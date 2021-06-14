EUGENE, Ore. — The college career of Catlin native and University of Iowa track athlete Jenny Kimbro ended on Saturday in the NCAA Women's Track Championships.
Kimbro finished up 18th overall after the last four events of the Heptathlon on Saturday. She finished 11th in the 200 meter run (24.98), 12th in the Javelin throw (35.97 meters), 13th in the 800 run (2:19.16) and 22nd in the long jump (5.38m).
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Covington receives honors
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington doubles team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor won second team All-State doubles honors from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
The duo competed in the IHSAA state quarterfinals on Friday, losing to Delta's Tynan Dishman and Maggie Manor, who would go on to lose in the finals to Abigail Myers and Margo Throop.
Covington single Grace Wright was named honorable mention from the IHSTECA.
