LINCOLN — Lily Kelly's goal with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in the second overtime lifted the Danville Vikings to a 4-3 victory over the Lincoln Railsplitters in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal contest.
Kelly, who finished with three goals in the Danville victory, scored the game-winner off a corner kick from Josie Hotsinpiller.
It was the second goal that the Vikings scored off an Hotsinpiller corner kick in the contest. Early in the second half, Kedzie Griffin corralled a Hotsinpiller corner kick and found Natalie Porter for a goal that tied the contest at 2-2.
Danville took a 3-2 lead on Kelly's second goal of the game with 20 minutes to play, but Lincoln leveled the score at 3-3 with 12 minutes left, sending the contest into overtime.
Neither team scored in the first overtime period, setting things up for Kelly in the second overtime.
Danville's Aniya Parker made 12 saves in the contest, holding Lincoln scoreless over the game's final 32 minutes.
The Vikings, who improved to 5-7-1 with the victory, will travel to Mahomet on Friday to take on the top-seeded Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs for the regional championship. That match, which will be played at Mahomet-Seymour junior high school, is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Salt Fork 15, St. Anne 0
CATLIN — The Storm made quick work of St. Anne in a IHSA Class 1 A regional.
Blake Norton had three hits with a RBI for Salt Fork, while Matthew Crawford had two hits and two RBIs and winning pitcher Blake Hettmansberger had two hits and gave up only one hit on the mound.
The Storm will travel to Iroquois West on Friday in a regional semifinal.
Marshall 10, Geo-RF/Chrisman 0
MARSHALL — The Buffaloes only had four hits as they lost in a IHSA Class 2A regional.
Cale Steinbaugh had two hits with a double for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, while Kaden Mingee and losing pitcher Justice Arthur each had two hits.
The Buffaloes were coming off a 6-1 win over Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
Steinbaugh went 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI while Cole Webster and Arthur each had two hits.
Mason Rush was the only player for Hoopeston Area with two hits, while Derek Drayer drove in the only run for the Cornjerkers, who would beat Heritage 5-2 in a Class 2A regional and will face Paris on Friday.
Champaign Centennial 7, BHRA 6
CHAMPAIGN — A RBI single for the Chargers in the seventh took down the Blue Devils.
Tuff Elson had two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Trenton Spicer had a RBI and Rance Bryant had two hits.
The Blue Devils start regional play on Friday, when they host Tuscola.
Champaign Central 9, Westville 4
CHAMPAIGN — The Tigers closed to 5-4 before the Maroons scored three times in the fifth inning to put the game away.
Cade Schaumburg and Kamden Maddox each had two hits and a RBI for Westville, while Bryce Burnett and Landen Haurez each had a RBI.
The Tigers start regional play on Friday against Oakwood.
PREP SOFTBALL
Geo-RF 6, CGB 1
GEORGETOWN — The Buffaloes had 13 hits as they defeated Cerro Gordo/Bement in an IHSA Class 2A regional.
Winning pitcher Bailee Whittaker had five strikeouts on the mound and had two hits with a home run and two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Lilli Hutson had two hits and two RBIs, Trinity Collins and Claire Renaker each had a RBI and Maddelyn Roach and Ashlyn Spesard each had two hits.
The Buffaloes, who will face St. Joseph-Ogden today, was coming off a 11-1 win over Hoopeston Area on Tuesday. Makaelyn Legacy drove in a game-high three runs, while J'Lynn Waltz, Hutson, Roach and Spesard each had two hits, and Renaker had the team's only home run.
Emma Glotzbach had two hits and the only RBI for Hoopeston Area while Audra Funk also finished with two hits for the Cornjerkers, who lost to Watseka 6-4 in an IHSA Class 2A regional on Wednesday.
Clinton 9, Oakwood 6
MUNCIE — The Comets' season ended in an IHSA Class 2A regional to Clinton.
Tiffany Paris and Alaina Rothwell each hit home runs for Oakwood, Rothwell had four hits, while Savannah Nevitt, Paris and losing pitcher Karsen Rupp each had multiple hits.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Potter wins WRC title
CLINTON, Ind. — Covington's Nolan Potter shot a 1-over 73 on Tuesday at Geneva Hills Golf Course to win the Wabash River Conference title by 11 strokes.
Seeger's Dalton Snoeberger was second with an 84, while Landen Stewart of Parke Heritage finished third with an 85.
South Vermillion won the team title as all five of its players shoot under 100 with Matthew Panagouleas have a team-best 89.
Fountain Central, Seeger and Parke Heritage all tied for 2nd place with team scores of 386, but the Mustangs were credited as the conference runner-up based on the fifth score tiebreaker as Jaylin Payne shot a 106 for Fountain Central. Matt York had the best round for the Mustangs with 91
Seeger wound up third with Parke Heritage taking fourth, Covington came in fifth and Attica was sixth.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Danville seventh at Big 12
CHAMPAIGN — The Vikings had a few top five finishes as they took seventh in the Big 12 Track and Field Championships.
Matthew Thomas was third in the 300 hurdles (42.42 seconds) and pole vault (3.72 meters) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.8), while Joe Irons was second in discus (43.71m) and Semaj Taylor was third in the shot put (13.33m) and fourth in the discus (38.33).
Salt Fork third at meet
CATLIN — Salt Fork's Garrett Taylor swept the two throwing events, shot put and discus, as the Storm finished third out of seven teams on Tuesday night.
Mahomet-Seymour, behind three first-place finishes from CJ Shoaf, won the meet with Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond taking second.
Taylor's winning toss in the shot put was 14.70 meters, just missing his season best of 14.77, while his first-place effort in the discus was 50.14 meters.
Also claiming an individual title for the Storm on Tuesday was Tate Johnson in the triple jump with a leap of 11.85 meters, just 1 centimeter off of his season best jump of 11.86.
But when it came to season bests on Tuesday, the Salt Fork 800 relay team of Ben Jessup, Nathan Kirby, Ethan McLain and Johnson easily eclipsed their personal best. The Storm relay won the event with a time of 1 minute, 31.69 seconds and their previous best was 1:32.69. And although they didn't finish first, Salt Fork's 1,600 relay team of Jessup, McLain, Johnson and Brysen Vasquez ran a season best 3:38.85 with a second-place finish to Mahomet-Seymour, who had a winning time of 3:35.44.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, which finished fifth, got a victory from junior Eli Mojonnier in the 1,600 with a time of 4:25.23. Mojonnier defeated Layton Hall of Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, who was the 2020 IHSA Class 1A sectional cross country champion in Decatur with Mojonnier finishing third.
Westville, which finished sixth, got a third-place finish from Tyler Miller in the 300 hurdles, while Schlarman Academy, which finished seventh, got a third-place finish from Chris Brown in the 100 meters.
PREP WRESTLING
BHRAAP loses two
WESTVILLE — Alaina Dines picked up a pair of forfeit wins on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team lost in duals against Lawrenceville and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Also getting victories in the 37-18 loss to Lawrenceville were Issac Tabels and Cameron Watson, while the Blue Devils got wins from Gada Bryant and Taylor Pattison in a 51-18 loss to Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm
