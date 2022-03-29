NORMAL — Local track athletes wrapped up the indoor season this weekend at the Illinois Top Times Tournament.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Eli Mojonnier was the only local winner in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:00.37.
Salt Fork's Nathan Kirby was third in the 60 meter hurdles (8.49) and sixth in the 200 (23.40), while teammate Garrett Taylor was fifth in the shot put (15.39) and Dylan Diaz was fifth in the triple jump (12.34). The 800 relay team of Ethan McLain, Kirby Diaz and Brysen Vasquez was third at 1:35.73.
In the girls meet, Salt Fork's Shelby McGee was second in the 60 hurdles (9.67), Macie Russell was fourth at the 800 (2:26.59) and ninth in the 1,600 (5:32.51), and Brynlee Keeran was second in the triple jump (10.76), third in the pole vault (3.55) and seventh in the long jump (5.01).
Danville was represented with Matthew Thomas taking 18th in the 60 hurdles (9.06) and Lynae Ward was 19th in the 60 hurdles (10.0).
Seeger girls 24th in relays
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Patriot girls took 24th at the Hoosier State Relays at the University of Indiana.
Paige Laffoon set a personal best in the high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 3 inches to take third in the event. She was eighth in the long jump (15-11.754)
Jennifer Romero took 10th in the 3,200 run with a time of 11:59.83 and led the distance medley relay team to a 14thplace finish (14:14).
PREP BASEBALL
Danville 13, Rantoul 6
DANVILLE — The Vikings had 10 hits as they beat the Eagles.
Dylan Brown had two hits and four RBIs for Danville, while Payton Young had three hits and three RBIs, Tyler Finley had two hits and a RBI, Ryan Jaruseski had two RBIs and Cameron Feuerborn and Zach Spencer each had one RBI.
Unity 8, BHRA 0
TOLONO — Drake Nelson had the lone hit for the Blue Devils as they lost to the Rockets.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will face Rantoul on Wednesday.
Westville 10, Blue Ridge 0
WESTVILLE — Ethan McMasters had 13 strikeouts on the mound and hit a 3-run home run as the Tigers won in five innings.
Zach Russell had two doubles and three RBIs for Westville, while Kamden Maddox had two hits and a RBI and Drew Wichtowski added two hits.
The Tigers will play Villa Grove today.
Oakwood 7, Centennial 6
CHAMPAIGN — The Comets scored four runs in the seventh to get past the Chargers.
Matthew Miller had two hits and three RBIs for Oakwood, while Dalton Hobick had two hits and a RBI, Brody Taflinger had two hits and Travis Tiernan had one RBI.
The Comets will face Paxton-Buckley-Loda today.
Central 18, Hoopeston Area 1
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers could not keep up with the Maroons on Monday.
Derek Drayer had the lone RBI for Hoopeston Area, while Nick Hofer had a stolen base.
The Cornjerkers will play Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley today.
PREP SOFTBALL
BHRA 18, Rantoul 6
BISMARCK — Draycee Nelson hit a grand slam and had five RBIs as the Blue Devils beat the Eagles in four innings.
Raeghan Dickison and Ava Acton each had two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who had 10 runs in the second inning, while Ella Myers, Alyvia Jackson, Mikayla Cox, Addison Wallace and Natalie Clapp each had one RBI.
A-P 7, St. Thomas More 6
POTOMAC — The Trojans scored three runs in the seventh to get past the Sabers.
Cami Saltsgaver had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, while Denley Heller had two doubles and two RBIs, Kelsey Blackford had one RBI and Laney Duden had two hits.
Central 9, Hoopeston Area 6
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers could not get past the Maroons at home.
Alexa Bailey had two hits and a RBI for Hoopeston Area, while Maddie Barnes, Riley Miller and Brayden Kinniard each had one RBI.
Villa Grove 11, Salt Fork 0
VILLA GROVE — Macie Russell and Kendyl Hurt each had a hit, but the Storm were shutout in five innings.
Salt Fork will try to regroup against Heritage today.
Unity 18, Oakwood 0
TOLONO — Savannah Nevitt had two hits, but the Comets lost in four innings to the Rockets.
Oakwood was coming off the Casey-Westfield tournament on Saturday. The Comets lost to Mount Zion 17-2 as Samantha Dunavan had a RBI and lost 17-8 to South Central with Nevitt and Gracie Enos each getting two RBIs and Karsen Rupp, Olivia Fegett and Madison Stuebe each had one RBI.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bearcats splits with Mayhem
MACON, Ga. — After losing Friday's opener, the Vermilion County Bobcats finished the weekend series with the Macon Mayhem with a 3-2 win on Saturday.
Macon scored the first goal, but Aaron Ryback scored on an assist from Connor Graham to tie things at 1-1 after the first period.
Macon started the second period with a goal, but Vermilion County took the lead for good later in the period with goals from Levi Cudmore and Brent Radford.
Mitch Atkins, Dante Juris and Davis Kurkendall each had one assist for the Bobcats and Ben Churchfield had 29 saves in goal.
The Bobcats were coming off a 5-0 loss on Friday to the Mayhem as Chase Perry had 43 saves.
Vermilion County will return to the David S. Palmer Arena on Friday.
