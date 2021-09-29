DANVILLE — Local teams competed in Wednesday's IHSA Class 1A regional meet at Turtle Run Golf Course.
While no teams advanced, there will be three local golfers who will go on to next week's sectional in Beecher.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Leighton Meeker shot an 84, while teammate Nick Garmon had a 95, while Oakwood's Case Kopacz had a score of 88.
Monticello won the team title with a score of 330 with William Ross winning medalist honors with a 76. Judah Christian and St. Thomas More also advanced. BHRA was fifth (392), Oakwood was eighth (426), Schlarman Academy was ninth (435) and Salt Fork was 11th (453).
In a Class 2A regional in Rantoul, Danville ended the season with a score of 379 and no golfers advanced.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
BHRA 8, Decatur St. Teresa 1
DECATUR — Liam Oxendine had three goals and a assist as the Blue Devils beat Decatur St. Teresa on the road.
Hayden Rice had two goals and two assists for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Trystin Turner, Logan Hall and Garrett Huls each added goals.
Kaleb Such had two saves in goal for the Blue Devils, who are 8-9 and was coming off a 4-3 win over Watseka on Tuesday. In that game, Ethan Tutwiler had two goals, while Oxendine and Such each had a goal.
Urbana 8, Danville 1
URBANA — The Danville boys soccer team could not bring the offense on Tuesday with an 8-1 loss to Urbana on Tuesday.
Leighton Arnett had the lone goal for the Vikings and was assisted by Moise York, while Tyler Finley had 22 saves in goal.
GRFW 1, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville soccer team got past Schlarman Academy 1-0 on Tuesday.
Luke Barney had the lone goal for the Buffaloes, while Eli Davis had five saves in goal.
The Buffaloes will face Oakwood/Salt Fork on Thursday, while the Hilltoppers will face Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
Oakwood/SF 5, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team made the most of their trip to Iroquois West on Tuesday with a 5-0 win.
Grant Powell had two goals and an assist for the Comets, while Reef Pacot and Joe Lashuay each had a goal and a assist and Brody Taflinger had a goal.
Josh Ruch had 12 saves in goal for OSF, who are 11-7.
Fisher/GC 2, Hoopeston Area 1
FISHER — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team had a tough time on the road on Tuesday against Fisher/Gibson City, losing 2-1.
Isaias Diaz had the lone goal for the Cornjerkers and they had chances to tie the game late, but could not capitalize.
Derek Drayer had nine saves for Hoopeston Area, who are 15-5-1 overall and will host Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Benton Central 4, Fountain Central 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The doubles team of Carter Merryman and Brayden Prickett got the only win for the Mustangs as they lost to the Bison in a IHSAA sectional opener.
The Mustangs ended the season at 8-5, while Benton Central is 12-5 and will face Covington today in a semifinal. Seeger and Attica will play each other in the other semifinal. The semifinal winners will play each other on Friday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville 5, Bloomington 4
DANVILLE — After playing Schlarman Academy for the first time on Friday, the Danville girls tennis team had another first on Tuesday as Bloomington came to visit for the first time in a dual meet.
In the end, the Vikings were able to beat the Purple Raiders 5-4.
Ava Towne, Cici Brown and Reese Rundle won in singles for Danville, while the teams of Josie Hotsinpiller and Towne and Brown and Rundle won in doubles.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Salt Fork 2, Paris 1
PARIS — After losing the first set 22-25, the Storm rallied to win the last two sets 25-19, 25-17 to beat the Tigers.
Kendall Cooley had nine digs and 13 kills for Salt Fork.
BHRA 2, A-P 0
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team beat Armstrong-Potomac 25-23, 25-20 on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils will face Watseka on Thursday, while the Trojans will host Iroquois West on Thursday.
Westville 2, Iroquois West 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team swept Iroquois West 25-7, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Hadley Cox had four kills, seven assists, three aces and eight digs. Ella Miller had four kills and five digs, Jasmyn Meeker and Maddison Appl each had three kills and Rylee Jones had four aces.
Covington 3, Fountain Central 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team swept Fountain Central 25-7, 25-15, 25-8 on Tuesday.
Haley Harmeson, Amber Cruser and Alex Sutherlin each had eight kills for Covington, while Karsyn Engle had 30 assists, three kills and seven aces and Holly Linville had four kills and five aces.
The Trojans are 17-8 and 5-0 in the WRC and will host Attica on Thursday.
Seeger 3, S. Vermillion 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team swept South Vermillion 25-19, 25-21, 25-8 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference.
Riley Shrader had 14 kills and seven digs for the Patriots, while Aubry Cole had 10 kills and 13 digs, Paige Laffoon had seven kills and 14 digs and Sophia Ashby had 27 assists and 24 digs.
The Patriots are 14-7 overall and 5-1 in the WRC.
