Wednesday to beat Illinois Central College 73-69.
Dameriz Merriweather had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench for DACC, while Kendall Taylor had 10 points, Tyshay Epps had nine, Ahmoni Weston, Xavier Evans and Stephen Atkinson each had eight, Donell Carter had seven and Day'Len Davis-Williams added six points and four assists.
DACC was honoring Danville Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams and Clifford Dupree at halftime of the game. In the 1960-61 season, Williams and Dupree were the first two African-American players in program history.
The Jaguars return to action Monday against Spoon River.
In the women's game, ICC beat DACC 72-61. The Lady Jaguars will face Parkland College in a makeup game on Monday. DACC beat Parkland 68-61 on Wednesday.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats loses two to Storm
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats lost both games of a home-and-home series against the Quad City Storm.
On Friday, the Bobcats lost 6-2 at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Christian Faggas and Dominick Horvath each had a goal for the Bobcats, while Josh Koepplinger had an assist and Ben Churchfield had six saves in goal and Chase Perry had 20 saves in goal.
On Saturday, the Bobcats picked up a point in a 4-3 overtime loss at Moline.
Aaron Ryback had two goals for the Bobcats, while Faggas had one. Koepplinger and Connor Graham each had two assists and Horvath and Jeff Eppright each had one assist.
Perry had 59 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will host the Peoria Rivermen on Friday at the David S. Palmer Arena.
