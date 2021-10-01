CHAMPAIGN — Local girls golfers competed in an IHSA Class 1A regional at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club on Thursday.
By the end of the day, Salt Fork's Amelia Birge and Hoopeston Area's Payton Armstrong were able to advance to next week's sectional.
Birge shot a 93, while Armstrong scored a 113.
Mahomet-Seymour won the meet with a 370, while Paris was second at 410 and Blue Ridge was third at 468. Mahomet-Seymour's Ainsley Winters was the medalist.
Birge and Armstrong will play in Monday's sectional at Edgewood Golf Course in Auburn.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Oakwood/SF 4, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — Grant Powell and Ethan Merritt each had two goals as the Comets shut out the Hilltoppers.
Reef Pacot, Brody Taflinger and Cooper Myers each had one assist for Oakwood/Salt Fork, while Josh Ruch had three saves.
Peyton Kuemmerle had nine saves in goal for Schlarman Academy.
The Comets were coming off a 3-0 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville on Thursday. Taflinger, Pacot and Joe Lashuay each had a goal and an assist in that game while Ruch had six saves in goal.
BHRA 5, Covington 2
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team defeated Covington 5-2 for its third straight win.
Hayden Rice had two goals and two assists for the Blue Devils, while Liam Oxendine had two goals and Ethan Tutwiler added a goal. Garrett Huls had eight saves in goal for BHRA, who are 9-9.
Austin Stein and Bradley Lewsader each had a goal for the Trojans, while Jack Stewart had seven saves in goal.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville 9, Centennial 0
DANVILLE — After a week where they were not in full strength, the Danville girls tennis team finally got everyone together on Thursday.
The fully-loaded Vikings ended up beating Champaign Centennial 9-0.
Lexi Ellis, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Brooklyn Behrens, Cici Brown and Reese Rundle won in singles for Danville, while Ellis and Behrens, Towne and Hotsinpiller and Rundle and Brown teamed up for doubles wins.
The Vikings are in Bloomington this weekend for a tournament.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Salt Fork 2, Westville 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team got past Westville 25-19, 25-17 on Thursday.
Olivia Birge had eight kills and 19 assists for the Storm, who will host Iroquois West on Tuesday.
Oakwood 2, Geo-RF 0
GEORGETOWN — The Oakwood volleyball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-23, 25-23 on Thursday.
Gentry Howard and Makaelyn Lagacy each had seven kills for the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had five kills and three aces.
Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston Area 1
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team lost a hard-fought match 25-12, 23-25, 25-15 on Thursday to Cissna Park.
Lacie Breymeyer, Bre Crose and Kaitlynn Lange each had five kills for the Cornjerkers, while Charissa Johnson had three blocks.
Hoopeston Area drops to 1-4 in Vermilion Valley Conference play and will visit Schlarman Academy on Monday.
Watseka 2, BHRA 1
WATSEKA — The Blue Devils could not get past the Warriors, winning the first game 25-22, but lost the last two games 25-22, 25-22.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will play Seeger on Monday.
A-P 2, Iroquois West 0
ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team defeated Iroquois West 25-6, 25-16 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Kyla Bullington had eight kills, two blocks and a ace for the Trojans, while Mattie Kennel had four kills and five aces, Lily Jameson had 15 assists and Madelyn Hudson had four aces.
The Trojans are 13-9 and 4-3 in the VVC.
Covington 3, Attica 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball swept Attica 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 in Wabash River Conference action.
Holly Linville had 16 kills, six digs and four aces for the Trojans, while Lauren Vale had seven kills and Karsyn Engle had 33 assists.
The Trojans are 18-8 and 6-0 in the WRC and will play Riverton Parke on Monday.
Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team swept Riverton Parke 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 in Wabash River Conference action on Thursday.
Riley Shrader had 16 kills and nine digs for the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon had 10 kills and 15 digs and Sophia Ashby had 34 assists and 16 digs.
The Patriots are 15-7 overall and 6-1 in the WRC.
North Vermillion 3, Fountain Central 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs could hold on at home against the Falcons on Thursday, losing 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23.
Larissa Bowers had seven kills for Fountain Central, while Chloe Golia had six kills, seven aces and six digs, Lillie Fishero had 19 assists, seven aces and seven digs, and Jerzi Hershberger had 15 digs.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Davis leads Illini at Invite
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Oakwood native and University of Illinois runner Jon Davis was second in the men's blue race as the Illini competed in the Joe Piane Invitational.
Davis had a time of 23:11.16 as the Illini took 20th as a team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.