With brackets for the NCAA men's and women's tournaments announced on Sunday, area players will get their chance to play on the big stage.
Danville High School grad Kendle Moore and Colorado State got a No. 6 seed after a 25-5 regular season mark. With the seed, Moore will be returning close to home in the NCAA South Regional as the Rams will face No. 11 Michigan on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The winner will face either No. 3 Tennessee or No. 14 Longwood on Saturday.
Colorado State last made the tournament in 2013, when they beat Missouri, but lost to Louisville.
In the women's NCAA, Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples and Notre Dame (22-8 overall) are rated No. 5 in the Bridgeport Regional and will play No. 12 Massachusetts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Normal, Okla. It will be the first time Peoples will play in the tournament as she missed the second half of her freshman season with an injury and the Irish didn't make the tournament last season.
Danville High School grad Erin Houpt has had a great freshman season for Mercer, who won their second straight Southern Conference Tournament Championship and clinched their fourth automatic bid in five seasons. The No. 15 Bears (23-6) will have a tough task in their first round game on Saturday, when they will face No. 2 seed Connecticut at noon on ABC.
IUPUI (24-4) is making the tournament for the first-time ever as a No. 13 seed in the Bridgeport region. The Jaguars, led by Fountain Central grad Macee Williams, will start against No. 4 and host team Oklahoma (24-8) on Saturday in Normal at 9 p.m. If the Jaguars and Irish win, they will meet each other on Monday in the second round.
Schlarman grad Capria Brown and Dayton (25-5) lost in the Atlantic 10 Championship game, but still gained an at-large bid and will play in the NCAA First Four.
The Flyers will take on DePaul, who is 22-10 for the season on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Ames, Iowa.
After losing a close Ohio Valley Conference Championship Game, Murray State will play in the Women's NIT. The Racers (22-9), who are led by Oakwood High School grad and OVC Player of the Year Katelyn Young, will hit the road to take on Vanderbilt (14-18) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Westville 6, Oakwood 3
WESTVILLE — The Tigers scored four runs in the fourth inning to get the win against Comets.
Ethan McMasters had two RBIs for Westville, while Landen Haurez and Zach Russell each had two hits and a RBI and Drew Wichtowski had a RBI.
Grant Powell, Brody Taflinger and Lucas Huchel each had one RBI for Oakwood.
PREP SOFTBALL
Marshall 10, Oakwood 0
MUNCIE — The Comets started the season on Monday by being shutout by Marshall.
Savannah Nevitt had the only hit for Oakwood, while Karsen Rupp had three strikeouts on the mound.
The Comets will try to regroup on Thursday against LeRoy.
COLLEGE TRACK
Davis wins All-American honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Oakwood native and University of Illinois runner Jon Davis earned All-American honors on Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Championships.
Davis took fourth at the mile at 4 minutes, 7.69 seconds and became the first men's mile All-American since Len Sitko in 1991 and the fourth overall for the program. Davis becomes a four-time All-American and a three-time indoor All-American after earning second-team honors in the 5k race during the 2017 outdoor season, the 3k race in the 2018 indoor season and with the distance medley relay during the 2019 indoor season.
SPHL Hockey
Bobcats swept on the road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Vermilion County Bobcats hit the road this past weekend to face the Huntsville Havoc.
The Bobcats lost Friday's game 4-2 to the Havoc. Alex Borowiec and Levi Cudmore each had a goal for Vermilion County, while Mitch Atkins, Justin Portillo, Brett Radford and Troy Murray each had an assist and Chase Perry had 41 saves in goal.
On Saturday, Vermilion County lost 8-1 to Birmingham, with Aaron Ryback getting the lone goal for the Bobcats and Perry had 41 saves.
The Bobcats return to the David S. Palmer Arena this weekend with games Friday and Saturday against the Pensacola Ice Flyers and a game Sunday against the Quad City Storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.