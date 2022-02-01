LAWRENCEVILLE — Some of the top local prep wrestling teams joined other teams on Saturday at the Eastern Illinois Invitational.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm ended up second in the meet, which is one of a few that is used for a tuneup for IHSA playoffs, while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac ended up seventh.
Garyson McBride (120 pounds) and Rylee Edwards (182) won championships for the Tigers, while Gabe Kiddoo was second at 126, Hayden Weaver was second at 132, Logan Mahaffey was third at 113, Jesse Irelan was fourth at 106, Tre Ramirez was fifth at 220 and Jacob Pyle was sixth at 152.
Hunter Wilson won the 285 title for the Blue Devils, while Evan Parish was third at 132, Ayden Golden was fourth at 126, Gavin Golden was fifth at 195, Landen Toellner was fifth at 106 and Graham Abbed was sixth at 113.
BHRAAP will start action in the IHSA Class 1A playoff with regional action at Heyworth on Saturday, while WGRF will travel to Olney.
Oakwood/SF takes fourth
LITCHFIELD — The Comets took fourth at the Rich Lovellette Invitational on Saturday.
Carter Chambliss (120) and Joe Lashuay (160) each took first for Oakwood/Salt Fork, while Pedro Rangel (126) and Reef Pacot (132) took second, Brysen Vasquez (170) was third and Grant Brewer (145) was fourth.
The Comets will start IHSA Class 1A regional action on Saturday at Heyworth.
Local wrestlers advance from sectional
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fountain Central, Covington and North Vermillion started playoff action on Saturday at the Crawfordsville sectional.
For the Falcons, Wyatt Walters was second at 113 pounds and will advance to Saturday’s regional at North Montgomery. Joining Walters is Landen Baker, who was third at 160, Aiden Hinchee, who was third at 220 and Anthony Tucker was fourth at 170.
Waylon Frazee won the 126 title for the Mustangs, while Andrew Woodrow was second at 138, Austin Pickett was second at 152 and Dallas Simmons was third at 120.
Emmett Reynolds (132) and Nate Sly (285) were each second for the Trojans.
Seeger traveled to Lafayette Jefferson for its sectional and Kayden Stonebreaker (106) and Trae Lanham (220) each took fourth place.
The wrestlers from Covington, North Vermillion and Fountain Central will go to North Montgomery for regionals, while Seeger’s wrestlers will travel to Logansport.
Salt Fork 64, GCMS 37
CATLIN — Blake Norton had 24 points as the Storm beat the Falcons on Saturday.
Colden Earles had 13 points for Salt Fork, while Camden Smoot had 11 points and Blake Hettmansberger added five points.
The Storm was coming off a 53-45 loss to Iroquois West on Friday. Earles had 17, while Norton had 11 and Garrett Taylor added seven.
The Storm will play Watseka on Friday.
BHRA 47, Hoopeston Area 34
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin basketball team poured on the defense on Friday in a 47-34 win over Hoopeston Area.
The Blue Devils had a 23-13 halftime lead and was able to keep the Cornjerkers, who had scored 72 points in a win on Monday and 58 points in a win on Tuesday, under 10 points in three quarters.
Brett Meidel led all scorers with 22 points, while Ayden Ingram and Isaiah Tidwell each had six, Asa Ray had five and Ned Hill added four.
Ben Brown, who came into Friday’s game scoring 63 points for the week, had 16 to lead the Cornjerkers, while Anthony Zamora had nine, Nick Hofer had five and Preston Van de Veer added four.
The Blue Devils will play Chrisman on Tuesday, while the Cornjerkers will play Iroquois West on Tuesday.
Milford 89, Schlarman 42
MILFORD — The Schlarman boys basketball team had a tough time with a Milford team that was on fire all game.
The Bearcats hit a school-record 18 3-pointers as they beat the Hilltoppers 89-42 on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Andrew White had 29 points with a school-record nine 3-pointers for Milford, ho had a 40-25 halftime lead and outscored Schlarman Academy 49-17 in the second half, while Adin Portwood had 22 points.
Caleb Kelly had 15 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jason Craig had 11, Jerry Reed had seven and Aiden Gallagher added four points.
The Hilltoppers will try to recover Tuesday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Geo-RF 49, Blue Ridge 10
GEORGETOWN — Sydney Spesard had 18 points as the Buffaloes easily beat Blue Ridge on Saturday.
Addie Spesard had 10 points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Bryleigh Collom had seven and Kendall Roberts and Sierra Cunningham each had six.
North Newton 51, N. Vermillion 31
MOROCCO, Ind. — The Falcons could not get the win in their final regular season game of the season.
Cami Pearman had seven points for North Vermillion, while Ava Martin had five and Callie Naylor and Tera Thompson each had four points.
The Falcons will start sectional play today against Covington at Attica, Ind.
Oral Roberts 89, Denver 80
DENVER — Danville native Tevin Smith had 20 points with two assist and two blocks, but the Pioneers lost at home to Oral Roberts on Saturday.
Denver is 8-16 overall and 4-7 in the Summit League and will face North Dakota on Thursday.
UNLV 88, Colorado State 74
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Danville native Kendle Moore had three assists, but the Rams lost their second game of the season on Friday to the Runnin’ Rebels.
Colorado State is 16-2 and 6-2 in the Mountain West Conference.
Mercer 73, Samford 66
MACON, Ga. — Danville native Erin Houpt had a career-high 25 points with two steals as the Bears won at home on Saturday.
Mercer is 13-6 overall and 6-1 in the Southern Conference and will play Chattanooga on Thursday.
Notre Dame 74, Boston College 61
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy graduate Anaya Peoples had two rebounds as the Irish beat the Eagles on Sunday.
Notre Dame is 16-4 overall and 7-2 in the ACC and will play NC State today.
Dayton 70, Davidson 60
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Schlarman Academy graduate Capria Brown had a rebound as the Flyers beat the Wildcats on Sunday.
Dayton is 16-3 overall and 7-0 in the Atlantic 10 and will face Duquesne on Wednesday.
Murray State 79, Morehead State 44
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 16 points with five rebounds as the Racers cruised to the win on Saturday.
Murray State is 15-6 overall and 7-3 in the OVC and will face Austin Peay on Thursday.
Oakland 56, Youngstown St. 52
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Schlarman Academy alum Sydney Gouard had four points, three assists and seven rebounds as the Golden Grizzlies won on the road on Sunday.
Oakland will face IUPUI on Friday.
SIUE 69, Southeast Mo. St. 61
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Danville native Mikala Hall had seven points as the Cougars won on the road on Saturday.
SIUE is 9-11 and 5-4 in the OVC.
Dixie St. 82, Chicago St. 70
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Schlarman Academy grad Janiah Newell had five points with two steals and two rebounds, but the Cougars lost on the road on Saturday.
Chicago State is 3-14 overall and 2-6 in the WAC and will face Abilene Christian on Wednesday.
George Mason 52. Geo. Washington 46
FAIRFAX, Va. — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had a rebound as the Colonials lost on the road on Saturday.
George Washington is 7-12 and 1-6 in the Atlantic 10 and will face St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.
Bobcats 0-3 in homecoming
DANVILLE — After two weeks, the Vermilion County Bobcats returned to the David S. Palmer Arena.
The Bobcats started the weekend on Friday with a 4-0 loss to the Knoxville Ice Bears as Joe Sheppard had 22 saves in goal.
On Saturday and Sunday, the Bobcats played the Peoria Rivermen. The Bobcats lost 4-0 on Saturday as Ben Churchfield had nine saves in goal and Sheppard had 10.
Vermilion County took a 2-1 lead early on Sunday, but lost the game 5-2. Mitch Atkins and Christian Faggas each had goals for the Bobcats while Chase DiBari, Ben Boukal and Egor Borschev each had an assist.
Sheppard had 38 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will host Peoria again on Friday, will hit the road on Saturday to play the Evansville Thunderbolts and will return home on Sunday to play the Thunderbolts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.