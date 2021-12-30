BISMARCK — In the girls BSN Classic on Wednesday, host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin lost 36-24 to Lexington. Sophia Rome had 10 points, while Ella Myers had five and Natalie Clapp added four.
The Blue Devils beat North Vermillion 41-39 on Tuesday, but lost to Salt Fork 19-18.
Ella Myers had 18 points for the Blue Devils, while Rome had 11 and Mikayla Cox, Natalie Clapp and Marleigh Schmit each had four points.
Ava Martin had 13 for the Falcons, while Callie Naylor and Olivia Pearman each had eight and Cami Pearman added six.
Alexa Jamison had 10 points for the Storm, who would lose to Benton Central in the title game on Wednesday, while Macie Russell had five and Brylie Smith added four.
Rome had eight points for the Blue Devils, while Cox had seven and Myers added three.
Salt Fork also beat Unity 31-27 as Russell had 15 points for the Storm, while Jamison had 12 and Smith added four.
Oakwood ended the tournament with a 52-28 win over Villa Grove. Addie Wright had 20 for the Comets, while Ashlynn Pinnick had 10, Karsen Rupp had nine and Jaydah Arrowsmith added six.
North Vermillion ended the day with a 43-30 win over Cissna Park. Ava Martin had 17 points, while Callie Naylor had 12 and Braxtyn Durham added six points.
The Comets and the Falcons played each other on Tuesday with the Falcons winning 48-32.
Martin led the Falcons with 15 points, while Cami Pearman had 11, Addie Burns had six and Naylor and Lauren Ellis each had five.
Pinnick had a game-high 20 points for the Comets, while Rupp and Wright each had four.
Oakwood lost to Unity 49-25 as Pinnick had nine points for the Comets, while Rupp had seven and Wright added six.
Armstrong-Potomac beat Lexington 37-19 on Tuesday as Kyla Bullington had 12 points for the Trojans, while Mattie Kennel had 11 and Maddie Hudson had six points.
In a special attraction, the BHRA junior varsity team lost to Villa Grove 48-45. Caden Keleminic had 14 points, while Micah Stanford had 10 and Owen Miller added eight.
The varsity Blue Devils, who won the title with a 49-43 win over Salt Fork on Wednesday, finished things up on Tuesday with a 78-39 win over Villa Grove and a 86-37 win over Indiana Math and Science.
Against Villa Grove, Brett Meidel had 20 points, while Ayden Ingram had 14 points, Dawson Dodd and Ned Hill each had 10, Hayden Rice had nine and Isaiah Tidwell had six points.
Meidel had 18 points against IMSA with Rice getting 14, Ingram and Hill each had 13, Dodd had 12 and Asa Ray added 10 points.
The Storm got to the finals with a 62-32 win over Armstrong-Potomac and a 56-29 win over Heritage.
Garrett Taylor had 18 points for the Storm against the Trojans, while Blake Norton had 11, Colden Earles had 10 and Camden Smoot added eight.
Seth Johnson had nine points for the Trojans, while Kollin Asbury had eight points and Luke Gordon added six points.
Earles had 17 points against Heritage, while Blake Norton had 10, Garrett Taylor had 10 and Camden Smoot added six.
The Trojans also lost to Illinois Math and Science 55-50. Asbury had 17 points for the Trojans, while Brody Howard had 12 and Seth Johnson added 10 points.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm beat Heritage 68-48 and lost to IMSA 56-51. Kaden Mingee had 25 points to lead the Buffaloes in the win, while Cale Steinbaugh had 22 points, JJ Hall had eight and Jace Bina added six. Cale Steinbaugh had 19 points in the loss, while Bina had 15 and Cameron Steinbaugh added 12 points.
Oakwood 54, GCMS 44
MONTICELLO — The Comets ended play in the Holiday Hoopla Tournament with a win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Dalton Hobick and Josh Young each had 21 points for Oakwood with Hobick getting 12 rebounds, while Gaven Clouse added six and Grant Powell had three assists and four steals.
Oakwood ended the tournament at 2-2 after beating Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50-41 and Ridgeview 59-48 on Tuesday.
Young and Hobick each had 16 points in the win over Ridgeview with Hobick getting 13 rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Clouse and Tanner Pichon each had eight points and Grant Powell added five.
Against PBL, Young had 15 points with seven rebounds and five steals, while Powell had nine points and four assists, Pichon had eight points and Josh Ruch added five.
Westville 1-1 at tourney
KANSAS — The Tigers beat Martinsville 44-42 and lost to Paris 56-41 at the Tri-County Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
Bryce Burnett had 15 points for Westville in the win, while Kamden Maddox had nine points and Cole Maxwell and Drew Wichtowski each had eight.
Against Paris, Maddox had 12, Wichtowski had 11 and Burnett added seven.
Cerro Gordo 64, Hoopeston Area 42
BEMENT — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team fell to Cerro Gordo 64-42 on Tuesday.
Preston Van De Veer had 19 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Nick Hofer had 10 and Anthony Zamora and Owen Root each had five.
PREP WRESTLING
BHRAAP 2-2 after first day of tourney
DANVILLE — The Blue Devils were 2-2 after the first day of the St. Thomas More New Year's Challenge at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac beat Pittsfield 60-21 and North Boone 54-27 but lost to Brownsburg 71-10 and Ridgeview 50-25.
Landen Toellner (106 pounds), Karson Stevenson (152) Gavin Golden (195) and Nathaniel Gnaden (220) was 3-1 for the Blue Devils, while Brendan Whitney (120), Evan Parish (132), Christian Walton (160), Eli Godwin (170) and Hunter Wilson (285) were each 2-2.
