HEYWORTH — The Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling team settled for second in an IHSA Class 1A regional on Saturday.
The Comets had four individual first-place finishers with Pedro Rangel (126), Reef Pacot (132), Grant Brewer (145) and Joe Lashuay (160). Bryson Capansky (138) was second and Brayden Edwards (106) and Brysen Vasquez (170) each took third.
Hoopeston Area was sixth with Abel Colunga taking first at 182 and Angel Zamora (160) and Hunter Cannon (220) each taking second.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac was ninth with Evan Parish (132) and Hunter Wilson (285) each taking third.
All the wrestlers that advanced will compete in the Stanford Olympia Sectional on Saturday.
Westville/Geo-RF second at regional
OLNEY — The Tigers ended up second to Tolono Unity in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
Hayden Weaver (132) and Rylee Edwards (182) each ended up winning individual titles for Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Logan Mahaffey (113), Gabe Kiddoo (126) and Tre Ramirez (220) each taking second.
The Tiger wresters will advance to the Vandalia sectional on Saturday.
Shaw, Brown advances for Danville
MAHOMET — The Danville wrestling team had two wrestlers advance from Saturday's IHSA Class 2A regional at Mahomet-Seymour.
Phillip Shaw cruised through the 182-pound class to win the individual title, while Dalton Brown ended up third at 170.
The Viking wrestlers will not have to go anywhere for sectionals as it will be at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday.
Frazee advances to semi-state
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — After regional action, only one local wrestler did enough to make it to semi-states.
Waylon Frazee of Fountain Central took third place at 126 pounds in Saturday's North Montgomery regional and will wrestle in semi-state action on Saturday.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakwood 63, Iroquois West 57
FITHIAN — Down 27-24 at halftime, the Comets outscored Iroquois West 39-30 in the second half to get the win on Saturday.
Josh Young had 22 points and Dalton Hobick had 21 for Oakwood, while Griffin Trees had seven and Gaven Clouse added six.
The Comets will play Salt Fork today.
Fountain Central 44, South Newton 38
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Mason Larkin had 16 points as the Mustangs beat the Rebels at home on Saturday.
Will Harmon and Issac Gayler each had eight points for Fountain Central, while Luke Foxworthy had six and Eli Thompson added five.
The Mustangs will face Southmont on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salt Fork 47, Oakwood 40
FITHIAN — Alexa Jamison had 36 points as the Storm got past the Comets on Saturday.
Macie Russell had nine points for the Storm.
Addie Wright had 16 points to lead Oakwood, while Karsen Rupp had 10 and Ali Reed added nine.
Salt Fork also beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 37-22 on Monday. Jamison had 15 points, while Russell had 14 and Karlie Cain added eight. Sophia Rome led the Blue Devils with seven points, while Natalie Clapp had five and Beth McMahon and Mikayla Cox each had three.
The Storm will host Schlarman Academy on Thursday, while BHRA will play Westville on Thursday.
Watseka 33, Hoopeston Area 23
HOOPESTON — Tori Birge had nine points, but the Cornjerkers fell at home to the Warriors on Saturday.
Claire Dixon had six points for Hoopeston Area, while Klaire Pilcher added five points.
N. Vermillion 49, Attica 26
ATTICA, Ind. — Cami Pearman had 14 points as the Falcons cruised past the Red Ramblers on Saturday in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional semifinal.
Ava Martin had 12 points for North Vermillion, while Lauren Ellis had 10 and Braxtyn Dunham scored six.
CeCe Rice had 14 for Attica, while Adyson Goodwin added six points.
The Falcons will play Lafayette Central Catholic today in the title game.
Also, in Class 2A sectional semifinal action on Saturday in Frankfort, Ind., Seeger got past Sheridan 30-29 and will face Clinton Prairie today in the final. Clinton Prairie beat Fountain Central 49-9.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 81, John Wood 79
QUINCY — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Drew Reifsteck hit the game-winning shot on Saturday as the Jaguars beat the Trailblazers.
Stephen Atkinson had 18 points with six rebounds and three assists off the bench for Danville Area Community College, while Kendall Taylor had 17 points with six rebounds, Ahmoni Weston had 12 points, Dameriz Merriweather had 11 points and eight rebounds and Donell Carter added seven points.
The Jaguars are 14-3 and 4-1 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference and they will face Parkland on Wednesday.
Colorado St. 58, San Diego St. 57
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Danville native Kendle Moore had two points with three assists and two rebounds as the Rams held off the Aztecs on Friday.
Colorado State is 17-3 and 7-3 in the Mountain West and will face Nevada on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 59, John Wood 46
QUINCY — The Lady Jaguars jumped out to a 25-18 halftime lead and held on to beat the Trailblazers on the road on Saturday.
Wisconsin 70, Illinois 62
MADISON, Wis. — The Illini could not get the season sweep against the Badgers on Sunday.
Kendall Bostic had 15 points and 13 points to lead Illinois, while Sara Anastasieska had 13 points, Jayla Oden had eight points and five assists in the first start of her collegiate career and Adalia McKenzie had six points and eight rebounds.
The Illini are 6-12 and 1-6 in the Big Ten and will face Indiana on Wednesday.
Florida State 70, Notre Dame 65
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had two points with two rebounds and two steals, but the Irish lost to Florida State on Sunday.
Notre Dame is 18-5 and 9-3 in the ACC and will face Miami on Wednesday.
Mercer 82, ETSU 48
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Danville native Erin Houpt had 22 points with seven 3-pointers as the Bears crushed East Tennessee State University on Saturday.
The Bears are 5-6 and 8-1 in the Southern Conference and will face Western Carolina on Thursday.
Murray State 87, SIUE 73
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 17 points with 12 rebounds and three assists as the Racers beat the Cougars on Saturday.
Murray State is 16-7 and 8-4 in the OVC and will face Tennessee State on Thursday.
Danville native Mikala Hall did not score in the game and in Monday's 70-68 loss to Eastern Illinois. The Cougars will face UT-Martin on Thursday.
Chicago State splits weekend
CHICAGO — Schlarman Academy grad Janiah Newell had 13 points with eight rebounds, five assists and five steals as the Cougars beat Tarleton State 58-48 on Saturday.
Newell had seven points with two rebounds on Monday as Chicago State lost to Abilene Christian 75-52.
The Cougars are 4-15 and 3-7 in the WAC and will play Stephen F. Austin on Thursday.
Dayton 84, George Mason 44
DAYTON, Ohio — Schlarman Academy grad Capria Brown had a rebound as the Flyers beat George Mason on Saturday.
Dayton is 18-3 and 9-0 in the Atlantic 10 and will take on Saint Louis on Wednesday.
IUPUI 64, Oakland 56
INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Central grad Macee Williams had 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Jaguars beat the Golden Grizzlies on Friday.
IUPUI went on to beat Detroit Mercy 66-49 on Sunday with Williams getting 15 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and two steals. The Jaguars are 16-5 and 13-3 in the Horizon League and will face Wright State on Thursday.
Schlarman grad Sydney Gouard had four points with five rebounds and two assists on Friday and had six points and 11 rebounds on Sunday as Oakland beat UIC 59-47. The Golden Grizzlies are 11-10 and 9-5 in the Horizon and will face Green Bay on Thursday.
Danville native Mikala Hall played two minutes for SIUE.
VCU 56, Geo. Washington 53
RICHMOND, Va. — Schlarman grad Sierra Bell had three points and a assist, but the Colonials lost on the road to the Rams on Sunday.
George Washington is 7-14 and 0-8 in the Atlantic 10 and will face Duquesne on Wednesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Schlarman 1-1 at state tourney
EAST PEORIA — The Schlarman seventh grade basketball team started play in the IESA Class 1A State Tournament on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers started off well in beating Gifford 31-23, but ran into Springfield Christ the King and lost 52-26.
CJ McCullough had 14 points for Schlarman in the win, while Amir Beasley had six and Cayden Richardson added five.
The Hilltoppers are 13-6 overall and will face Griggsville-Perry on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the third-place game.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats 0-3 for weekend
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats were able to play all three games this weekend, even Friday's game when the Peoria Rivermen's bus made it to the David S. Palmer Arena.
The Bobcats lost to the Rivermen 5-1 on Friday with Christian Faggas getting a goal, Jeff Eppright getting an assist and Chase Perry getting 32 saves in goal.
On Saturday, Vermilion County went to Evansville, Ind. and lost 7-0 to the Thunderbolts. Ben Churchfield had 17 saves and Perry had 29 saves.
The Bobcats rematched with the Thunderbolts at home on Sunday and lost 2-1. Aaron Ryback scored on assists by Faggas and Ray Pigozzi with Churchfield getting 45 saves.
Vermilion County will face Evansville again on Wednesday and will return home Friday to play the Quad City Storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.