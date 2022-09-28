RANTOUL — Local golf teams started playoff action on Wednesday in an IHSA Class 1A regional at Willow Pond Golf Course.
While no local teams advanced, seven local golfers will move on to sectional play on Monday at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was fifth as a team and had three golfers make the cut with Ayden Golden shooting a 86 and Leighton Meeker and Cruz Dubois each getting a 90.
Schlarman Academy took sixth with Duece Provost moving on with an 84, while Hoopeston Area tied for ninth with Wyatt Eisenmann moving on with an 89, Oakwood was 11th with Case Kopacz finishing sixth individually at 83 and Jase Latoz had an 87 for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
St. Thomas More won the team title with St. Joseph-Ogden and Judah Christian joining the Sabers, while SJO's Jacob Kern won medalist honors with a 73.
Danville seventh in regional
DANVILLE — In a IHSA Class 2A regional at Turtle Run Golf Course, the Vikings hosted seven other teams.
Danville would take seventh with a 387.Cale Osborn and Collin Lomax each shot a 88 for the Vikings, while Zach Spencer shot a 104 and Jordy Martinez and Ryan Jaruseski each carded a 107.
Champaign Central, Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington will move on as teams along with 10 other advancing individuals to Monday's Bartonville Limestone sectional at Coyote Creek Golf Course.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Geo-RF/Westville 7, Schlarman 0
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys soccer team shut out Schlarman Academy 7-0 on Wednesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Simonas Ankstatis had three goals for the Buffaloes, who scored six goals in the second half, while Luke Barney had a goal with two assists, Easton Barney, Nathan Blue and Wes Curry each had a goal and Matthew Darling had an assist and a shutout in goal.
The Buffaloes will play Oakwood/Salt Fork today, while the Hilltoppers will face Hoopeston Area today.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Covington 8, North White 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team cruised to a 8-0 win in the final home game of the season on Monday against North White.
Kenzie Gassaway and Haley Holycross each had two goals for the Trojans, while Kennedie Cadman, Erica Estes and Lexi Lloyd each had one goal. Summer Krepton had two assists, while Cadman and Gassaway each had one assist.
Karma Kingery had just one save in goal for Covington, who will face Faith Christian to end the regular season on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
A-P 2, BHRA 0
ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team had just enough on Tuesday to beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-22, 25-23 in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Lily Jameson had 16 assists, 16 digs and five kills for the Trojans, while Kyle Bullington had seven kills, Kaylee Blackford had five kills and two blocks, Cami Howie had 13 digs and Tinley Parkerson had four aces.
The Trojans are 12-9-1 overall and 3-3 in the VVC and will face Iroquois West on Thursday. The Blue Devils will take on Watseka on Thursday.
Hoopeston Area 2, Schlarman 0
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team were able to beat Schlarman Academy 25-10, 25-11 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
Kaitlynn Lange had seven kills for the Cornjerkers, while Bre Crose had five aces and Logan Watson had four aces.
The Cornjerkers will travel to Cissna Park on Thursday.
Salt Fork 2, Cissna Park 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team got past Cissna Park 25-23, 25-23 on Tuesday.
Kendyl Hurt had 11 kills to lead the Storm, while Macie Russell had six kills, Alexa Jamison had 18 assist and Kendall Cooley had 18 digs.
The Storm will face Westville on Thursday.
Westville 2, Iroquois West 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team easily beat Iroquois West 25-11, 25-6 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
Ella Miller had 10 kills, two digs and two aces for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 19 assists and four aces, Lydia Gondzur had four digs, two kills and two aces and Molly Doggett had three kills, three digs and three aces.
The Tigers will play Salt Fork on Thursday.
Watseka 2, Geo-RF 0
WATSEKA — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team fell to Watseka 26-24, 25-16 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Kendall Roberts had five kills for the Buffaloes, while Sierra Cunningham and three kills and three blocks, J'Lynn Waltz had four kills and Makaelyn Lagacy had two aces.
The Buffaloes will travel to Oakwood on Thursday.
Seeger 3, S. Vermillion 1
CLINTON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team pulled out a 19-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-21 win over South Vermillion on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Chase Lemming had 21 kills and 13 digs for the Patriots, while Rylea Wetz had nine kills and five blocks, Paige Laffoon had eight kills and 24 digs, Anna Moore had 41 assists and Addie Shrader had 24 digs.
